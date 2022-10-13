BROOKVILLE — The adjustment from a spread pass-first offense to a power-running team out of a spread formation featuring senior Jackson Zimmerman has gone well at least the past two games for the Brookville Raiders.
Last Friday’s 41-0 rout of winless Bradford on Homecoming Night saw Zimmerman run for over 200 yards for the second straight time.
After he powered his way to 237 yards in the Raiders’ come-from-behind 19-14 win over St. Marys, Zimmerman followed that up with 233 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns in three quarters of work. He had 202 yards on 16 carries by halftime against the Owls, who lost their 25th straight game.
The win improved the Raiders 3-4 going into Friday’s trip to Karns City.
“I think we are kind of finding our identity,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team started with what would be their No. 3 quarterback in Noah Peterson. “We’re not abandoning the pass, but the identity is the formation with Braiden at the ‘cheat’ back position and the offensive line coming together when Braeden (Long) came back (from injury) and we moved Jack Knapp to tight end and that gave us another blocker on the line.
“It’s been a good thing and Jackson is doing a really good job seeing the holes. He’s got to be getting close to 1,000 yards.”
Zimmerman’s second straight 200-yarder puts him up to 837 yards for the season — he missed one game with an injury — and Park hasn’t had a 1,000-yard back since he took over in 2015.
Long’s return from an injury to bolster the line at guard helped a unit that also includes tackles Nathan Haney and Baily Miller, center Danny Drake and Jacob Clinger at tackle.
Zimmerman appreciates all of them, and others.
“I want to give a shout-out to the line and one thing that goes unnoticed is our receivers block downfield,” Zimmerman said. “Coach (John) MacBeth has been pounding on our receivers all year long about blocking down and how much that can open up the running game and that’s paid off.”
The Raiders scored on their first possessions to lead 22-0 by just 21 seconds into the second quarter. Zimmerman’s 1-yarder capped a game-oping 75-yard drive that took nine plays. Peterson and Brayden Kunselman connected on a 19-yard flip pass for a touchdown and Zimmerman went 70 yards on the second play of the second quarter to build the big lead.
The Raiders’ second of four interceptions of Owls quarterback Talen Reese set up their last score of the first half when Carson Weaver bulled his way in from one yard out to make it 28-0 with 1:34 left in the first half.
The Raiders actually intercepted Reese a third time before halftime, but fumbled it away two plays later to give the Owls their best chance at scoring, but Reese’s 15-yard pass to Isaiah Fitton to the Raiders’ 9 came as time expired in the half.
Peterson’s second flip pass to Kunselman for a 32-yard TD on the Raiders’ first possession of the third quarter set the Mercy Rule running clock into motion at 35-0 with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
Peterson completed 11 of 12 passes for 118 yards with his two TDs to Kunselman, who caught eight passes for 96 yards.
One play after the Raiders intercepted Reese for the fourth and final time, Tony Ceriani went 15 yards for a touchdown to set the final on the second play of the fourth quarter with 11:02 remaining.
Bryce Weaver, Gavin Hannah, Sam Krug and Truman Sharp had the interceptions for the Raiders, who limited Reese to 12-for-28 passing for 116 yards.
“The clock isn’t stopping much and the defense is getting us off the field and everything is running on all cylinders,” said Park.