SHARON — Sending two wrestlers to the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships, the Brookville Raiders keep their stretch of sending someone to Hershey intact at 13 straight seasons and all but three since 1986.
Whether state qualifiers Cole Householder and Jackson Zimmerman can continue their momentum into this week’s opening round on Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center remains to be seen, but they grinded out two top-four finishes at the Northwest Region Tournament at Sharon High School last weekend.
The senior Zimmerman won the 189-pound title, becoming the 34th Raider to win a regional crown, while returning champion Householder lost in the 127-pound semifinals and bounced back in the consolation final to finish third.
“I’m real happy, especially with Jackson and Cole,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “Jackson has been close and broke through last week for his first district title, and last year I think he was third here. So, to get into the finals and get your first regional title, it really sets him up good for next week.”
The Raiders finished 14th in the team standings, behind five other D9 schools. Clearfield finished second behind team champion Fort LeBoeuf while Cranberry (4th), St. Marys (7th), Brockway (9th) and Port Allegany (tied-10th) all finished ahead of the Raiders.
Cranberry sends the most state qualifiers to Hershey with five while St. Marys had four advance. Clearfield, Brockway and Port Allegany along with the Raiders send two each. The Bison had six others come up one win shy of reaching states.
The Raiders’ three other regional qualifiers came up short trying to get to Hershey, sophomore Tony Ceriani 0-2 at 139, senior Coyha Brown 0-2 at 160 and sophomore Gavin Hannah 1-2 at 215. Their seasons finished at 11-16, 27-12 and 25-12 respectively.
“Our group overall ... we kind of had a lot of negative things around us the last two weeks, and I was glad to see the guys who got here push through and get tough and try to put all that stuff behind them and get ready for this weekend. You get here, and it’s just not easy.
“This region, especially with McLane, Clearfield and St. Marys, just got extremely tough. There is a lot of great competition here, and I think it’s great for wrestling and certainly great for our area. It’s something to build on.
“We have two guys moving on though, and we’ll try to stay healthy this week and hopefully go down there (Hershey) and maybe capture a couple medals and see what happens.”
ZIMMERMAN’S TITLE RUN makes it 12 straight years the Raiders have had at least one regional champion. Over those 12 trips, it’s 20 titles. Previously, the Raiders managed to win 15 regional titles since their first in 1972, or 40 years.
Zimmerman, who heads to Hershey with a 35-4 record, opened with a 3-1 win against Reynolds’ senior Braydon McCloskey (34-14) in Friday’s quarterfinals, then pinned Corry’s Ethyn Allen (37-11), the D-10 runner-up, in 3:30 in the semifinals.
That fall put Zimmerman into the finals against General McLane junior Magnus Lloyd (29-8), who the Raider beat 9-5 during a dual meet on Jan. 6.
This matchup proved to be much closer as Zimmerman came away with a 5-2 victory in a bout he pretty much controlled from start to finish.
“I’m very excited (about the regional title) and it was very nice for me and gave me a boost of confidence before states come around and it absolutely got me the best spot in that bracket,” Zimmerman said via a telephone interview Monday night.
Zimmerman grabbed the lead on a takedown midway through the first period before Lloyd cut that advantage in half (2-1) with an escape in the second period. Zimmerman came up with an all-important second takedown in the period, though, and led 4-2 entering the third.
Zimmerman escaped in the opening moments of the final period before the pair battled on their feet the rest of the way.
“I’m going to say what I’ve been saying all year,” Zimmerman said. “I have a game plan every single match and I just stick to that game plan and it works out for me.
“In the first period, he shot in on me and I just sprawled and rode him out the rest of the period and I was up 2-0. With the defense I have, I knew right then I had a really good shot of winning that match as long as I didn’t do anything stupid.”
And now it’s off to states where Zimmerman will gun for his first state medal, trying to further the Raiders’ run to the medals stand in recent years.
“I know that we are all raised in the same room in the same program our entire lives and that room is one of the best rooms in the state and it’s proven that every single year and I’m hoping to continue that,” Zimmerman said.
HOUSEHOLDER looks to capture his second state medal after his seventh-place finish at 120 a year ago. He came up shy on repeating as a regional champion, so the state bracket won’t quite be as easy on paper this time around as he takes a 35-6 record to Hershey.
At Sharon, He got off to a strong start Friday, pinning Fort LeBoeuf sophomore Noah Cuic in 1:17 in the quarterfinals. However, a second crown wasn’t in the cards for the sophomore as he suffered a 5-2 setback to D-10 runner-up Cyrus Hurd, a sophomore from North East, in the semis.
Hurd, who wrestled in Class 3A for Cathedral Prep last year, scored a set of back points late in the bout to pull out the win, which propelled him to a regional title. Hurd continued his hot weekend when he knocked off Conneaut Area junior Hunter Gould (36-3), 2-1, in a rematch from the D-10 finals. Gould won that previous bout 15-0 in 3:27.
Householder bounced back from the loss by beating Clearfield freshman Colton Ryan, 7-0, to punch his ticket to states before scoring a defensive pin in 2:05 against Sharpsville junior Alex Rueberger (36-11) to take home third place. That bout was scoreless at the time with Householder starting in the down position before he was able to force Rueberger’s shoulders flat as he tried to roll over Householder.
“It was a little tough for Cole. After winning last year, he wanted to come in and repeat, but the goal is to advance because next week in the important one,” Klepfer said.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.