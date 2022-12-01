PIAA SEMIFINALS
CLASS 1A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Port Allegany (District 9, 12-1) vs. Union-New Castle (WPIAL, 11-3), Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Canton (District 4, 12-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (District 3, 12-1), Shamokin H.S., 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Westinghouse (District 8, 13-0) vs. Steel Valley (WPIAL, 12-0), West Mifflin H.S., 7 p.m.
Trinity (District 3, 10-4) vs. Southern Columbia (District 4, 11-3), Selinsgrove H.S., 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Semifinal winners, Cumberland H.S., 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Central-Martinsburg (District 6, 12-2) vs. Belle Vernon (WPIAL, 10-2), Central Cambria H.S., 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
Neumann-Goretti (District 12, 10-3) vs. Wyomssing (District 3, 13-0), Germantown, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., noon
CLASS 4A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Allentown Central Catholic (District 11, 9-5) vs. Aliquippa (WPIAL, 12-0), Bald Eagle Area H.S., 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt (District 3, 11-1) vs. Crestwood (District 2, 13-1), Exeter Township H.S., 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Cocalico (District 3, 10-4) vs. Pine-Richland (WPIAL, 11-3), Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Upper Dublin (District 1, 14-0) vs. Imhotep Charter (District 12, 9-2), Wissahickon H.S., 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
State College (District 6, 13-0) vs. Harrisburg (District 3, 10-2), Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
St. Joe’s Prep (District 12, 10-1) vs. Garnet Valley (District 1, 13-0), Northeast, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
PIAA Quarterfinals
CLASS 1A
Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8
Steelton-Highspire 42, Northern Lehigh 7
Canton Area 42, Northern Cambria 13
WPIAL final: Union-New Castle 26, Bishop Canevin 0
CLASS 2A
Westinghouse 34, Farrell 6
Soutern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14
Trinity 35, Lakeland 17
WPIAL final: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14
CLASS 3A
Central-Martinsburg 35, Grove City 7
Neumann-Goretti 38, Northwestern Lehigh 6
Wyomissing 21, Danville 19
WPIAL final: Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7
CLASS 4A
Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7
Crestwood 21, Bonner-Prendie 14
District 3 final: Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0
WPIAL final: Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7
CLASS 5A
Imhotep Charter 55, Whitehall 7
Pine-Richland 21, Cathedral Prep 14
District 3 final: Cocalico 34, Exeter Township 14
District 1 final: Upper Dublin 21, West Chester Rustin 7
CLASS 6A
State College 28, North Allegheny 7
St. Joe’s Prep 52, Parkland 21
District 1 final: Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks-West 7
District 3 final: Harrisburg 44, Manheim Township 6