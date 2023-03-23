LEWISBURG — Patrick Young had it figured out on paper. He just had to do it in the pool.
Once figured as a freestyle specialist, the North Clarion junior and part of the Brookville Raiders swimming team through the co-operative setup between the schools was far too talented in the other strokes to not consider a change of approach when it came to chasing state medals.
This year’s switch to the 100-yard breaststroke and butterfly as his individual focus paid off well as he captured a sixth-place medal finish at last Thursday’s PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Young’s pool medal was the Raiders’ first individual medal finish since Justin Ransel finished fifth and eighth in the 50 and 100 freestyles respectively. Prior to Ransel, only Mike Geer’s fourth in the breaststroke in 1994 is on the Raiders’ individual pool medal list.
So add the talented Young, who owns five D9 individual titles and two D9 relay crowns from last year along with multiple team and pool records.
“This means a lot and it gives me the confidence to work hard over the summer and keep grinding because I know what I can do next year with all that I did this year,” Young said Tuesday afternoon. “The ceiling has raised what I can do next year, so I’m hoping to break more records and win more state medals.”
Young’s second race of states got him his second state medal — he was part of last year’s eighth-place 200 freestyle relay — as he was seeded ninth in the breaststroke at 59.18, then qualified with a sixth-place time of 58.7. In the final, he was sixth again with a 58.9.
“Before, the prelim race, I was talking to Coach Doolittle and we both knew that we’d have to go 58 something to make the final,” Young said. “So I warmed up, got into a zone, put my music on and I knew where I had to be and after I finished my swim and saw the 58.7 and I knew I was in pretty good shape to get to the finals.”
Young maintained his sixth spot although his time slowed a little to 58.9.
“I didn’t start that race until late Thursday, like 8:30 or 8:45 p.m., so it was a lot of sitting around and sleeping compared to the butterfly on Wednesday, but I still felt like a really great race, so it was still a great swim,” Young said.
Coach Ray Doolittle continued to be impressed by Young’s performances.
“He capped an amazing season, broke his own school record in the breaststroke and he’s broken at least four this year,” Doolittle said. “To pull one off at states was the icing on the cake.”
The switch from the freestyle races started last summer.
“Patrick has always been known as a phenomenal freestyle swimmer, but he has also been very versatile with IM, which includes all four strokes,” Doolittle said. “Last summer, he decided that he wanted to focus on breaststroke with the Grove City team that he swims with, and when the high school season got going again, we realized very early on that he could have something very special at the state level in breaststroke.
“He still focused on all the events, breaking school records in butterfly, freestyle, and IM, but in comparison with other high school swimmers, we really felt like breaststroke could be his signature event this year, and it paid off.”
Young was on board going into the season, then he realized it could really be big at the Arctic Invitational in Clearfield in early January.
“That’s when I broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke and I dropped another two seconds in that event, so that was kind of an eye-opener with the breaststroke and looking at the times of previous years, I knew I was going to be competitive,” Young said.
In the butterfly on the first day last Wednesday, Young was seeded ninth in the 100 butterfly at 51.74 and finished 13th in 52.71 to make the consolation final where he was 11th in 52.25.
“The butterfly was kind of a toss-up with medaling, so I knew I could get to the consolation final for sure, but getting into the medal final was going to be a challenge,” Young said. “I was a little nervous for that one, but I kind of used that to loosen up and whatever happened happened. I really focused on the breaststroke because I knew I could take a high place.”
“In retrospect, after backing off a little bit on Monday and Tuesday, Patrick felt like he needed that first day of competition to sort of wake his muscles up again, and then on Thursday for breaststroke, he was really primed to go,” Doolittle said.
The order of races helped set up Young for his medal run in the breaststroke.
“It was a great order with the butterfly being first because both strokes are very technical and both have kind of the same pull,” Young said. “If you can get comfortable with the butterfly the day before, then you have an idea what you’re going to feel for the breaststroke.”
BRODY BARTO qualified for states in the 200 individual medley and finished 31st with a time of 2:13.06. He was seeded 32nd with a D9 title time of 2:11.35.
“For Brody to finish off his high school swimming career as District champion was just spectacular, so for Brody to go out like that as a district champion and state qualifier is phenomenal,” Doolittle said. “It would have been nice to pull off something spectacular at states, but Brody has nothing left to prove as a high school swimmer. No one has worked harder or gotten more out of themselves or been a better teammate than Brody Barto. I have absolutely loved coaching that kid.”
THE LADY RAIDERS’ FOURSOME of senior Madeline Golier, juniors Ella Fiscus and Kerrigan Swartz, and sophomore Cora Parson, combined in the 200 medley relay to finish 29th with a time of 1:59.35. They came in seeded 31st with a faster D9 title time of 1:57.22.
“Similar to Patrick’s experience at Spire (YMCA Western District meet), all those girls had a big meet the previous weekend, too. Maddy swam at Pitt with her club team, and Kerrigan, Cora, and Ella all swam at Spire. They may have all just been a little stale from that, but it’s OK,” Doolittle said. “It was unlikely that we were going to make a big impact at the state level, so the real satisfaction came out of winning districts and getting that chance to go on to the next level.
“And for Maddy, she is one of the few kids I can think of who earned four consecutive trips to states. I can’t say too much about the legacy she has left on Brookville swimming. To put up school records this year in the 500 free and 200 IM, and her accomplishments at the district and state-qualifier level, I am so glad to see her leaving Brookville swimming on such a high note.”