Four District 9 baseball and softball teams played for a berth in the PIAA Championships Monday and three came away with wins.
DuBois Central Catholic’s baseball team routed District 5 champion Southern Fulton, 12-2, in six innings while the softball team blanked D10’s Saegertown, 4-0. Both will play in the Class 1A finals.
And the Clearfield softball team edged defending state champion Beaver Area, 2-1, to land in the Class 4A final.
The championship schedule has the Lady Cardinals playing District 4 champion Montgomery Thursday at 11 a.m. The Cardinals face District 3 runner-up Halifax in the baseball final at Penn State University’s Medlar Field on Friday starting at 10:30 a.m. and Clearfield meets District 2 champion Tunkhannock at PSU’s Beard Field Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The D9 team that came up short was the Punxsutawney Chucks, who dropped a 6-5 decision to unbeaten D6 squad Central-Martinsburg at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field.
The rest of the PIAA finals schedule for baseball and softball:
THURSDAY
Baseball
Class 2A: Everett (D5 champion) vs. Neshannock (WPIAL runner-up), 10:30 a.m.
Class 4A: Holy Ghost Prep (D1 champ) vs. Montour (WPIAL runner-up), 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A: Bethlehem Liberty (D11 champ) vs. Warwick (D3 champ), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Class 3A: Lewisburg (D4 champ) vs. Avonworth (WPIAL champ), 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Pittston (D2 champ) vs. Armstrong (WPIAL champ), 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Class 3A: Lancaster Catholic (D3 champ) vs. Central-Martinsburg (D6 champ), 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Selinsgrove (D4 champ) vs. Bethel Park (WPIAL third place), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Class 2A: Conwell-Egan (D12 champ) vs. Neshannock (WPIAL champ), 11 a.m.
Class 6A: Spring-Ford (D1 fourth place) vs. Seneca Valley (WPIAL champ), 4 p.m.
From Monday’s games:
— At Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, DCC clinched its second state finals berth and first since its 2001 title run with its 12-2 rout of Southern Fulton. Carter Hickman pitched 4 1/3 innings and Cole Sansom finished out the six-inning game, which allows Brandin Anderson to go into Friday’s game with a full week of rest on the mound.
— At Westminster College in New Wilmington, the DCC softballers are back in the final for the first time since losing in the 2019 final. The Lady Cardinals scored all of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a scoreless tie.
— At St. Francis College in Loretto, the Clearfield Lady Bison ended Beaver’s 42-game winning streak as Ruby Singleton’s infield single pushed home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lady Bison rallied with two outs and nobody on base in the seventh against Beaver pitcher Payton List, who is committed to Virginia Tech.
— At Homer City, the Chucks nearly rallied to beat the unbeaten Red Dragons after leading 3-1 before Central’s five-run fifth put it ahead for good. The Chucks got back to 6-5 but fell short on their upset bid.
— At North Allegheny High School in Wexford, WPIAL runner-up Neshannock beat Burgettstown for the second time in the postseason in extra innings, needing nine innings this time in a 2-1 win. Burgettstown, which beat D9 Class 2A champion Redbank Valley 6-4 last Thursday, lost 5-3 in the WPIAL semifinals in 12 innings back on May 23.