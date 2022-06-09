HARRISBURG — With deer seasons over for the 2021-22 season, the busiest time for chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance has ended. CWD, a fatal neurological disease, is a threat to both white-tailed deer and elk and has been detected within the wild deer population in several areas of Pennsylvania. Monitoring for CWD is a year-round endeavor, but the most intense efforts revolve around Pennsylvania’s deer hunting seasons. The public can view the results of these efforts on the CWD Surveillance Dashboard available online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/CWDResultsLookup.
The CWD Surveillance Dashboard continues to be updated weekly and allows the public view past and current information related to CWD, and for hunters who submitted their deer for testing to access the results online.
Since July 1, 2021, the Game Commission has collected more than 11,000 CWD samples from deer. Hunters across five Disease Management Areas (DMAs) submitted more than 5,000 of those samples. More than 2,900 samples were collected from processors as part of the Game Commission’s statewide surveillance efforts.
Of the number sampled, CWD was detected in a total of 253 deer.
Determining the extent of CWD infection in high-priority areas, such as around a new detection or on the leading edge of disease expansion, is critical to managing the spread of the disease. One way this is accomplished is through CWD Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) units. For 2021-22, there were 10 specific CWD DMAP units across the state.
Hunters could purchase up to two additional antlerless permits to be used within these CWD DMAP areas. Increased surveillance in these CWD DMAP Units is essential to understanding if these cases were the first signs of disease in the area or a symptom of established disease. Results from these samples help guide future management efforts.
In addition to CWD DMAP units, the Game Commission selected three areas last fall as Containment Zones (CZs). CZs are small areas – about a 1-mile radius, or the average size of a deer’s home range – around the location of an outlying CWD-positive deer.
More information about CWD in Pennsylvania, including access to the CWD Surveillance Dashboard and the CWD Response Plan, is available online at www.pgc.pa.gov/cwd.