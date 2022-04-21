BUTLER — After waiting to start the season nearly halfway through April, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team played its first two games in back-to-back days last week.
Bryson Huwar’s heroics led the Lions to a season-opening 3-1 win over DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois’ Stern Field last Wednesday, then one day later the Lions dropped a 7-2 decision to A-C Valley/Union at Butler’s Pullman Park last Thursday.
So the Lions were 1-1 going into Wednesday’s game at Clarion that was moved from Tuesday. Thursday, the Lions were scheduled to host Karns City for their first game at the C-L Sports Complex. Next Monday and Tuesday, they’re scheduled to visit Keystone and A-C Valley/Union.
In last Thursday’s loss to the Falcon Knights, the Lions were shut down by Ryan Cooper, who scattered four hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings while striking out 11 before leaving the game due to pitch count restrictions with 99 pitches. Gary Amsler finished things off with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
At the plate, Cooper was 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in with Amsler going 2-for-4 with a double. Trey Fleming tripled and Lane Bauer added a double.
The Falcon Knights led 4-1 after two innings. In the first, Cooper singled and scored on Bauer’s double. Bauer scored on a Fleming sacrifice fly. In the second, Bauer walked with two outs and scored on Fleming’s triple. Fleming scored on Amsler’s single.
ACV/Union went up 5-1 in the top of the sixth on Cooper’s RBI double, then added two more runs in the seventh to make it 7-2.
Tommy Smith started for the Lions in pitched the first two innings to take the loss. Logan Lutz threw the final five innings, striking out six.
Jase Ferguson and Lutz hit doubles for the Lions.
Against DuBois Central Catholic, the Lions avenged their D9 playoff-opening loss to the Cardinals last year thanks to Huwar, the St. Bonaventure-bound pitcher, who took a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh with his team clinging to a 1-0 lead. Central Catholic freshman Brayden Fox finally broke up the no-no — a day after his teammate Carter Hickman no hit Brockway — with a leadoff single that sparked a rally that scored a run to tie the game.
Huwar didn’t hang his head after losing both the no-hit bid and shutdown and put the Lions back on top in the eighth when he blasted a two-out, solo home run off DCC reliever Aiden Snowberger.
The Lions added a second run in the frame and took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the eighth. Huwar. who was very economical with his pitches went back out to the mound and retired both Matt Pyne and Snowberger, fielding comebackers off the bat of both Cardinals.
He hit Hickman with two outs to give DCC some life. However, he promptly took that life away when he picked off pinch runner Andrew Green at first to end the game with Fox at the plate.
Huwar went the distance, allowing the one earned run on three hits while striking out nine, walking one and hitting a pair. He three 98 pitches (pitch limit is 100) and threw a first-pitch strike to 22 of 29 batters he faced.
Anderson, who is headed to Youngstown State, wound up with a no decision. The Lions drove up his pitch count in the early innings, as he finished with 92 pitches in five innings of work. He allowed one run (earned) on two hits while striking out eight and walking four.
Snowberger suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs (both in 8th) on four hits while striking out three and walking none.
“Considering all the circumstances, and we waited so long ... we’ve had five rainouts ... I couldn’t have asked for more,” C-L coach Todd Smith. “But, Bryson is a competitor and a really good pitcher. And, he was on his game today., and we did enough offensively.
“You don’t see a lot of complete games thrown in seven innings, and he just threw one in eight innings. So, that kind of tells you how efficient he was. He’s been throwing all winter and preparing himself. There’s nobody more sad when we’re rained out then him because he just loves to play baseball.
“Jordan Hesdon at the plate had a couple big hits and scored a couple runs for us, and of course Bryson gets the home run. But, I really didn’t know what to expect to day because of the circumstances. But, I’m very happy because we competed against a really good team.”
Hesdon led off the fourth inning with a single to left, then stole second and took third on a passed ball before Aaron walked. Hesdon scored on a Ferguson grounder the Cardinals couldn’t turn two on to make it a 1-0 game.