PITTSBURGH — A second-period pin by senior Josh Humphreys gave No. 13 Lehigh a 12-6 lead at the halfway point, but No. 17 Pitt won the final five bouts to claim a 22-12 victory over the Mountain Hawks Saturday night at Fitzgerald Field House.
On a night in which Lehigh wrestlers defeated a pair of top 15-ranked opponents, Pitt had the upper hand in the upper weights to claim the victory.
The loss dropped Lehigh to 3-2 while Pitt improves to 2-1. The Mountain Hawks are off until their home date with top-ranked Penn State on Dec. 4 starting at 2 p.m.
Two Brookville graduates wrestled for Lehigh, Nathan Taylor at heavyweight and freshman Owen Reinsel, who made his collegiate debut at 141. Both lost, Taylor 10-1 to Dayton Pitzer while Reinsel faced top-ranked Cole Matthews — a former Reynolds standout — and dropped an 8-2 decision.
The dual began at 125 with first-year Carter Bailey taking on Colton Camacho. Bailey trailed 3-0 after two periods and reversed in the third but could get no closer, as he dropped a 4-2 decision as the Panthers took an early lead.
Sophomore Connor McGonagle followed with a strong 5-3 decision over Pitt’s eighth-ranked Micky Phillippi at 133. After a scoreless first period, McGonagle rode out the second. He escaped early in the third and added a takedown to go up 3-0. Phillippi responded with an escape and takedown of his own, but after cutting McGonagle loose, could get no closer. McGonagle added the riding time point to deal Phillippi a dual loss to a Lehigh wrestler for the second straight year.
Reinsel stepped in for sophomore Malyke Hines at 141 and faced the tough task of taking on top-ranked Cole Matthews. Reinsel showed some skill on top, riding out the second period, but ultimately fell 8-2 as Pitt reclaimed a 6-3 advantage.
Sophomore Max Brignola returned to the lineup with a 7-6 decision over Tyler Badgett at 149. Brignola scored the first takedown and added reversals in the second and third periods plus a stalling point.
Humphreys recorded his first fall of the season, pinning 11th-ranked Dazjon Casto in 3:47. Casto scored the first takedown but Humphreys came back late in the first period with a takedown to take a 3-2 lead. In the second, Humphreys worked his way into a reversal and trapped Casto on his back, securing the fall to put Lehigh up 12-6 halfway.
Pitt’s comeback began at 165 as Holden Heller defeated junior Brian Meyer 6-0. Luca Augustine then tied the dual at 12-12 with an 11-6 decision over Jake Logan at 174.
The Panthers went in front for good following Reece Heller’s 7-6 win over graduate student Tate Samuelson at 184. Heller emerged on top from an upper body position for a takedown and two point near fall to lead 4-1 after one. Samuelson tried to erase a 5-1 deficit in the third with an escape and two takedowns, but it was a late escape by Heller that provided the deciding point.
A top 10 showdown at 197 also went the Panthers’ way as ninth-ranked Nino Bonaccorsi won a 10-4 decision over eighth-ranked sophomore Michael Beard. Bonaccorsi racked up four takedowns in the victory, including two in the second period, giving Pitt a six-point lead heading into the final bout.
At 285, Taylor surrendered an early takedown and never recovered as Pitzer posted a 10-1 major decision to account for the final margin. Pitzer, a true freshman and former Mount Pleasant standout, went 130-3 in three high school seasons and won three state titles in Class 3A, the last two at 215 pounds.