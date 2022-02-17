SENECA – Looking to reach the .500 mark with a win at Cranberry to finish the regular season Wednesday, the Clarion-Limestone stood at 10-11 with a trip to the District 9 Class 2A playoffs starting some time next week.
The Lions dropped one game below .500 with Monday night’s 63-47 loss at Redbank Valley, another strong team on what’s a bulky schedule for a young roster coached by Joe Ferguson.
The Lions’ losses have come to the Bulldogs (2), Ridgway (2), Franklin, Karns City (2), Bradford, Grove City, Clarion and North Clarion.
In Class 2A, it’ll likely be Redbank Valley, Ridgway and Karns City making up the top three seeds in some order while the Lions join the rest of the field in some order, including Coudersport (11-11), Keystone (11-10), Smethport (11-10) and Port Allegany (9-12).
“We’re not worrying about the schedule and we’ve played the Franklins, the Grove Citys, Ridgways and Redbank Valley. Most of our losses have come to Class 2A and 3A schools,” Ferguson said after the Bulldogs loss. “What happened tonight is a great test for us going into the playoffs. I’m extremely happy with the kids and I thought we rebounded well.
“We missed a lot of layups and that’s been one of our weaknesses this year and part of is the intimidation of the size at the rim from Redbank. But the kids I think in the second half were at least going a little bit stronger and attacking.”
The Lions led the Bulldogs 11-9 after the first quarter, limiting the Bulldogs to 3-for-10 shooting and helping force six turnovers.
But the Bulldogs got hot shooting and took the lead for good with an 11-2 run in the second quarter that turned a 14-12 deficit into a 23-16 lead on a Marquese Gardlock basket with 2:05 left in the half.
Gardlock led the Bulldogs with 22 points on 10-for-15 shooting. In the second quarter, he scored 11 points.
Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall scored 14 and 13 points respectively. Bain had nine rebounds and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Marshall, who didn’t score a point in the first half, scored all of his 13 in the second half, hitting two of his five triple attempts. Aiden Ortz added eight points and seven rebounds.
C-L’s Rylie Klingensmith cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 25-21 by halftime. He and Jase Ferguson scored 11 points while Jordan Hesdon finished with a team-high 12 points. The Bulldogs limited the Lions to 32 percent (18-for-56) shooting.
Redbank Valley’s 10-2 opening run to the third quarter essentially put things away as it built a 35-23 lead by the 4:23 mark of the quarter. The closest the Lions got the rest of the way was eight points at 48-40 at the 6:09 mark of the fourth. The Bulldogs led by as many as 21 points at 63-42 in the closing minutes.
The Lions lost to the Bulldogs 62-42 on Dec. 17.
“There have been a few games where we broke down defensively and offensively, but tonight felt we played a good game,” Lions head coach Joe Ferguson said. “When they started stroking the threes, that really created some separation. We were trying to mix defenses up, but overall I felt we played a good game and the kids made some good decisions. But when you’re playing a good team like Redbank, you have to make all the right moves.”
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Feb. 10
Karns City 53,
C-L 37
At home against the Gremlins on Senior Night, poor shooting in the second half coupled with untimely turnovers by the Lions helped Karns City spoil Senior Night.
“We had some positive things we can take away from tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “The kids didn’t quit, and we got a few turnovers, but we were unable to convert in the fourth quarter which had we converted could have cut their lead down to a one or two possession game. We either missed the shots or turned the ball back over ourselves. Turnovers really hurt us tonight and we’re not a team that can survive if we have a multiple turnover game.”
Taite Beighley scored 18 points to lead the Gremlins while Micah Rupp collected a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Riley Klingensmith paced C-L with 10 points though eight of those came in the first quarter. Ryan Hummell and Jase Ferguson each scored nine for the Lions.
The Gremlins held Jordan Hesdon to five points.
Both teams seemed content to play a slowdown game in the first quarter in which C-L held a 12-7 lead after one. Klingensmith scored eight of the Lions 12 points in the quarter.
Karns City then turned the tables in the second quarter in holding a 12-8 scoring edge to trail by one at 20-19 at the break.
C-L oopened the third quarter on a 5-0 run to push their lead to six at 25-19 at the 6:07 mark.
Karns City answered with a 6-0 run of its own to tie the game at 25. After 1-of-2 free throws by Hesdon put C-L back in front 26-25 with 4:36 to play, Luke Garing scored on a putback to give Karns City the lead for good at 27-26. The Gremlins would then close the quarter on a 10-4 run to lead 37-30 after three.
Karns City made 8 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter while holding a 16-7 scoring advantage to set the final score.
— Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.