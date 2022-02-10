ST. MARYS — With both teams recently coming off mind-rattling last-second road losses to fellow District 9 League contender DuBois, the Brookville Raiders and Elk County Catholic Crusaders tangled in one of their own classics Tuesday night.
And it took overtime to decide it as the visiting Raiders won at ECC for the first time in 10 years with a 57-52 victory.
At the same time in Bradford, the Beavers dropped a 51-47 overtime loss to the Owls who come to Brookville Friday.
At the moment in the league, it’s the Raiders at 7-1, Beavers 5-2 and Crusaders at 5-3 with the 10-game league schedule wrapping up next Friday. The Raiders host DuBois.
But first things first. Tuesday’s game was showdown of half-court execution and it was the Raiders who won by an eyelash.
“It feels real good,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team improved to 16-1 going into Thursday’s home game with Vision Academy of Brooklyn, N.Y. “We put ourselves in a situation with a lot of unforced errors that we made and give ECC credit with their tough defense and making us do that, but we just didn’t take care of the ball well, but when the game was on the line, that’s when we did take care of it.
“That’s a good feeling to me to know we can do it with pressure on us, so if we can do that with pressure on, we can do it any time.”
It’s the first season sweep of the Crusaders by the Raiders since they rejoined the D9 League for the 1998-99 season and it’s the first win on ECC’s court since a 52-42 win there on Feb. 7, 2012.
Nine lead changes through regulation finished with a 46-46 tie, Elk County Catholic rallying from a 43-35 deficit with 5:12 left in the fourth after the Raiders’ Griffin Ruhlman capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer. He led the Raiders with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Back came the Crusaders (16-4) with Jordan Wasko and Charlie Breindel nailing three 3-pointers in the fourth — Wasko hit all four of his attempts from downtown in the game and scored 18 points while Breindel tied his career-high scoring performance with 24 points with three 3-pointers. He nailed a 30-foot 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and give his team a 22-20 lead.
ECC tied it by the 2:58 mark on Wasko’s triple, then his second and final three of the game put the Crusaders up 46-44 with 2:15 remaining. The Raiders’ Clayton Cook’s drive to the basket knotted it at 46-46 with 1:59 left and regulation finished out with the Crusaders holding for the last shot, calling one time out with 28 seconds left.
With under three seconds left from the corner, Luke Jansen missed a 3-pointer and it was off to overtime.
“I wouldn’t do anything different the way we played the last minute and a half and we got something really good,” Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub said. “We just needed to be ready to catch, finish and score and walk off happy instead of playing another four minutes.”
The Raiders scored the first four points of overtime on a Geer putback off a steal and missed layup by Ian Pete and two Ruhlman free throws. The Raiders never trailed from there, but the Crusaders did tie it with an Adam Straub basket at 50-50. Geer answered with bucket with under two minutes left to put the Raiders up 52-50.
Straub missed a second free throw that would’ve tied it at 52-52 with 1:30 left, then the Raiders got 1 of 2 from Noah Peterson at the line with 55.8 left to make 53-51.
Out of a timeout with 40.6 seconds left, the Crusaders had the ball again with a chance to tie or win at the end, but with 29.3 seconds left, Colby Nussbaum was whistled for traveling and the Raiders went up 55-51 on two Danny Lauer free throws moments later.
Breindel hit one of two freebies with 21.3 seconds left to cut it to 55-52, but Cook’s two free throws with 20.4 seconds left sealed the game and set the final. The Raiders wound up making 17 of 21 free throws.
“These rims are pretty forgiving, so that helped us on the extra soft touch there,” smiled Park, whose team went 5-for-13 from the line in the one-point loss to DuBois.
NOTES: Geer scored 14 points and Lauer added 11 for the Raiders. Straub also reached double figures for ECC with 10 points. The Crusaders visit St. Marys Friday. ... The Raiders shot 43 percent (19-for-44) from the field overall, including 2-for-5 from 3-point land. The Crusaders were 41 percent (16-for-39) from the field, including 7-for-15 from the 3-point line. ... ECC won the rebound battle, 27-25, while the Raiders took the turnover edge, 13 to 16. ... The Raiders are 12-47 lifetime against the Crusaders and 4-25 at ECC. ... Brookville won the junior varsity game, 45-36, to stay unbeaten. Connor Marshall scored 14 points and Jack Knapp added 11 points.