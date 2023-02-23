CLARION — Winners in 10 of the past 12 team points titles at the individual portion of the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, another team crown won’t be easy for the Brookville Raiders in what looks to be a very balanced and deep tournament field this year.
Friday opens what’s a more bulkier tournament at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium with the addition of two traditional Class 3A teams that dropped down a class this year with Clearfield and St. Marys. Last year, 109 wrestlers from 14 teams filled the 13 weight classes. This year, it’s 16 teams with 139 wrestlers headed to Clarion.
But it’s not only bulkier in quantity, but also quality where it is pretty much assured that no team is going to win the team title with 226 points like Brookville did last year. Even if the Raiders pull off another season sweep of team titles, scoring that high is very unlikely.
In the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings, 38 D9 wrestlers own state rankings. Of that total, seven are ranked in the top eight state-wide — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner No. 3 at 107, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick No. 8 at 114, Brookville’s Cole Householder No. 4 at 127, Clearfield’s Brady Collins No. 3 at 139, Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman No. 8 at 189, and Port Allegany’s No. 5 Carson Neely and Brockway’s No. 7 Gavin Thompson at heavyweight.
Four D9 wrestlers return with state medals from last year — Cranberry’s Eli Brosius (8th at 106), Householder (7th at 120), Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman (6th at 160) and Brockway’s Seth Stewart (6th at 189).
Three wrestlers are seeking a third D9 title — Brockway’s Pisarchick, St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler and Johnsonburg’s Zimmerman. Wehler won his first two in Class 3A.
The Raiders, winners of 10 of the last 12 team point titles including the last three seasons, will be among the favorites, but it won’t be easy with Clearfield, St. Marys and likely Cranberry contending for that crown.
Both Brookville and Clearfield have six top-four seeds while St. Marys has five and Brockway four. However, the Berries boast seven top-four seeds. The Raiders, Bison, Rovers and Berries each have two top seeds.
The Raiders’ top seeds are the sophomore Householder at 127 and returning state qualifier senior Jackson Zimmerman at 189. Junior Jared Popson and senior Brecken Cieleski are No. 2 seeds at 114 and 133 respectively. Senior Coyha Brown is a No. 3 seed at 160 while senior Baily Miller is a No. 4 seed at heavyweight.
Other seeded wrestlers in the Raiders’ 12-man postseason lineup are No. 5-seeded junior Antonio Thornton at 121, No. 6 seeds Tony Ceriani and Burke Fleming at 139 and 145, No. 7-seeded sophomore Kolton Griffin at 152, and No. 6-seeded sophomores Easton Belfiore and Gavin Hannah at 172 and 215 respectively.
Friday’s schedule begins at Tippin with preliminary round bouts at 4 p.m., followed by quarterfinals and first-round consolation bouts. Saturday, the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals begin at 10 a.m. followed by consolation semifinals.
After a break, the fifth- and third-place bouts start at 3 p.m. The Parade of Champions and championship finals begin at 5 p.m.
Here’s a weight-by-weight look at the Raiders’ entries — they don’t have one at 107 this year — with name, record and seed listed:
114: Jared Popson (2), 24-11, Jr.
Popson, seeded second and ranked 27, opens in the quarterfinals against unseeded freshman Eli Potts (3-3) of Ridgway with a likely semifinal matchup against No. 3 seed and 17th-ranked Aiden Beimel of St. Marys. Popson beat Beimel, last year’s District 4/9 Class 3A champion at 126, 7-2, during the regular season while losing 8-4 to Clearfield’s No. 5 seed and No. 26-ranked Bryndin Chamberlain of Clearfield. On the other side of the bracket is top-seeded and unbeaten Weston Pisarchick of Brockway. Pisarchick is ranked No. 8 in the state, so while Pisarchick is the solid favorite, how the rest of the bracket plays out will be interesting.
121: Antonio Thornton (5), 9-16, Jr.
Thornton opens with unseeded Kane sophomore Evan Swanson (11-13) in the first round with a quarterfinal foe in No. 4 seed A.J. Barnes of Sheffield waiting. Top-seeded and No. 15-ranked Evan Davis of Clearfield would be the semifinal foe on that side of the bracket. Cranberry’s Eli Brosius, ranked 16th, is the second seed on the other side of the bracket with No. 3 seed Cole Bish of Redbank Valley.
127: Cole Householder (1), 29-5, Soph.
Householder seeks a second straight D9 title as the top seed with an opening quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 seed Clayton Kiser of Port Allegany. The only other ranked wrestler in the bracket is No. 2 seed Colton Ryan of Clearfield and he’s down at 28th in a deeply ranked weight class. Householder’s likely semifinal foe is No. 4 seed Brandon Murray of Cranberry. Ryan is on the side of the bracket with No. 3 seed Cole Neil of St. Marys. Householder pinned Neil and decisioned Ryan 8-2 during the regular season.
133: Brecken Cieleski (2), 21-11, Sr.
Ranked No. 14 in the state, Cieleski is the second seed with a quarterfinal matchup with either No. 7 seed Ryder Kuklinskie of Curwensville or unseeded Colton Furgeson of Port Allegany. No 3 seed Connor Rezkowski of Cranberry is the likely semifinal foe. On the other side of the bracket is top-seeded Parker Pisarchick of Brockway, a returning state qualifier ranked No. 12. Cieleski hasn’t faced any of the other top seeds, including No. 4 seed Collin Brown of Sheffield.
139: Tony Ceriani (6), 8-12, Soph.
Ceriani opens with No. 3 seed Ben Reynolds of St. Marys in the quarterfinals. The two did not meet during the season. The winner likely gets No. 2 seed Dane Wenner of Cranberry in the semifinals. Wenner is ranked No. 5 in the state while Clearfield’s top-seeded Brady Collins on the other side of the bracket is ranked No. 3 in the state.
145: Burke Fleming (6), 15-12, Jr.
Fleming opens with No. 3 seed Nik Fegert of Curwensville in the quarterfinals with the winner likely facing No. 2 seed Jaden Wehler of St. Marys in the semifinals. Fegert is ranked No. 24 while Wehler sits at No. 21 in the state rankings. On the other side of the bracket is top-seeded freshman Avery Bittler of Johnsonburg. Bittler is ranked No. 19 while the No. 4 seed is Clearfield’s Ty Aveni, who split matchups with Fleming during the season.
152: Kolton Griffin (7), 16-11, Soph.
Four wrestlers are ranked in Griffin’s bracket as the Raiders sophomore opens with unseeded Pat Knepp of Clearfield in the first round with a likely quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 seed and No. 21-ranked Reece Bechakas of Kane. Bechakas won last year’s D9 title at 145. Top-seeded Mason Gourley of Clarion is ranked 20th in the state, which is three spots lower than No. 5 seed and returning state qualifier Kaden Dennis of Johnsonburg. No. 4 seed Andrew Wolfanger of St. Marys is ranked 22nd while No. 3 seed Devyn Fleeger of Cranberry is seeded third and unranked.
160: Coyha Brown (3), 25-8, Sr.
Five wrestlers are ranked in Brown’s bracket. The third-seeded Raiders senior is ranked 17th with top-seeded and returning sixth-place medalist Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg ranked No. 15 as he seeks his third D9 title. Kane’s No. 2 seed Luke Ely is No 16 while Curwensville’s No. 3 seed Lucas Aughenbaugh is 20th. Brown opening quarterfinal matchup is against No. 6 seed and 28th-ranked Carter Freeland of Clearfield. Brown beat Freeland, 3-2, majored Aughenbaugh and lost a major to Zimmerman during the season.
172: Easton Belfiore (6), 13-12, Soph.
The returning state qualifier Belfiore, ranked 24th in the state, opens in the quarterfinals with likely No. 3 seed Addison Plants, a senior from Kane. Also on the same side of the bracket is probable semifinal foe Rayce Milliard, the No. 2-seeded senior from Johnsonburg who is also ranked 20th in the state. St. Marys’ two-time Class 3A champion Waylon Wehler, ranked ninth, is the top seed on the other side of the bracket. Belfiore hasn’t faced Plants, but has lost 10-3 to Milliard and was pinned by Wehler.
189: Jackson Zimmerman (1), 29-4, Sr.
He’ll have an interesting bracket challenge as the No. 1 seed with No. 2 seed Seth Stewart on the other side of the bracket. Zimmerman is ranked No. 6, Stewart No. 9, but Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, on Stewart’s side of the bracket, owns a No. 9 state ranking. Zimmerman beat Stewart 2-1 this year and took two of three from Stewart last year, but lost to him in the D9 final. Zimmerman opens with either unseeded Abram Austin of Oswayo Valley or No. 8 seed Hunter Chillelli of St. Marys in the quarterfinals with a semifinal matchup either with No. 4 seed Juuso Young of Port Allegany or No. 5 Chase Irwin of Curwensville.
215: Gavin Hannah (6), 22-8, Soph.
Three wrestlers are state-ranked, however the top seed Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry is the lowest of the three at No. 19 behind No. 3 seed Gavyn Ayers of Coudersport and No. 2 seed Miska Young of Port Allegany. Ayers and Young are Nos. 15 and 16 respectively. Hannah opens in the quarterfinals against likely Ayers and Young would be the semifinal foe against that winner.
HWT: Baily Miller (4), 18-7, Sr.
Miller, the fourth seed, is ranked No. 11 in the state behind two other heavies with state notice. Top seed Carson Neely of Port Allegany is No. 5 while defending D9 champion Gavin Thompson is No. 7. Miller will open with either Redbank Valley’s Gabe Carroll or St. Marys’ Ethan Ott in the quarterfinals. Miller pinned Carroll earlier this season. A Miller win gets him a semifinal matchup with likely Neely while Thompson is probably reaching the semifinals in the other semifinal against No. 3 seed Cooper Rossman of Coudersport or No. 6 seed Josh Beal of Clarion.