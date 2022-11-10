CLARION — The last time playoff rematch between the Brookville Raiders and Karns City Gremlins was a forgettable reversal of fortunes for the Raiders at least.
In 2020 after pummeling the Gremlins 44-0 during the regular season, the Raiders found themselves shorthanded in the District 9 Class 2A final five weeks later and suffered a devastating 16-14 loss on a late-game field goal.
How much the memory of that loss was reverberating late in the second quarter of last week’s 31-7 win over the Gremlins at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium wasn’t clear, but the Raiders were trailing 7-0 to a Gremlins team they ran over 34-7 just a few weeks earlier.
From there, the 6-5 Raiders scored three times before halftime and held the Gremlins scoreless the rest of the night in what wasn’t exactly an easy 24-point win, but it was a very satisfying one for head coach Scott Park and his team that started the season 0-3 and 1-4.
The Raiders head back to Clarion for a Friday night rematch in the district final against top-seeded Central Clarion, which had a bye. The Wildcats routed the Raiders, 42-7, in the season-opening game at the C-L Sports Complex.
“I always thought if we were healthy, going into the season, that we would be here (in the final),” Park said. “To take all that adversity we’ve had with injuries week in and week out, to be standing here, I’m so proud of the team because they didn’t give up. Lots of times, teams in that situation give up. I said this before, but deep down they all knew we just had to get healthy and credit goes to my coaches for keeping them working hard and getting them to believe they were meant to be here.”
For over a quarter-and-a-half, the rematch with the Gremlins was a shaky start for the Raiders. Down 7-0 and facing a second-and-16 play from their own 16 with just over five minutes left in the half, the Raiders were in the midst of a gut-check situation.
Senior quarterback Noah Peterson rolled out and found freshman wideout Hayden Freeman on a short slant pass and Freeman outraced the Gremlins defense for an 84-yard touchdown play.
Scoring two more times before halftime, including Peterson’s ninth interception of the season returned 42 yards for a TD and a second TD pass to Freeman, the Raiders led 21-7 at the break.
Peterson hadn’t thrown a varsity pass nor Freeman a varsity reception when the Raiders lost to the Wildcats and Peterson, a converted receiver, is the team’s third different starting quarterback this year after season-ending injuries claimed returning 2,000-yard junior Charlie Krug and sophomore Easton Belfiore.
Freeman went into last week’s game with just three receptions this year.
“It’s so incredible because he was so frustrated last week at Bellefonte,” Park said of Freeman. “We had a talk with him Monday about how the situations are. He wanted to get more involved, but with an inexperienced quarterback, we told him that we’re not getting the second and third reads and he’s open a lot but he’s the third read.
“He felt better about it after we talked and we told him that he’s going to get his time in the next few weeks to make something happen and by God, did he every make a statement after he caught that ball.”
Peterson, who completed 13 of 16 passes for 197 yards, hooked up with Freeman when the Raiders needed a spark.
“He stepped up this game,” said Peterson, who was making his seventh start with the Raiders improving to 5-2 in those games. “We practice slants in practice and I couldn’t hit him most of the time but this game, we ran the (run-pass option) and I hit him right in the chest and he took off. I knew he had that speed in him. He’s a spectacular athlete. I was so happy for him.”
Freeman took off.
“I was very emotional because I knew I had a really great chance to take it somewhere and prove to everybody on this team that I fit and can do something,” said Freeman, who had three catches for 19 yards this year going into the game. “I saw the guy’s shadow behind me and I knew I had to pick it up. I really wanted the touchdown badly.”
The Raiders forced a three-and-out after the big play and drove 56 yards on seven plays with Peterson finding Freeman again in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to go up 14-7 with 38 seconds on the clock.
“All the teams focus on Kunsey (Brayden Kunselman),” Peterson said. “He’s the one always making the plays. We never look to the other side with Hayden and Sammy (Krug), but this game we did. I thought I threw a duck on the second one, but I trusted him, especially after the first one. He got hit after he caught the ball, but he held on.”
The Raiders weren’t done scoring before intermission. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Gremlins quarterback Eric Booher threw a deep out pass toward his team’s sideline and there was no receiver to be found, just Peterson who raced 42 yards for the TD.
Peterson had an interception earlier in the game, so his pick-six likely broke a single-season Raiders record owned by Brad Geer, who is believed to intercepted eight passes in 1994. He and Kunselman are tied for the career lead at 16 interceptions. Peterson, in his second season, has 10 overall tied for seventh all-time.
Kunselman has seven picks this year and overall the Raiders have a whopping 27 for the season.
“I’ve said it my whole career. Great athletes make plays, they want the ball and the find the ball,” Park said. “With Noah and Brayden, that holds true. They want the ball and make plays and I think they both believe when they have the ball in the hands, they’re going to make a play.”
The Raiders outgained the Gremlins, 343-174, and yielded just 67 yards in the second half. That was mostly to holding on to the ball most of the half. They forced two Karns City punts in the third quarter, then went on a massive 15-play drive that set up Kunselman’s 20-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 24-7 with 6:01 left in the game.
Tony Ceriani scored on a 9-yard run to set the final with 1:50 remaining.
Karns City’s lone points came in the opening half of the first quarter. On third-and-11 from the Raiders’ 15, Booher was intercepted at the goal line by Peterson, who fumbled it back to the Gremlins on the return at the Gremlins’ 38. Six plays later on fourth-and-eight, Booher hit Nate Garing with a 22-yard TD pass at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter.
“We knew they were going to come out and punch us in the mouth and they did,” Park said. “They were more physical than us at the beginning and we had to get our bearings and get settled down and start playing football the way we know how to play football.”
The Raiders did manage to keep the Gremlins scoring from there and held them to 97 yards the rest of the game, but the Raiders punted and lost a fumbled pitch in their next two possessions.
The Raiders’ first score was set up by a big when Karns City was called for roughing the punter Bryce Weaver on fourth-and-three from their own 17. The 5-yard penalty gave the Raiders a first down at the 22. After a holding penalty backed them up to the 12 and a Peterson 4-yard pass to Kunselman, Peterson and Freeman went to work and got the Raiders rolling.
“I’m not saying we were on the ropes, but it was starting to feel like we were and we felt like we had to get a score to at least get it to even to try to get some momentum on our side,” Park said. “That TD was huge and Noah’s pick-six, you’re going down 7-0 in the second quarter to being up 21-7 at halftime.”
NOTES: Karns City finished 6-5, its other loss to the Raiders being 34-7 back on Oct. 14. … Raiders running back Jackson Zimmerman ran for 58 yards on 15 carries and went over 1,000 yards for the season. He came in with 980. Kunselman caught six passes for 53 yards while Carson Weaver ran for 43 yards on nine carries. … Booher completed 3 of 12 passes for 34 yards with his two interceptions. Levi Hawk led the Gremlins with 61 yards rushing on 14 carries. ... The Raiders are now 3-5 in the postseason against the Gremlins with their first postseason win since beating them 21-3 for the D9 Class 2A title in 2006. Their other win came in a 23-16 overtime win in the 1998 semifinals. Their losses were in 1993 (21-14 in final), 1999 (14-7 in final), 2003 (21-13 in semifinals), 2001 (40-25 in semifinals) and the 2020 finals loss.