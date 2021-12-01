CLARION — District 9 football has its first PIAA semifinalist in eight years compliments of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs held off District 5 champion Northern Bedford for a 21-14 win on a snowy last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. That puts the 12-1 Bulldogs in the final four as they’ll face the WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin Crusaders (13-1) at North Hills High School Friday night starting at 7 p.m.
The last D9 team in the semifinals? Clarion in Class 1A as well back in 2013. The Bobcats then lost to North Catholic, 39-12.
Only two D9 teams have reached the state final — Smethport in 1992 and Keystone in 1989. Both teams lost.
Canevin won its first WPIAL in 31 years with a 42-7 rout of Our Lady of Sacred Heart last Friday.
Friday’s winner advances to next Thursday’s PIAA Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium starting at 1 p.m. Also Friday in the other semifinal, District 6’s Bishop Guilfoyle meets District 4’s Canton at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
Also last Friday, D9’s Class 2A champion Karns City lost to District 10 power Farrell, 30-12. The Steelers face WPIAL champion Serra Catholic at Slippery Rock University Friday night with the winner facing the winner of the Northern Lehigh/Southern Columbia game in next week’s final.
In other classification semifinals (check football standings/playoff glance inside):
— In Class 3A, it’s WPIAL champion Central Valley vs. District 6 champion Central-Martinsburg while it’s Neumann Goretti of District 12 facing D3s Wyomissing in the other matchup.
— In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Aliquippa faces District 4’s Jersey Shore while Bishop Shanahan and Bishop McDevitt face off in the other semifinal.
— In Class 5A, WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford plays Exeter Township while Strath Haven faces Imhotep Charter.
— In Class 6A, WPIAL champion Mount Lebanon meets District 6’s State College, and Garnet Valley matches up with St. Joseph’s Prep.
Here’s a closer look at the Redbank Valley and Karns City games from last week:
Redbank Valley 21,
No. Bedford 14
CLARION — Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost’s 47-yard TD run nine seconds into the fourth quarter broke a 14-14 tie and the Redbank Valley defense made it hold up with a late defensive stand in a win over D5’s Panthers.
Shreckengost ran for 137 yards on 20 carries and scored one of the other Bulldogs’ touchdowns when he answered Northern Bedford’s game-opening scoring drive with a 79-yard kick return to tie the game.
But it came down to the end as the Bulldogs stuffed the Panthers for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-two play from the Bulldogs’ 6 with 41 seconds left in the game.
Northern Bedford led 14-7 at halftime as quarterback Eion Snyder ran for both Panthers scores on runs of 4 and 2 yards. The Bulldogs tied it on quarterback Gunner Mangiantini’s 31-yard TD pass to Chris Marshall.
Farrell 30,
Karns City 12
KARNS CITY — Playing on its own field in last Friday’s PIAA quarterfinals, District 9 Class 2A champion Karns City had its hands full against District 10 power Farrell. After leading 8-6 at halftime, the Steelers pulled away for a 30-12 win over the Gremlins.
The Gremlins scored in the second quarter on a 39-yard TD pass from Eric Booher to Micah Rupp to get within 8-6 after coming up short on a two-point conversion run.
Farrell (11-0) made it 22-6 with two touchdowns in the third quarter before Luke Cramer’s 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.