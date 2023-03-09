It’s the next big step for two teams looking to enjoy as much March Madness as possible.
The Brookville Raiders and Clarion-Limestone boys’ basketball teams get to play their PIAA playoff openers at home Saturday, the Lions in Class 2A against WPIAL fourth-place Bishop Canevin, last year’s Class 1A state champion, at 2 p.m. and the Raiders in Class 3A with WPIAL fifth-place Seton-La Salle at 5 p.m.
Don’t expect to buy a ticket at the door. Both schools have posted on-line links to purchase tickets electronically.
With wins, both the Raiders and Lions advance to Wednesday’s second round at a site and time to be announced.
Overall, 20 District 9 teams open Friday or Saturday. Check the playoff glance in this section for other matchups:
Here is a closer look at both matchups:
Seton-La Salle (15-11)
at Brookville (22-2)
The Raiders face a Rebels team led by one of the top players in the state in 6-foot-2 senior guard Connor Spratt, who averages over 27 points per game.
Spratt missed some games earlier in the season with a sprained wrist, which might explain the team’s record. The Rebels were seeded ninth for the WPIAL playoffs and reached the 16-team bracket’s quarterfinal round before losing to top-seeded Steel Valley, 56-54. In the first-year formatted consolation bracket for fifth place, the Rebels beat No. 4 seed Mohawk and then No 3 seed Shady Side Academy, 62-44, to secure fifth.
Spratt is big on social media, his Twitter handle @connorspratt3 giving one an in-depth look at his credentials. He’s a member of NBA star Kevin Durant’s AAU program and has received several offers to play at the Division II level, such as the PSAC programs at Lock Haven, Millersville, Shippensburg. He went over 1,000 points in the win over Shady Side.
Spratt, who transferred to Seton-La Salle for his junior year from Peters Township, also owns a “Name, Image and Likeness” deal or “NIL” with Rel Academy, a youth sports training academy based in Bridgeville.
The Rebels’ other leading scorer above double figures is 6-foot-3 sophomore Hayden Merchant at 14.7 ppg.
The Raiders and Rebels square off for the first time since the Raiders beat them for their first-ever state playoff win (61-48) in the first round of the 1997 PIAA Class 3A first round at Clarion University’s old Tippin Gymnasium. The Raiders didn’t win a state game again until topping Neshannock in the 2020 Class 3A opener.
Leading the Raiders are senior Clayton Cook (14.3 ppg., 9.1 rebounds., 56 pct. FG), junior Jack Pete (10.7 ppg., 8 rebounds, 2.8 steals), seniors Noah Peterson (8.5 ppg.) and Connor Marshall (7.6 ppg., 2.7 assists), and sophomore Kellan Haines (6.3 ppg., 3 rebounds).
Saturday’s winner gets the winner of the Neshannock at Oil City game on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
Bishop Canevin (20-6)
at C-L (25-2)
The Lions host the fourth-place Canevin Crusaders, who went into the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 2 seed after winning last year’s PIAA Class 1A state title. The Crusaders lost in the WPIAL semifinals to Northgate then dropped the third-place matchup with No. 4 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, 71-60.
The Crusaders are led by former longtime Chartiers Valley boys’ and girls’ decorated coach Tim McConnell who has coached his teams to 670 career wins. Shea Champine, a high-scoring 6-foot senior guard, and Jason Cross scored 18 and 17 points apiece in the loss to Northgate. In their consolation finals loss to Greensburg Central Catholic, Champine scored 32 points and Cross finished with 10 points.
In last year’s run to the Class 1A state title, Canevin won the WPIAL title and routed D9 foes Johnsonburg (73-40), DuBois Central Catholic (68-33) and then Elk County Catholic (47-21) in the semifinals before beating District 4’s St. John Neumann (64-47) for the title.
The Lions, 11-12 a year ago, make their first trip to states since a 62-60 loss to Bishop Carroll in the first round of Class 1A in 2020. They went 1-1 in 2019, opening with a 62-51 win over Juniata Valley before losing to Cornell.
Lifetime in the state tournament, the Lions are 7-11.
Six Lions average between 6.3 and 14.2 points per game, led by newly-crowned KSAC MVP Jordan Hesdon (14.2 ppg.). Senior Riley Klingensmith (11.7), sophomore Jase Ferguson (9.9), senior Alex Painter (7.9), and juniors Tommy Smith (6.9) and Jack Callen (6.3) are among the leading scorers.
Saturday’s winner gets the winner of the Southern Huntingdon at Mercer game next Wednesday and a site and time to be announced.