ALIQUIPPA — Building a 15-point lead by the early minutes of the third quarter, the Brookville Raiders basketball team had WPIAL third seed Aliquippa clearly on its heels.
However, the Quips pressed their way back into the game, taking their first lead since early in the first quarter with 1:11 left in the game and rallied past the Raiders for a 53-50 win Tuesday night in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs.
The season ends at 20-4 for the Raiders, who were coming off a disappointing 60-37 lopsided loss in the District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional final to Chestnut Ridge last Friday.
“I’m pretty pleased with the battles they had and there were some games that should’ve been easier than they were, but it taught us how to hang in there at the end and pull them out,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “Overall, we beat the District 9 Class A (Elk County Catholic) and 2A champion (Ridgway) and the runner-up in Class 1A (DuBois Central Catholic) and won the District 9 League.
“As far as that goes, with one of our losses coming to a very strong Vision Academy team, I’m pleased with the season. We had as many losses in our final two games as we had the whole season and that’s disappointing, so you try to not dwell on that but that’s where we ended.
“I believe we were better than that and had we executed just a little bit better, I believe we could’ve won the next round … Some kids had higher expectations and you never know who might show up on a given night in the next round.”
Aliquippa went on to beat Neshannock, 53-45, last Saturday with a scheduled matchup in the quarterfinals against WPIAL runner-up Avonworth set for Wednesday night. The winner of that game meets the South Allegheny vs. Bishop Guilfoyle winner this Saturday in the semifinals.
Despite coming off a lopsided loss to Chestnut six days prior to the trip to Beaver County, the Raiders came out and put together probably their best half of the season, building a 27-16 halftime lead.
“In the first half, I was very pleased with how the game was going,” Park said. “We were a little nervous and not breaking the press all that great, but we were getting by. I’m not sure if it was our best basketball, but it’s what I would expect us to play when we’re playing well.”
The Raiders extended it to 31-16 after two straight baskets by Clayton Cook, the second coming at the 5:53 mark of the third. At that point, the Raiders were 12-for-23 from the field with an 8-7 turnover edge and 11-1 points off turnovers advantage.
Then the Quips, who were 4-for-19 from the floor at that point, predictably turned up the full-court defensive pressure and climbed back into the game. They forced 20 of Brookville’s 26 turnovers in the second half and wound up owning a 22-13 advantage at the end of the game on points off turnovers.
The Raiders went the final 2:21 without scoring after Ian Pete hit one of two free throws to put the Raiders up 50-46.
The Raiders did not give up the lead, though, until Brandon Banks hit two free throws to break a 50-50 tie with 71 seconds remaining. Prior to that, the Raiders’ Pete missed on a front end of a 1-and-1 free throw chance with 1:41 left and after a Cook block and Raiders rebound, a costly turnover denied another chance to go up 52-50 before the Banks free throws.
Cook was whistled for a questionable traveling call on the ensuing possession, but Pete’s steal off the Quips who just needed to run clock and force the Raiders to foul.
Calling a timeout with 23.8 seconds left, the Raiders inbounded underneath their own basket and Pete’s shot missed.
Quentin Good hit one of two free throws to set the final margin with 16.2 seconds left to set the final score as the Raiders weren’t able to get a shot off in the closing seconds.
D.J. Walker led the Quips with 18 points, 11 coming in the second half as Aliquippa shot much better at 13-for-28. Cameron Lindsey scored 10 points with eight rebounds.
The Raiders lost despite shooting 18-for-33 (55 percent) from the floor as Clayton Cook scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks despite navigating through some foul trouble that sat him down some late in the second quarter as the Raiders were enjoying a double-digit lead. He finished with four personal fouls as did starters Griffin Ruhlman and Ian Pete.
Sophomore sixth-man Jack Pete fouled out after some effective play with four points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Hunter Geer, Ruhlman and Noah Peterson each scored eight points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Quips, 32-22.
It’s on to the offseason for the Raiders, who lose seven seniors to graduation — Ian Pete, Geer, Ruhlman, Danny Lauer, Ryan Geer, Jamison Rhoades and Garner McMaster. Two regular rotation players are back in Cook and Peterson along with sophomore Jack Pete who was getting key minutes by the end of the season.
With the junior varsity and freshman squads going unbeaten this year, Park has some talent to rebuild, or retool with for sure.
“I’m excited about it,” Park said. “We do lose seven seniors and that’s the majority of our playing time this year, so it’s not like we’re coming in experienced, but it’s not like we’re rebuilding either.”