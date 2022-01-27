John Pozza has some stories to tell.
And some sage advice.
The Brookville resident who just completed five years of service on the Brookville Area School Board of Directors published a book summing up his years in the media in the 1970s and 80s.
Growing up in Oil City, Pozza fell in love with local radio, moved into television and found himself running into many experiences he wanted to share in his book titles “Was Anybody Really Listening: Trials and tribulations of a sports broadcaster.”
It’s a collection of 25 years of stories and other anecdotes that Pozza hopes will engage the reader and give some important messages. One can purchase the book on Amazon.
One big one: Find something you love to do for a living. Go for it and where one is lead is a lot of fun.
“It’s for young people interested in a career in media and that’s the message I have at the end and there’s a whole chapter on it,” Pozza said. “The business has changed drastically, not only for the better. If you still love it and want to pursue it, then go for it. But understand, there are going to be challenges and it’s not going to be the perfect thing.
“Be willing to start small and don’t get yourself pigeon-holed. You’re going to gain skills you can utilize in so many different areas and be open to that.”
Pozza, a 1973 Venango Christian (now Catholic) graduate, eventually landed at West Virginia University and majored in journalism. He wound up interning the summer of 1976 in Philadelphia at WCAU, a CBS radio and television station. The bicentennial summer was a busy one in the city and Pozza worked the phones helping get interview subjects for Pete Silverman’s show like Mike Schmidt and Larry Bowa of the Phillies, Eagles coach Dick Vermeil and other big sports names.
Pozza’s first job out of college was actually in Meadville, a radio station before he landed back in West Virginia where he was until the early 1980s. He worked covering West Virginia University sports.
“You were almost always a one-man band,” Pozza laughed. “If you wanted video of a football or basketball game that night, you had to get it and it was a 45-minute drive at that time. There was no ESPN back then. It was just in its infancy.”
Pozza spent time after that working for Sun Programs in Atlantic City. They produced audio reports for sports results, capitalizing in the boxing that was going on. Announcers covered things stations couldn’t cover on their own. It was a subscriber service.
He also worked for Sports Line, a betting industry service that provided up-to-the-minute scores and results, a ticker service that was invaluable back in the day when internet and live scoring like today weren’t available.
Pozza eventually landed back in the area and started to grow roots in Brookville, picking up freelance jobs for the local newspaper, such as the Jeffersonian Democrat and Courier-Express.
“Before I knew it, I was doing both radio reports and working for the paper,” said Pozza, who worked that gig for over a decade into the early 2000s.
He’s been a grant writer, working for community action organizations and currently he’s volunteering at Saints Cosmas and Damian School in Punxsutawney.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com, follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or on Facebook.