It’s playoff time for at least one team this week.
While the top-seeded and now one-loss Central Clarion Wildcats wait in the finals with a bye, it’s the 5-5 Brookville Raiders facing 6-4 Karns City in the District 9 Class 2A semifinal Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
It wasn’t that long ago when the Raiders roughed up the Gremlins in Week 8 with a 34-7 win in Karns City. However, one doesn’t have to turn back the clock that far to re-visit the same scenario. In 2020, the Raiders routed the Gremlins 44-0 during the regular season before Karns City stunned a injury-depleted Raiders team in the D9 final, 16-14.
So with that backdrop along with Karns City’s surprising 35-27 win at home against Class 3A top seed Clearfield at home last week, the Raiders have their attention and concerns on what’s likely to be a different Gremlins matchup this time around.
In the other classifications, Port Allegany and Redbank Valley earned the top two seeds in a six-team Class 1A bracket. Friday, No. 3 Brockway hosts No. 6 Coudersport while No. 4 Keystone hosts No. 5 Union/A-C Valley.
Clearfield gets the first-round bye in Class 3A with St. Marys and Punxsutawney facing off in DuBois Friday night with the winner getting the Bison next week.
DuBois is off this week and will host Juniata of District 6 next Thursday in the District 6/9 Class 4A Sub-Regional final.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s game:
Karns City (6-4) vs.
Brookville (5-5)
For a team that started 0-3 and 1-4, heading to the postseason with a 5-5 record considering it had to re-fashion its offense around its third option at quarterback after the season began, the Raiders deserve much credit.
At this point, they’d likely cash that credit in for a second win over the Gremlins.
With Noah Peterson running the offense at quarterback, Jackson Zimmerman chasing the 1,000-yard rushing milestone and Brayden Kunselman making big plays on both sides of the ball, the Raiders are looking to put it all together in the playoffs.
Throw in this remarkable stat: The Raiders’ defense has forced 37 opponent turnovers, including a whopping 25 interceptions. Peterson and Kunselman each have seven pickoffs.
So it’s been a unique season for the Raiders, who lost their 2,000-yard quarterback Charlie Krug to a knee injury in the season-opening loss to Central Clarion.
“It’s been a weird season, but I can’t say enough about my coaching staff for staying the course and plugging away and being firm and keeping the kids believing,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “Deep down they knew the first couple games that wasn’t us. It was the fact we had to find the right pieces and put them in the right place. They kept battling hard through the injuries until we got a lot of kids healthy back in there.”
Park pointed to the return of senior right guard Braeden Long to the offensive line as the big key to re-fitting the offense, pushing Jack Knapp to tight end and using Braiden Davis as the H-back. Zimmerman stands at 980 yards rushing despite missing two games while Peterson slotted into the QB spot and took over the short-pass offense with the occasional ability to throw down the field.
Peterson has completed 62 of 81 passes for 600 yards with seven TDs and four interceptions while also rushing for 176 yards and two scores. He had already caught 13 passes for 179 yards before getting pressed into duty to quarterback after backup Easton Belfiore was lost for the season due to an ankle injury.
Kunselman (54-676, 9 TDs) is the top receiving target and he’s also helping anchor quite a takeaway defensive season with seven interceptions, the same number of picks as Peterson on a unit with a whopping 24 interceptions and 13 more fumble recoveries for 37 takeaways.
“You have to give Brayden a lot of credit because we went to the power offense and he had to know that the explosive plays for him were going to a lot less,” Park said. “But give him credit. He’s been involved in a lot of running plays and he’s blocking down field. He’s willing to do whatever he could for the betterment of the team even though his receiving yards were probably going to go down.”
Knapp (75 tackles), and linebackers Bryce (64) and Carson Weaver (61) are the leading tacklers. Truman Sharp has three interceptions.
The Gremlins lost their starting quarterback Eric Booher to injury during last week’s Clearfield win, so what the Raiders see this time around is a bit unknown. Mason Martin only completed 1 of 2 attempts against the Bison after Booher was 3-for-12. Martin scored on two runs while Nathan Hess, Levi Hawk and Braden Slater all scored on runs.
If Booher cannot go, Martin appears to be the starter.
Karns City’s up-to-date season statistics are not available on Max Preps.
“Karns City always comes to play and Clearfield turned the ball over the first three or four possessions,” Park said.
In their first meeting this year, Booher completed 2 of 18 passes for 14 yards and was intercepted three times. Hawk ran for 73 yards on nine carries.
For the Raiders, Peterson threw for 103 yards on 13-of-14 passing while rushing for 125 yards on eight carries. Kunselman caught nine passes for 66 yards while Zimmerman ran for 79 yards on 25 carries with two TDs.
This is the 42nd meeting between the teams with the Gremlins holding a 26-13-1 edge. In the playoffs, the Gremlins own a 5-3 series edge. The last time the Raiders beat the Gremlins in the playoffs was their 21-3 win in the 2006 D9 finals.