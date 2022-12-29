NEW BETHLEHEM — In its first action since last weekend’s trip to the King of the Mountain Tournament, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team refocused their effort and made short work of Redbank Valley.
In a match that took just 37 minutes to contest, the Raiders breezed to a 57-9 win over the Bulldogs thanks to seven pins, one technical fall and a major decision to go along with a forfeit.
Redbank Valley won just one bout on the mat while getting a forfeit win as well. Neither team sent out a wrestler at 114 pounds.
“It was certainly nice to bounce back after what turned out to be a pretty tough weekend for us as a group, but we knew going to (King of the Mountain) what we could possible be in for with the type of competition,” said Raiders coach Dave Klepfer, whose team improved to 7-1. “To come in tonight and respond the way they did and get back in track a little bit, it was good to see.
“Redbank Valley was well-coached. They’ll be better by the end of the year, but tonight we had a little more experience tonight.”
Tony Ceriani, Brecken Cieleski, Burke Fleming, Coyha Brown and Kolton Griffin started the match with pins from 139 to 172 pounds, all but Ceriani’s coming in the first period. Gavin Hannah won by forfeit at 189 before Jackson Zimmerman needed 28 seconds to pin Gavin Carroll and Baily Miller 72 seconds to put Gabe Carroll down, after the two tried for throws, for six points to make it 48-0.
“Baily got locked in there in a position he’s been much, but he responded and reacted really well,” Klepfer said. “He’s continuing to get better and we knew that was going to be a tossup bout on paper. He’s wrestling with confidence and I think Baily thinks he’s one of top kids in the district. That goes a long way.”
Eli Shaffer’s forfeit win at 107 got the Bulldogs (1-6) on the board. After the no-match at 114, Jared Popson handled Daniel Evans for a 15-1 major decision at 121.
The Bulldogs’ lone win came from senior Cole Bish at 127. He scored three takedowns and two nearfall points against sophomore Owen Fleming, who put together an admirable effort in the loss.
“Cole is solid and we wanted him to wrestle Householder, but it’s really no big deal,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “Cole is dropping and they’re not going to meet (in the postseason).
“The other kids aren’t experienced enough yet and they have to keep working. Staying in position is important and they know that, but they’re not fighting with their hands enough and we told them about the cross-face cradle and everything else, but they don’t have the experience yet.”
Klepfer liked what he saw in an early-season match from his first-year starter.
“Owen is one of those kids who works his butt off in practice and is jammed in there between a couple of pretty good kids, and he’s just a hard worker,” Klepfer said. “You can’t go to your back and give up four-point moves and that was the difference in the match.”
Householder finished off the night for the Raiders with an 18-2 technical fall of Levi Shick.
The Raiders are off until Jan. 3 at home against Curwensville.
BROOKVILLE 57,
REDBANK VALLEY 9
139 –Tony Ceriani (B) pinned Tristan Johnston (RB), 2:28. (6-0).
145 –Brecken Cieleski (B) pinned Nolan Barnett (RB), 1:53. (12-0).
152 –Burke Fleming (B) pinned Jordan Smith (RB), 1:14. (18-0).
160 –Coyha Brown (B) pinned Drew Byers (RB), 1:09. (24-0).
172 –Kolton Griffin (B) pinned Johnathan Slack (RB), 1:33. (30-0).
189 –Gavin Hannah (B) won by forfeit. (36-0).
215 –Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Gavin Carroll (RB), :28. (42-0).
HWT –Baily Miller (B) pinned Gabe Carroll (RB), 1:12. (48-0).
107 –Eli Shaffer (RB) won by forfeit. (48-6).
114 –No match
121 –Jared Popson (B) maj. dec. Daniel Evans (RB), 15-1. (52-6).
127 –Cole Bish (B) dec. Owen Fleming (RB), 8-2. (52-9).
133 –Cole Householder (B) tech. fall Levi Shick (RB), 18-2, 3:30. (57-9).
RANKINGS NOTES — The latest rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers:
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 20. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: None
121: 6. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 15. Evan Davis, Clearfield; 24. Jared Popson, Brookville.
127: 6. Cole Householder, Brookville; 17. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 10. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 24. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 24. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 3. Brady Collins, Clearfield.
152: 13. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 14. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 22. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 12. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 16. Luke Ely, Kane; 18. Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville.
172: 10. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 11. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 21. Easton Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 5. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 14. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 17. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg; 18. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: 19. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 17. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Dual Meet: 12. Clearfield, 15. Brookville.
Northwest Regional Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 2. Diehl, Clearfield; 6. Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley.
114: 5. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield; 6. Logan Powell, Clarion; 8. Ian O’Shea.
121: 1. Brosius, Cranberry; 2. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Davis, Clearfield; 4. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys; 7. Popson, Brookville.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 3. Bish, Redbank Valley; 5. Chase Kyler, Sheffield; 6. Owen Fleming, Brookville; 7. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 2. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 2. D. Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 1. Collins, Clearfield; 5. Nik Fegert, Curwensville; 7. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
152: 2. Gourley, Clarion; 3. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 5. Ely, Kane; 6. Aughenbaugh, Curwensville; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 4. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 6. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 4. Milliard, Johsnonburg; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 3. Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 4. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport; 6. Baily Miller, Brookville.