Snapping some professional pictures with her newly-arrived Team USA uniform, Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss decided that the venue for the photo session should be done right back where things got interesting in her still-young javelin career.
Redbank Valley High School.
For her, it was a full-circle moment.
On May 12, 2022, Bliss won the Redbank Valley Invitational with a toss of 136 feet, 2 inches. Eight days later, it was her earning a state berth by finishing second at the District 9 Championships in Brookville with a throw of 128 feet, 7 inches. And a week later, it was 140 feet, 11 inches to win a silver medal at the PIAA Championships.
The journey continued. Last summer, she won the Jud Logan National Throws Festival in Ohio with a throw of 151 feet, 7 1/4 inches. This spring, Bliss went to the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia and placed fourth at 146 feet, 7 inches.
In the postseason, the big numbers in big moments continued. At the D9 Championships, she won her first title with a meet-record toss of 155 feet, 9 inches. One week later, it was a PIAA meet record throw of 170 feet, 2 inches for the state title.
She wasn’t done, of course, when she claimed the javelin title at the United States Track and Field Association Under-20 Championships in Oregon with nearly the same big throw, going 169 feet, 11 inches.
Her college education/javelin career start this fall at Bucknell University can wait just a little longer. Bliss is headed to Puerto Rico.
Actually, Bliss is already on her way. The Pan American Under-20 Championships start today (Thursday) and run through Sunday in Mayguez. Bliss throws Sunday morning (our local time) at 9 a.m. at the University of Puerto Rico, not far from the main venue of Figueroa Freyre Stadium. Watch parties are scheduled to take place locally at Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in New Bethlehem and the Rimersburg VFW. Check those establishments for more information.
Earlier this week, Bliss was looking forward to another big event in her javelin career. She doesn’t know much more than that.
“I’m trying not to get too worked up about it,” Bliss said. “I’m a planner, so I really like to know how my days are going to look. Not that it’ll bother me immensely, but it has worried me a little bit. I’m trying to roll with the punches and take it step by step.”
Bliss really doesn’t know what kind of competition she’ll be facing. As the USA champion in the Pan Am region alone — North, Central and South America — she must be seeded high based on world rankings that were in last week’s edition. According to those, Bliss was ranked 16th in the under-20 rankings. The only other Pan Am athlete above that is Uruguay’s Manuela Rotundo who threw a season-best 184 feet, 6 inches earlier this year. There’s no confirmation that she’ll be at the event.
“There’s lots of mystery because it makes everything so level,” Bliss said. “You’re not going to know which girl to watch out for. It’s anybody’s game and you don’t have to psyche yourself out prior to the event.”
Essentially, if Bliss throws another big number, she’s going to place. It sounds simple, but it’s the truth in track and field in any event.
“It’s always against yourself,” Bliss agreed. “It’s kind of like swimming too where it’s you against the clock.”
Winning the USATF title on what was her first throw in Oregon to claim a spot at the Pan Am Games was one thing. Getting to put on the Team USA uniform last week for the first time was another.
“It was really cool and very emotional I have to say,” Bliss said. “It’s such a huge deal. Like to even say sometimes doesn’t feel as real as whenever you actually see it. We were able to get the photos taken at the Redbank runway which was kind of a full-circle moment for me because that was the first place I had a decent throw and won my first meet in the javelin.”
That was just 15 months ago. She noted this spring that her expectations of going to college and swim in a NCAA Division II program perhaps evolved into a javelin athlete at a Division I school like Bucknell. But a Team USA member? No way, but here she is.
“After I got the pictures back and got to see them, I felt so giddy because I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually happening still,’” she said.
College can wait a little longer but she’s looking forward to school. She taking three classes this fall — some pre-college credit work has gotten some credits taken care of related to a future degree in Biology — with lifting and throwing technique work.
“I’m super-excited. I’m really, really ready to start this next chapter in my life and have all the resources right there for me. I’m really looking forward to it,” Bliss said.