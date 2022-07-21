There’s a whiff of high school sports in the air.
For those in the football trenches in the offseason, it’s far more than a whiff with the 7-on-7 games and tournaments, but otherwise, it’s almost time to take a serious look at what lies ahead in the scholastic sports world.
Last week’s PIAA meeting, a first reading, meaning the first step, in eliminating transfer stipulations from the PIAA Competition Formula.
Without getting too far into the details on something that still may not happen, although this is likely to happen, teams that do well enough to merit getting bumped up a class after assessing what a team does during a two-year classification period.
Up to this point, transfers are another prong of the formula to determine whether a team gets bumped up. If the number of transfers are under the required threshold for upgrading by a class, nothing is done no matter how good the team does during the period.
Thus, if a team such as Southern Columbia football — the Tigers have won six out of the past seven Class 2A titles since 2015 — keeps kicking butt, then even if they don’t have an transfers to report, they’ll bump up.
Is this the “Southern Columbia” update? Redbank Valley succeeded correctly in reporting that it did not go over the transfer number after this past season would’ve bumped them up a class. The PIAA puts the burden of proof on the teams given the “upgrade” notice and the Bulldogs were able to prove they didn’t have enough transfers.
Eliminating transfer considerations would clear up some paper work requirements from both the PIAA and programs affected, although the new proposal seems to be extending to other sports other than football and basketball which were the only sports that fell under the formula.
Not fighting transfer issues with the formula is a simplistic approach and really, it’s a cop-out by the PIAA instead of doing the right things with these dominant teams. Aliquippa’s failed fight to get moved up to Class 5A might have worn down the PIAA brass to the point of getting rid of the Formula.
This move could cost once-in-a-lifetime runs by programs that really have no business getting bumped up a class just because they’re good for two years.
SHAWKEY IN 1922 — Here’s the continuing rundown on Sigel native Bob Shawkey and his season with the New York Yankees 100 years ago in 1922:
After struggling through the June schedule, which was played primarily on the road — because of travel in that era limited to railroads leading to long road trips and home stands — the Yankees took a 39-32 record into July, 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Browns. The Yankees did heat up, going 8-1 to start July.
Shawkey, 31 and in his 10th of 15 seasons in the majors, was working on his fourth and final 20-win season. In July, he went 4-3 in nine outings, including a win over the Browns at home at the Polo Grounds on July 15.
“Shawkey Blanks Browns” was stripped across the back page of the New York Daily News with the story of the 4-0 shutout a few pages inside the paper. Shawkey allowed six hits with four strikeouts against no walks, besting his mound rival but a future teammate in Urban Shocker.
“Opposed to Mr. Shocker was Bob Shawkey, handing out as fan an assortment of curves and slants as he has delivered this season. He was close to perfection in his work, always having splendid control and always mixing em up with such cunning as to catch the rival batsman off his stride,” the Daily News reported.
“The Babe (Ruth) didn’t pole any homers and neither did (Browns slugger) Ken Williams,” the Daily News updated.
Williams was leading the American League with 21 homers with Ruth, who didn’t start his season until May 20 due to the off-season suspension from Commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis, sat at 14 homers. However, Ruth did have three hits, raising his season average to .301.
The Yankees scored all four runs in the fourth inning with Shawkey’s safety squeeze bunt bringing in the second of the four runs.
Shawkey improved to 9-6 while Shocker, who went 27-12 in 1921, fell to 13-9. Shocker had another strong season with a 24-17 record in 1922. The Yankees, who sought Shocker for quite awhile, finally got him in a trade before the 1925 season. He threw three seasons for the Bronx Bombers, winning 18 games for the fabled 1927 team. A bad heart failed him finally and he died in September of 1928 at age 37.
While Ken Williams was the Browns’ slugger, George Sisler was the hitting machine. He went 1-for-4 in the July 15 contest, dropping him to .420. That’s the exact number he finished with at the end of the season. He finished with a whopping 246 hits, his 257 in 1920 was a MLB record until Ichiro Suzuki passed him in 2004.
Shawkey split his next two decisions. Thanks to 14 runs of support in a July 18 14-4 win at home against the Chicago White Sox, Shawkey went the distance, giving up 10 hits and five walks while striking out 10 as he helped his team stop a three-game losing streak. At the plate, Shawkey went 2-for-5 with three runs batted in and a run scored.
Four days later also at the Polo Grounds, Shawkey dropped a 2-0 decision to the Detroit Tigers, who scored both runs in the sixth inning. Herman Pillette handcuffed the Yankees with a two-hitter.
Now at 52-41, the Yankees still trailed the stubborn Brownies by 2 1/2 games.
