BROOKVILLE — With some work on the fields after a wet stretch of rain, the Brookville Area Little League got its season started last Saturday with Opening Day festivities.
A few games were played along with a Home Run derby for boys and girls of all ages.
Little League and older division baseball and softball teams are encouraged to submit game reports with any vital information — that is, final score, players with extra-base hits or multiple-hit games and any other pertinent news — via e-mail at rrhoades@thecourierexpress or text at 814-648-0790.
Weekly deadlines would be by Monday night with previous week’s games played Tuesday through Saturday.
The league’s website is www.brookvillearealittleleague.com. The league also has an active Facebook page with the latest information, including Saturday’s Lucky Lotto winners.
Here are some odds and ends and reports from various games:
SOFTBALL
From last Saturday’s action at Baughman Field in Little League, Arby’s beat Matson’s, 8-5. Pitcher Whitney Sunealitis struck out 12 while scoring three runs. Jaiden Silvis had a hit, scored a run and got two runners out trying to steal. Matson’s pitcher Eliza Shaffer struck out 11 and scored a run while Ava Nixon struck out two in one inning in the circle. Peyton Park had two hits and scored a run.
BASEBALL
Also from Saturday in Little League, Whitling Eye defeated Brookville Chevrolet, 4-1, as Blake Burkett and Landon Ankeny combined for the win on the mound while Calin Carberry finished with two hits. Blake Burkett doubled and Tanner McQuown singled. For Brookville Chevy, Ethan Lauer struck out 10 in four innings while Landon Smith had two hits and scored a run.
In FOE’s 10-1 win over the Pirates, Owen Weaver, Smith and Kabe Kaltenbach combined on a four-hitter with Weaver striking out six in two hittings. At the plate, Colby Lewis went 3-for-3 with two runs scored with Weaver going 3-for-4 with a double and triple and three RBIs. For the Pirates, Blake Burkett had two hits. Landen Theiss and Gavin Mills hit singles.