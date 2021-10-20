KANE — Shaking off his latest least favorite number, Brookville Raiders head coach Scott Park appreciated his team’s big-play ability in last Friday’s 42-15 win at Kane.
The host Wolves ran 75 offensive plays compared to the Raiders’ 50. However, it was the Raiders forcing six turnovers that helped lead directly or eventually to three touchdowns along with Brayden Kunselman’s punt return for a score that made the play disparity a big easier to swallow.
Park hopes the trend does not continue as the regular season winds to a close. The 6-2 Raiders host Ridgway in their District 9 Large Division finale this week before visiting Brockway next Friday.
“You win 42-15 and you don’t feel good about it,” Park shrugged. “But good teams find a way to win and I think when things weren’t going smooth on offense and maybe we had trouble getting off the field on defense, sometimes it’s our talent that was the difference and it was a matter of time and it took over.”
Kunselman, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury but appears ready to go this week, intercepted two passes and ran a punt back 76 yards for a TD. The Raiders did bend a lot, of course, getting outgained 301-237.
What the Raiders did get a lot from offensively was a career-best performance from senior running back Tate Lindermuth, who ran for 159 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns on runs of 31 yards in the first half and 36 yards in the second half.
Lindermuth’s 159 is the most by a Raiders running back since Tucker Wolfe went for 195 in a 2018 loss to Punxsutawney. Receiver Cabe Park also ran for over 100. The quarterback in that game filling in for an injured Jack Krug? Freshman Tate Lindermuth.
“I thought Tate hit the holes well and when he got through the holes, I thought he accelerated and had good vision on where the open field was,” Park said. “I thought the first touchdown was his nicest run. He cut back and made it to the end zone. He’s a senior, he’s put a lot of time in and he had to feel pretty good after that.”
While the Raiders got their six turnovers, the defense struggled getting Kane’s offense off the field. Wolves quarterback Ricky Zampogna wound up completing 24 of 47 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown while running for 51 yards on 17 carries with a 10-yard TD run in the second half that got the Wolves within 28-15 two plays into the fourth quarter.
Landon Darr caught 12 passes for 169 yards, his first reception in the first quarter going 52 yards for a TD on a screen play from Zampogna.
“There were many times we had them in long situation and we just have to be more aggressive, I guess,” Park said. “I thought we were up front, but maybe our defensive backs need to be a bit more aggressive attacking receivers or whatever, but that’s all stuff we need to look at. I’m sure Coach (Nick) Nosker will have a different defense against Ridgway. “
Zampogna’s TD run got the Wolves as close they’d get, however, even though Kane forced a three-and-out on the Raiders’ next possession.
The Raiders’ Cooper Shall interception on Kane’s next offensively set up the Raiders at the Kane 35 and eight plays later, quarterback Charlie Krug’s 4-yard put the Raiders up 35-15 with 7:39 left in the game. A Kane three-and-out and punt put the Raiders at the Wolves’ 36 and Lindermuth capped the game’s scoring on the first play on his 36-yarder with 6:28 remaining.
Kane led briefly at the outset, although the Raiders took advantage of a Wolves miscue on the game’s second play. A bad center snap to Zampogna sailed into the end zone from the 14 and Carson Weaver recovered the ball for a Raiders score just 53 seconds into the game.
Three plays later, Kane took the late with Zampogna’s screen pass to Landon Darr going 52 yards for the touchdown. After the Raiders were flagged for offsides on the point-after kick, the Wolves went for two points and Zampogna hit Scott Szymanski in the end zone for an 8-7 lead with still 10:16 left in the opening.
More points came six plays after that. Two big gainers on a Krug 22-yard pass to Peterson and Krug’s 14-yard completion to Shall set up Lindermuth’s 31-yard run on second-and-10 for another Raiders TD to make it 14-8.
Krug, who had the other interception on defense for the Raiders late in the first half on a tipped pass at the Raiders’ 14, completed just 9 of 25 passes for 88 yards. Shall had four catches for 32 yards. Kunselman was limited to two receptions for 20 yards.
The Raiders couldn’t cash in on Kunselman’s first interception early in the second quarter, but he turned in his 76-yard punt return to put the Raiders up 21-8 at the 7:47 mark of the second quarter.
Szymanski’s punt initially skipped by Kunselman, then as he ran back for the ball, perhaps due to encouragement from the sideline to grab it since the punt did outgain the coverage on what turned out to be a 49-yard boot, took off and got at least three big blocks from Noah Peterson, Weaver and Hunter Smith down field.
“Coach (Gabe) Bowling has been telling Brayden to pick up the ball instead of letting it roll, so we were trying to get him to do that more leading up to that,” Park said. “I thought he made a good decision picking it up, but he did bobble it a little bit and we got some key blocks on the return. Peterson’s block got Brayden to the corner, and then Weaver and Smith had big ones downfield.”
Kane had a chance to get back within one score at the end of the first half, getting to the Raiders’ 2 with just two seconds left on the clock, but Zampogna’s pass to Shane Ackley fell to the ground and the Wolves came up empty.
The Raiders went up 28-8, scoring off Kunselman’s interception that gave them the ball at the Kane 26. Three plays later, Krug found Truman Sharp in the end zone on a 9-yard completion with 4:05 left in the third.
From there, the Raiders gradually pulled away with what really didn’t feel like a 27-point win.
“No excuses, but I don’t know the last time when a Brookville team played well at Kane,” Park laughed, reminding that even in the 57-38 win in 2018 the Raiders trailed 15-0 out of the gate and clung to a 43-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
That was the team’s lone win at Kane since 1956, although that losing streak was just four games long with back-to-back playoff losses there in 2012 and 2013 as well as regular-season losses at Kane back in 1966 and 1958.