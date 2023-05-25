When: PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. It’s a two-day format. On the track, preliminary races are eliminated for a second year in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and 4x800-meter relay while semifinal qualifying rounds for the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles are still eliminated from Saturday’s schedule this year as well. The top eight times in events with preliminary races advance to the finals with a guaranteed medal.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
Listed below are the state-qualifying athletes and entries with scheduled start times of races. Those times indicate when the sequence begins, meaning Class 2A girls, Class 3A girls, Class 2A boys and Class 3A boys in that order with multiple heats in preliminary races of course.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), the finals will be aired live. Check local listings.
STATE QUALIFIER LINEUPS BELOW for Brookville and Clarion-Limestone:
BROOKVILLE
Boys
4x800 relay: Jack Gill, Ty Fiscus, Brady Means, Evan McKalsen, seeded 21st out of 26. SATURDAY FINAL, 10:45 a.m.
110 hurdles: Kellan Haines, seeded 27th out of 31, FRIDAY PRELIMS, 10:45 a.m. SATURDAY FINAL, 10:15 a.m.
100 dash: Brayden Kunselman, seeded 8th of 37, FRIDAY PRELIMS, 10 a.m. SATURDAY FINAL, 10:35 a.m.
4x100 relay: Brayden Kunselman, Hayden Freeman, Nick Shaffer, Jack Pete, seeded 1st of 28, FRIDAY PRELIMS, Noon. SATURDAY FINAL, 12:35 p.m.
300 hurdles: Kellan Haines and Dan Turner, seeded 22nd and 23rd, FRIDAY PRELIMS, 2 p.m. SATURDAY FINAL, 1:25 p.m.
4x400 Relay: Jack Gill, Jacob Murdock, Dan Turner, Jack Pete, seeded 21st of 27, FRIDAY PRELIMS, 3 p.m. SATURDAY FINAL, 3:15 p.m. approx.
Girls
100 hurdles: Julie Monnoyer, seeded 19th of 25, FRIDAY PRELIMS, 10:45 a.m. SATURDAY FINAL, 10 a.m.
4x100 relay: Jullie Monnoyer, Hannah Geer, Autumn Walter, Kaida Yoder, seeded 26th of 29, FRIDAY PRELIMS, Noon. SATURDAY FINAL, 12:35 p.m.
C-L
Boys
Javelin: Ryan Hummell, seeded 6th of 25, FINAL FRIDAY, 9 a.m.
NOTES
(State rankings courtesy of pa.milesplit.com)
Class 2A Boys: Brookville’s 4x100 relay is the top seed for states and is ranked No. 1 in the state, meaning as per milesplit, the Raiders’ best time in the state came last Friday at the District 9 championships with their 42.57. The Raiders’ previous-best time of 43.11 from the Redbank Valley Invitational the previous Thursday would also be No. 1 in the state as well. District 5’s Conemaugh Township, led by Penn State-bound receiver Ethan Black, turned in a season-best 43.21 which is seeded No. 2. Black is the reigning 100 and 200 state champion and is the top seed in the 100 dash at 10.48. His season-best is 10.22. Seeds three through seven are seeded between 43.27 and 43.42 — Church Farm School of D1, Wyomissing of D3, Mastery Charter North of D10, and Carlynton and Beaver Falls of the WPIAL. Washington, seeded No. 11 after finishing third at districts, ran a 43.26 earlier this year. D9 runner-up Redbank Valley is seeded No. 13. ... Kunselman, who ran a 10.97 in the prelims, is seeded No. 8 with his finals 10.99. He’s the eighth of eight runners seeded under 11 seconds with Black leading the way. ... For the Lions’ Hummell, he’s seeded No. 6 with his district throw of 177-5, but his best toss from the Redbank Valley Invitational of 194-6 is No. 3 in the state behind Danville’s top-seeded Bronson Krainak who threw a 198-8 at districts after going 200-4 in April. Hummell is highest returning placewinner from last year, his fourth just ahead of fifth-place Joe Reed, the junior from Riverside and only other returning medalist. Reed’s season-best is 194-5 with Southern Columbia’s No. Tyler Arnold seeded No. 2. District 4 has the top three seeds with Krainak, Arnold and Central Columbia’s Lincoln Huber, who went 194 feet at districts. ... Several other D9 athletes/entries have top-eight or close to seeded projected medal seeds: Punxsutawney’s 4x800 relay (13), Evan Groce in the 800 run (8) and pole vaulter Grant Miller (6). Defending high jump champion Hayden Smith of Union/A-C Valley is the top seed while his teammate Landon Chalmers is seeded No. 4 in the shot put and No. 6 in the discus. Redbank Valley’s two-time state discus medalist Cam Wagner is the top seed in the discus and No. 6 seed in shot put. Kane’s Sam Lundeen is seeded No. 7 in the high jump and No. 12 in the long jump right behind Redbank Valley’s No. 11 Aiden Ortz. Kane’s Ricky Zampogna and Otto-Eldred’s Ray’shene Thomas are the No. 4 and 8 seeds in the triple jump. DuBois Central Catholic’s Aiden Grieneisen is seeded No. 9 in the javelin.
Class 2A Girls: The top seed in the 4x100 relay is defending champion Central Columbia (48.79) with seven teams seeded under 50 seconds. ... The top seed in the 100 hurdles is defending champion Taleea Buxton of West Catholic with a 14.37. ... Redbank Valley’s defending 400 dash state champion Mylee Harmon is seeded No. 12 with her district-winning time of 59.76. The top seed is Ka’Nail Bey-English of Mastery Charter of District 12 with a time of 55.3, the top time in the state from last weekend’s district meet. Harmon won last year’s race in 57.15. Also back in that race are two medalists, third-place Tori Atkins of Laurel and fourth-place Viola Clay of Bartram Motivation. Both advanced with times 57.28 and 58.18. Other D9 girls or entries with high seedings include three in the javelin in the top nine, including returning state runner-up Evie Bliss of Union/A-C Valley as the top seed, Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky No. 8 and Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman at No. 9. Elk County Catholic’s 4x800 relay is seeded No. 4 while the Lady Crusaders’ Grace Neubert is No. 7 in the 3,200. Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell is No. 6 in the long jump with Punxsutawney’s Jordann Hicks No. 11 in the 800. Moniteau’s Autumn Stewart is No. 11 in the shot put and Emma Covert No. 13 in the discus. North Clarion’s Brenna Armstrong is No. 12 in the shot put.