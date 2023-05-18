ST. MARYS – Before trying to play spoiler and bolster its seeding for the upcoming District 9 Class 2A playoffs with a home game with Redbank Valley Wednesday, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team notched a 5-1 road win at Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Wednesday, the Lions hosted Redbank Valley in what could have been a KSAC-clinching opportunity for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs, unbeaten in KSAC play, have a one-game lead over Clarion with a win over the Bobcats, so a win over the Lions or Moniteau on Thursday secures the conference title.
For C-L (11-5), a win would delay the Bulldogs’ title run at the very least and help the Lions perhaps go up in the seeding rankings in the Class 2A bracket.
The Bulldogs were assured the top seed in the nine-team field and the only other known seed is Cranberry at No. 9. From there thanks to a busy schedule on Wednesday, Karns City, Johnsonburg, C-L, Coudersport and Moniteau were jockeying for position.
The Lions cannot determine their own fate in the process even with a win over the Bulldogs. They’ll be anywhere from a No. 3 to No. 5 seed.
Against the Crusaders at Berwind Park Tuesday, Kohen Kemmer and Logan Lutz combined on a seven-hitter. Kemmer gave up all seven in his six innings of work, walking three and striking out one. Lutz struck out the side and walked one in the seventh.
Tommy and Jake Smith each had two hits for the Lions with Jake Smith and Lutz doubling.
The Lions scored four runs in the third with Aiden Coulson singling in two runs.
In other games:
THURSDAY, May 11
C-L 11, Keystone 0
At Knox, Tommy Smith pitched a five inning no-hitter. Smith faced the minimum number of batters in the five innings, allowing just the one walk to Drew Keth in the fourth inning and he was immediately erased on a double play ball up the middle which Kohen Kemmer fielded by the base to get the force and throw on to get the out at first base.
Smith retired the first two batters on ground balls before striking out the next seven batters prior to the walk. He struck out 11 batters for the game including the last four of the contest.
“Everything was working today,” said Tommy Smith. “I didn’t really think about the no-hitter as I just go out there and pitch and trust the guys behind me playing defense.”
While Smith was shutting down the Keystone offense, his teammates were providing plenty of offense for his own cause.
C-L scored two runs each in the first four innings before scoring three times in the fifth inning.
C-L pounded out 12 hits with four going for extra bases. Jordan Hesdon collected three hits with two RBIs with one hit going for a triple. Logan Lutz, Braden Murray, and Kohen Kemmer each added two hits. Lutz and Murray each hit a double while Kemmer hit a triple. Lutz and Kemmer each drove in two runs with Murray knocking in one.
Jake Smith, Jack Craig, and Jesse Siwiecki each added one hit with Siwecki also driving in a run.