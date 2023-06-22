BROOKVILLE — Two varsity head coaching positions are currently vacant at Brookville Area High School.
The latest opening happened last week when boys’ basketball coach Dalton Park resigned from his post after six seasons. His Raiders were 23-3 this past season, winning the District 9 League along with the District 9 Class 3A title and District 5-8-9 Sub-Regional crown before reaching the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
“I think it was time,” said Park this week. “It started to feel more like work, not with the kids, but the time put into it. It’s not me to do less than what I think it takes to do it right.”
Park concluded his six-year run with a 114-37 record, ranking him fourth on the team’s all-time coaching wins list. His Raiders won two league titles and four District 9 and sub-regional championships.
His Raiders’ magical run of the 2020-21 season reached the PIAA Class 3A Championship game in Hershey where they lost to Loyalsock. He was named the Chuck Daly Foundation District 9 boys’ basketball coach of the year by D9and10Sports.Com that season as well. This year, Park was the Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend Coach of the Year.
“I think we were pretty successful and I thought the kids we had played as a team and not individuals and that fed everything else in our success,” Park said. “I think the program has talent at every level right now.”
Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne indicated that the search for a new coach is under way.
Also recently resigning from her post with the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team was Kaitlyn Hill, who ran the varsity squad the past five seasons. Her Lady Raiders were 8-8-3 last fall and overall, Hill’s record was 19-34-2. The Lady Raiders reached the District 9 Class 2A final in 2018, losing to Karns City.
That post will also need to be filled, Osborne said.
Joyce Reitz returns to the head coach position of the Lady Raiders volleyball team for her third term. Reitz, who replaces Elice Morelock who guided the team last fall for one season, is back for what will be her ninth season overall. After coaching the Lady Raiders from 1989-94, she guided the Lady Raiders from 2017-19 and in 2019 the program won its second-ever District 9 title.