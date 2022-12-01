PIAA SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Port Allegany (District 9, 12-1) vs. Union-New Castle (WPIAL, 11-3), Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Canton (District 4, 12-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (District 3, 12-1), Shamokin H.S., 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Westinghouse (District 8, 13-0) vs. Steel Valley (WPIAL, 12-0), West Mifflin H.S., 7 p.m.

Trinity (District 3, 10-4) vs. Southern Columbia (District 4, 11-3), Selinsgrove H.S., 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Semifinal winners, Cumberland H.S., 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Central-Martinsburg (District 6, 12-2) vs. Belle Vernon (WPIAL, 10-2), Central Cambria H.S., 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

Neumann-Goretti (District 12, 10-3) vs. Wyomssing (District 3, 13-0), Germantown, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., noon

CLASS 4A

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Allentown Central Catholic (District 11, 9-5) vs. Aliquippa (WPIAL, 12-0), Bald Eagle Area H.S., 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt (District 3, 11-1) vs. Crestwood (District 2, 13-1), Exeter Township H.S., 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Cocalico (District 3, 10-4) vs. Pine-Richland (WPIAL, 11-3), Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Upper Dublin (District 1, 14-0) vs. Imhotep Charter (District 12, 9-2), Wissahickon H.S., 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Dec. 9

Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

State College (District 6, 13-0) vs. Harrisburg (District 3, 10-2), Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.

St. Joe’s Prep (District 12, 10-1) vs. Garnet Valley (District 1, 13-0), Northeast, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Semifinal winners, Cumberland Valley H.S., 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

PIAA Quarterfinals

CLASS 1A

Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8

Steelton-Highspire 42, Northern Lehigh 7

Canton Area 42, Northern Cambria 13

WPIAL final: Union-New Castle 26, Bishop Canevin 0

CLASS 2A

Westinghouse 34, Farrell 6

Soutern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Trinity 35, Lakeland 17

WPIAL final: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

CLASS 3A

Central-Martinsburg 35, Grove City 7

Neumann-Goretti 38, Northwestern Lehigh 6

Wyomissing 21, Danville 19

WPIAL final: Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

CLASS 4A

Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7

Crestwood 21, Bonner-Prendie 14

District 3 final: Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0

WPIAL final: Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

CLASS 5A

Imhotep Charter 55, Whitehall 7

Pine-Richland 21, Cathedral Prep 14

District 3 final: Cocalico 34, Exeter Township 14

District 1 final: Upper Dublin 21, West Chester Rustin 7

CLASS 6A

State College 28, North Allegheny 7

St. Joe’s Prep 52, Parkland 21

District 1 final: Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks-West 7

District 3 final: Harrisburg 44, Manheim Township 6

