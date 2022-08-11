So the Pittsburgh Pirates went big for their inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
They didn’t whiff. It’s hard to do that when you name 19 to your first class.
That wasn’t known for sure when the team announced its plans earlier this summer, perhaps introducing the first group of legends into the first class and then go from there. Sprinkle in some living legends, because, of course, some are getting up there in age.
Of the 19, there are 16 in the Hall of Fame — Jake Beckley, Honus Wagner, Fred Clarke, Max Carey, Paul Waner, Lloyd Waner, Oscar Charleston, Pie Traynor, Ray Brown, Arky Vaughan, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, Ralph Kiner, Bill Mazeroski, Danny Murtaugh, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Steve Blass and Dave Parker.
Of that group four are Negro League players with Charleston, Brown, Gibson and Leonard. All four played at some point with one of the teams of that era with the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords.
The others served the Pirates in some capacity as a player or manager. Of that group, Jake Beckley jumps out as an unknown perhaps.
Beckley was part of the franchise or city from 1888 through part of 1896 and hit a lot of triples. He almost played as many games with the Cincinnati Reds and is in that franchise’s Hall of Fame. He finished with 2,938 career hits
So there’s Beckley’s credentials. He’s a Hall of Famer, so whatever works there.
That’s really the weakest of the 19 to be honest, even counting the non-Hall of Famers in Murtaugh, Blass and Parker. Two of those, especially Parker, have a great Hall argument with Murtaugh being the other. Blass, a longtime announcer after his short, shining career on the mound, is a no-brainer as well.
I’m a big proponent of getting those who have the credentials and are living into the Hall of Fame as soon as possible. Blass, Maz and Parker are still living, thankfully, and will highlight the induction celebration on Sept. 3 at the stadium.
So the posthumous recognition of more than one of those players could wait, right? Beckley could wait for sure.
Now knowing that the Buccos brass wanted to go with the en masse approach, serious consideration should’ve been given to living players with Hall credentials. How about 91-year-old Dick Groat, 94-year-old Roy Face and 92-year-old Vern Law? Manny Sanguillen is 78, Al Oliver 75 and Jim Leyland is 77. Those are all Hall of Famers, right?
And aside of the omission of 27-year Pirates announcer Bob Prince from the original list is probably the other mistake.
But all of this being a big whiff? It may be a strong word, but let’s get some of the living legends in as soon as possible.
GEESE PROBLEM — The Canadian Geese who are dominating the downtown ball field areas in Brookville need to go away. How can we do that legally? Someone please tell me.
As one of many individuals who try to keep the fields in good shape through the spring and summer, the geese are ruining the grounds. Their presence has already been felt at the Walter Dick Memorial Park, or the dam, along the North Fork Creek, and when ball season winds down, they show up in big numbers.
ODDS AND ENDS — Of all the years of covering events and stories, I’m not sure I’ve covered a more unlikely storyline of the Brookville Grays beating the DuBois Rockets for the Federation League title in their recently concluded best-of-seven series. Winning four straight over the Rockets in five days defies description. In a one-and-down game, anything can happen. In a series setup like this one, the favorite, make it heavy favorite should win four of seven every time. This one didn’t fall into that category. The feedback from former Grays was heartening as they rooted from afar and were very tuned in to the gritty character of a team that had no business beating the best team in the league, on paper at least. … Make sure you click on to our sister publication at www.leader-vindicator.com or pick up a copy this week and find the story on Rimersburg’s Hayden Smith winning the AAU Junior Olympic high jump national title in the under-18 division when he cleared 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches last week in Greensboro, N.C. Smith, competing for the Union/A-C Valley co-operative this spring, won his first PIAA Class 2A state title this spring at Shippensburg University when he cleared 6 feet, 5 inches. He’s getting better and he’s just entering his junior year at Union.
SHAWKEY IN 1922 — More from Sigel’s Bob Shawkey’s season with the New York Yankees 100 years ago:
August was a good month for the veteran right-hander as Shawkey won his first five decisions of the month. On Aug. 9 at Detroit, Shawkey went seven innings and gave up 10 hits while striking out two in an 8-3 win. The game was tied at 3-3 going into the top of the eighth inning before the Yankees broke things open with four runs in the eighth and another in the ninth on Babe Ruth’s 21st homer of the season. But in the eighth, Shawkey’s two-out single helped keep the inning going as he made it 5-3 just after a double steal of home with catcher Wally Schang and Everett Scott had made it 4-3. The Tigers’ Ty Cobb went 2-for-4 off Shawkey.
Six days later on Aug. 15 this time at home at the Polo Grounds in New York, Shawkey beat Tigers starter Howard Ehmke again in a 2-1 win in 10 innings. The Yankees got some big heroics, first from Bob Meusel with his solo homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at 1-1. Right before his homer, Tigers catcher Johnny Bassler dropped a foul popup to give Meusel more life. Then in the bottom of the 10th, Elmer Smith, subbing for Ruth, ripped a solo shot with two outs to end the game.
From the New York Daily News: “The veteran Bob Shawkey deserved a lot of praise for his steady and valiant hurling, though it was crowded out of the limelight somewhat because of the home runs. Bob withstood the heavy firing of the Detroit battlers clear through, with Ehmke leading him by a slight margin until the ninth inning rumpus. Bob was on the job at the end, but Ehmke was taking a doleful shower bath and becoming his luck.”
The Tigers’ Cobb went 2-for-4 again off Shawkey and hiked his batting average to .407, second behind St. Louis Browns slugger George Sisler’s .412.
The win got the Yankees 20 games over .500 at 66-46, but they were still 1/2 game behind the pesky Browns in second place.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.