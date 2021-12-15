BROOKVILLE — Call it a breakthrough performance for the Brookville Lady Raiders swimming and diving team.
Tuesday night at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium, the Lady Raiders beat Clearfield for the first time in at least 25 years in a 97-79 dual meet win.
The Lady Raiders won eight events and scored plenty of points below firsts, and then pushed their head coach Ray Doolittle into the pool to celebrate.
One of the neatest things to see about the girls’ win is that it transcends the team,” Doolittle said. “The girls on the team are the ones who accomplished it, but the feeling associated with the victory has already spilled over to parents, previous coaches, and former swimmers. People who have been around Brookville swimming for decades have gone through long periods of time when this felt like it would never happen. Then for a year or so we were kind of knocking on the door. And tonight, they made it happen.
“However, Clearfield was, and still is, an absolute powerhouse, and if our girls want to continue feeling like this, there is still a ton of work left to do in the pool.”
Clearfield did hold off the Raiders in a 98-80 decision.
Sadie Shofestall was a four-time winner while Madeline Golier tripled. Those two combined with Mya Wilshire and Ella Fiscus to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:49.07 while Golier, Shofestall, Emma Afton and Wilshire won the 400 freestyle in 4:04.18.
The Lady Raiders also won the opening 200 medley relay as the foursome of Erika Doolittle, Fiscus, Kerrigan Swartz and Julia Bailey finished in 2:09.12.
Shofestall won the 50 and 100 freestyles in 26.34 seconds and 58.62 seconds while Golier won the 200 individual medley in 2:28.87. Swartz won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.67) and Afton won the 100 butterfly (1:09.57).
In other top-three finishes, Erika Doolittle was third in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Fiscus finished second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Wilshire added a third in the 200 IM and Cora Parson was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Patrick Young was a four-time winner for the Raiders. He joined Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto and Bay Harper on the winning 200 medley relay (1:45.66) and 200 freestyle relay (1:32.93) that broke its own record swimming for the first time together in that even this year. The previous mark was 1:33.53.
Young also won the 50 and 100 freestyles (22.85 and 50.24).
Doolittle won the 200 IM (2:12.11) while finishing second in the 100 butterfly. Barton was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Harper added a third in the 100 breaststroke.
Hunter Rupp was third in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. Holden Shaffer finished third in the 100 backstroke.
Both teams swim again next Tuesday at Marion Center for their final date of the calendar year. From there, they are off until a trip to Franklin Jan. 10.
In last week’s season-opener:
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
Brookville sweeps
Oil City
At home as well against District 10’s Oil City, both Brookville squads came away with wins as the boys won 87-77 and the girls won 88-70.
It appears that the Lady Raiders dealt Oil City its first dual loss in three years while both teams handed the visitors a sweeping loss for the first time in many years.
“This was a spectacular opener,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “The meet was close on both sides, so it had everyone excited and cheering and giving their absolute best. The times that were being turned in were amazing. Most of the veteran swimmers were approximating the times that they swam at the end of last season at districts, after months of hard work, with a taper, speed suit, everything. And they are hitting that now after a few weeks. In some cases, lifetime best times were shattered.”
The Raiders were led by the foursome of Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young, Brody Barto and Bay Harper. That group swam to relay wins in the 200 medley (1:45.56) and 400 freestyle (3:32.53) while Doolittle, Young and Barto completed four-win nights.
Doolittle won the 200 individual medley (2:12.32) and 100 butterfly (57.9). Young took firsts in the 50 and 100 freestyles (22.99 and 52.05) and Barto won the 100 backstroke (1:10.32) and 500 freestyle (5:53.02). Harper added a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.46) while finishing second behind Young in the 50 freestyle.
Henry May grabbed a key second in the 200 freestyle while Gary Matus was third in the 100 freestyle.
“That was a terrific free from Henry and Gary came to me not feeling that well and was able to get some fresh air and a drink and then go out and hammer his freestyle race,” Doolittle said.
Winning four races with the double effort from Sadie Shofestall in the 50 and 100 freestyle (26.35 and 59.5) and a win from Madeline Golier in the 100 backstroke (1:08.58) along with a 200 freestyle relay win from Golier, Shofestall, Mya Wilshire and Ella Fiscus in 1:49.68, the Lady Raiders were able to beat Oil City with plenty of depth and point-scoring finishes below first.
Golier was second in the 100 butterfly, Wilshire was second in the 500 with a third in the 200 freestyle, Erika Doolittle had a runner-up finish in the 200 IM while Chloe Smith finished third in the 500 freestyle. Kerrigan Swartz and Cora Parson were second and third in the 100 breaststroke.
“We had some great wins tonight, but we also saw how important it is for every kid on the team to be swimming their best and taking back every place they can,” Doolittle said.