When: PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. It’s back to a two-day format, but there are some changes from the traditional two-day schedule prior to the COVID years.
On the track, preliminary races were eliminated in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and 4x800-meter relay while semifinal qualifying rounds for the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles were eliminated. The top eight times in events with preliminary races advance to the finals with a guaranteed medal.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
Listed below are the state-qualifying athletes and entries with scheduled start times of races. Those times indicate when the sequence begins, meaning Class 2A girls, Class 3A girls, Class 2A boys and Class 3A boys in that order with multiple heats in preliminary races of course.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), the finals will be aired live. Check local listings.
STATE QUALIFIER LINEUPS BELOW for Brookville and Clarion-Limestone:
BROOKVILLE
Boys
4x800 relay: Jack Gill, Garner McMaster, Calvin Doolittle, Cole Householder (Seeded 19th of 24). SATURDAY FINALS ONLY, 10:45 a.m.
4x100 relay: Brayden Kunselman, Jack Pete, Ian Pete, Hunter Geer (Seeded 7th of 27). PRELIMS, Friday, Noon. FINAL, Saturday, 12:35 p.m.
4x400 relay: Jack Gill, Jack Pete, Hunter Geer, Ian Pete (Seeded 9th of 24). PRELIMS, Friday, 3 p.m. PRELIMS, Friday, 3 p.m. FINAL, Saturday, 3 p.m. Approx.
Ian Pete, Sr.: 300 hurdles (Seeded 4th of 25). PRELIMS, Friday, 2 p.m. FINAL, Saturday, 1:25 p.m.
Girls
Julie Monnoyer, Soph: 100 hurdles (Seeded 24th out of 27). PRELIMS, Friday, 10:45 a.m. FINAL, Saturday, 10 a.m.
Laynee Sorbin, Sr.: Triple Jump (Seeded 15th of 26). FINAL, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
C-L
Boys
Ryan Hummell, Jr.: Javelin (Seeded 13th of 24). FINAL, Friday, 9 a.m.
Girls
Brooke Kessler, Sr.: Long jump (Seeded 28th out of 28). FINAL, Friday, 12:30 p.m.
NOTES
(State rankings courtesy of pa.milesplit.com)
Class 2A Boys: Brookville’s 4x100 relay is one of 14 relays seeded between 43.07 and 43.96, so the variance of that order changing is great. Bartram Motivation of D12 is seeded No. 1 at 42.99 … In the 4x400 relay, Motivation is seeded No. 3, but has run the fastest time of the year at the Penn Relays in late April. Top-seeded Imhotep Charter is the top seed based on the D12 meet that saw it beat Motivation, by over two seconds. The Raiders are one of four teams seeded with times in the 3:30 range from seeds No. 7 through No. 10. … Ian Pete has run the fastest Class 2A time in the state in the 300 this spring, although he’s seeded No. 4. Top-seeded Jake Rose of Southern Columbia is also the top seed in the 110s. … C-L’s Hummell is seeded 13th, but his best throw of the year at the Redbank Valley Invitational on May 12 of 180 feet, 7 inches is the No. 4 throw in Class AA this year. The top seed is Wyoming Area’s Drew Mruk, who threw 210 feet, 6 inches at last weekend’s District 2 Championships. He won a fifth-place medal last year. He’s the only thrower over 200 this year, the next being No. 2 seed Miles Higgins of Ligonier Valley, who went 198-6 earlier in May. He threw 182-4 last week at the WPIAL Championships. Last year, Higgins finished fourth. Returning runner-up.
Class 2A Girls: Brookville’s Sorbin is seeded No. 15 and has the 15th longest triple among Class 2A jumpers this spring. Her 35-6 at districts was 1/2 of an inch shy of her best from early April. Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser shares the top seed with Minersville’s Devin Hubler, although Hubler went four inches further than their seeded mark with a 37-10 earlier this May. The defending champion is No. 4 seed Alison Watts of Bermudian Springs. She won last year’s title with a 38-4.5. Runner-up Charly Schlauch of Bloomsburg is seeded No. 17. Last year’s eighth-place medal finish went 36 feet, 1/2 inch. … C-L’s Kessler is seeded last in the long jump, but her season-best leap of 16-9 would have her seeded at No. 19. Blauser is seeded No. 3, but her season-best is the top in the state at 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches. No. 1 seed Taleea Buxton of West Catholic and Hubler are seeded No. 1 at 18-3. No. 7 seed Madison Ziska of Schuylkill Valley has also gone over 18 feet this year.