BROOKVILLE — Last weekend’s annual Pinecrest Country Club Member-Guest Tournament drew 108 golfers, or 54 twosomes that were divided into nine flights of competition.
Each duo played 27 holes against other teams in the flight with points scored throughout the rounds. Flight winners were the teams of Tim Kammerdeiner and Scott Bizzak, Greg and Jared Rafferty, Tom McClaine and Tyler Ruby, Tom Ray and Ernie Erlandson, Rocky Peace and Mike Lindermuth, Mike Winklman and J.Z. Kaminski, Dave Osborn and Dean Leon, Nick Johnson and Sam Marshall, and Chris Taylor and Rob Matson.
A playoff for an overall winner lasted three playoff holes and concluded with a chip-off where Watson Flight winners Sam Marshall and Nick Johnson beat Snead Flight winner Travis Rhodes and Shawn Blochberger.
Final flight standings, with points listed:
WOODS — Tim Kammerdeiner, Scott Bizzak, 29.5; Mark Powell, Ben Pete, 28; CG Mercatoris, Josh Deltino, 24; Greg Sobol, Mike Schmidt, 23; Michael Fritz, Patrick Fritz, 23; Matt Mohney, Brett Mohney, 22.5.
NICKLAUS — Greg Rafferty, Jared Rafferty, 31.5; Craig Coon, Brad Lashinsky, 28.5; Dale Sobol, Steve McPoland, 24.5; Matt Megnin, Brooke Holdren, 23.5; Rick Tote, Ed Sadler, 21.5; Lee Krull, Joe Piccola, 20.5.
MICKELSON — Tom McClaine, Tyler Ruby, 32; Jared Bish, Ryan Rupp, 26.5; Terry Sadler, Christian Sadler, 24.5; Mike Gray, Derek Buganza, 23.5; Cole Cable, Jack Huggins, 23; Chase Zamperini, Pat Wasicowski, 20.5.
PALMER — Tom Ray, Ernie Erlandson, 33.5; Terry Gray, Terry Moore, 28; Greg Truitt, Caden Truitt, 26.5; Dan Conti, Alex McKinney, 25; Bill Barrett, Justin Barrett, 23; Kevin Hoffman, Mike Deloe, 14.
JOHNSON — Rocky Peace, Mike Lindermuth, 28; John McLaughlin, David Cable, 27.5; Matt Melillo, Steven Clark, 25.5; Matt Wieszczyk, Bert Lauble, 25.5; Ryan Blazosky, Ryan Meyer, 24; Zach Hepler, Cole Morris, 19.5.
SNEAD — Mike Winklmann, J.Z. Kaminski, 32; Shawn Blochberger, Travis Rhodes, 30; Tom Simpson, Joe Simpson, 28.5; Larry Weary, Jeff Taylor, 24.5; Blake Rafferty, Keith Armagost, 23; John Alcorn, Jason Radel, 12.
MCILROY — Dave Osborne, Dean Leon, 30; Jake Bowser, Chad Snyder, 26; John Seacrist, Ryan Schuckers, 25; Bryan Doverspike Mike Stever, 24.5; Dan Olson, Jack Matson, 23.5; Brian Dougherty, Jake Dougherty, 21.
WATSON — Nick Johnson, Sam Marshall, 27.5; Dan Winklman, Justin Bandurski, 26.5; Russ Wieszczyk, Alan Reitz, 26; Mike McMurray, Bill Sadler, 24.5; Bill Gatehouse, Jim Rhodes, 23, Dave Henderlite, Dave Buck, 22.5.
SPIETH — Chris Taylor, Rob Matson, 29; Jamie Holt, Bill McKinney, 28; Blake Osborne, Cody Racchini, 28; Gregg Fritz, D.J. Bevevino, 27.5; Wade Northey, Bill Morrison, 20; Jim Northey, Luke Alessi, 17.5.