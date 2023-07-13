BROOKVILLE — The teams of Chris Taylor and Matt Wieszczyk, Jamie Holt and D.J. Sayers, and Norb Baschnagel and Larry Weary won first through third flight titles at last weekend’s Member-Member Championship held at Pinecrest Country Club.
The best-ball format that went two rounds of golf and overall there were 68 golfers, or 34 teams, 12 in the first two flights and 10 in the third flight.
Taylor and Wieszczyk scored a two-round 132 with a pair of 66s to win by one stroke over Mark Powell and John McLaughlin who went 64 and 69 in their two runs. Finishing third after a one-hole tiebreaker with a 134 was Ben Carrico and Jack Monnoyer, who beat Chase Zamperini and Zack Hepler in a playoff hole. Two teams tied for fifth with a 136 — Michael Fritz and Kevin Doverspike, and Matt Mohney and Dave Osborne.
In the second flight, Holt and Sayers needed two playoff holes to beat the team of Greg Truitt and Kevin Osborne after both teams shot a two-round 147. Holt and Sayers went 73 and 74 the second day while Truitt and Osborne shot a 72-75. Denny Ames and Ryan Blazosky needed one playoff hole to grab third place after they and the team of Larry Smith and Paul Pysh shot 149s.
Baschnagel and Weary carded a 159, 80 and a 79, to win by five strokes over the runner-up team of Wally and Tom Simpson. Third with a 166 was the duo of Terry Gray and Mike McMurray.