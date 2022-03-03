CLARION — At 215 pounds, Brookville Raiders senior Bryce Rafferty finds himself in the lineage of a couple of recently-graduated state champions.
He’s not denying at all the impact that two-time state champion Colby Whitehill and last year’s heavyweight state champion Nathan Taylor has made on his own career. He made that very clear after winning his second District 9 title last Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
“I wrestled with Colby some my sophomore year and him working with Nathan made him a lot better and Nathan really helped me last year, showing me a lot of stuff and pushing me to do better,” said the top-seeded Rafferty, not long after he decisioned No. 3 seed Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry 7-1 in the final.
“Last year I got beat up by Nathan a lot,” Rafferty continued. “This year was different being the top dog wrestling with the kids, but Porter (Kahle) was a good practice partner and I was able to wrestle some with Jackson (Zimmerman) for some more competition.”
Rafferty takes a 33-4 record into regionals and he’s ranked No. 5 in the state in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings.
“It was definitely a goal of mine after winning last year to repeat,” said Rafferty. “It’s been different being in the room without Nathan there to motivate me. Working with Porter, he’s willing to learn as I worked with him.”
Kahle wound up going from backup to a fourth-place regional qualifier at heavyweight.
“He’s been around the sport a long time, a very smart wrestler and he’s pretty athletic for his size and when you start tying all those things together, that results in wins,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “He wrestles pretty hard in all positions, so he doesn’t really panic when he gives up a takedown and stuff like that. He just continues to wrestle through positions.
“Getting his second district title and moving on to (Sharon), I know his big goal is to win and get to Hershey because he came up a little short last year.”
Rafferty outsized McFetridge, which isn’t always the case. But he set the tone with a takedown and two back points in the first period to build a 4-1 lead, made it 5-1 with a second-period escape and added a third-period takedown to set the final.
“Coach K likes to call me crafty,” Rafferty said. “I’m not always the strongest of the 215-pounders out there, but I’m definitely faster than most of them. Today, wrestling someone who was a lot lighter and quicker was a different feel. I had a game plan with coach and worked with that.”
“McFetridge is a dangerous kid and we see him quite a bit in freestyle and he goes back and forth with Jackson all the time, so we knew in a couple positions with upper-body stuff, we’d stay out of that,” Klepfer said. “He just wrestled a very smart and sound match.”