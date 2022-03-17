HERSHEY — While Owen Reinsel was charging hard for a state title and his third medal at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships, two of his teammates were working their own way to a top-eight medal finish.
Senior Bryce Rafferty and freshman Cole Householder landed on their podiums, Rafferty with a sixth-place finish at 215 pounds and Householder with a seventh-place finish at 120 pounds.
The three Raiders medals hiked the program’s total to 67 medals, or 29 since 2014.
Rafferty (37-8) made the most of his first trip to states, placing sixth after entering states ranked No. 5 by papowerwrestling.com. He won his first two bouts — a pin of Saucon Valley’s Dante Mahaffey and a 15-4 major over Wyalusing’s eventual third-place medalist Nick Woodruff — to reach Friday night’s semifinals before being pinned by three-time state champ Dayton Pitzer, a senior from Mount Pleasant, in 1:23.
Pitzer pinned all four wrestlers he faced in winning title No. 3, with Raffery lasting the longest of the quartet. The only thing that stopped Pitzer from being a four-time champ is an injury that forced him to miss his entire sophomore year.
From there, Rafferty lost a pair of close bouts in the consolation bracket.
Girard junior Abraham Keep edged Rafferty, 4-2, in the consey semifinals Friday night on his way to placing fourth.
Rafferty came back Saturday afternoon to battle Corry senior Hayden Linkerhof (36-8) for fifth place in a rematch of the Northwest Regional final, a match Linkerhof won 11-3.
This go around was much tighter. In fact, Rafferty took a 3-1 lead to the third period after scoring a takedown late in the first period and escaping from the bottom position in the second.
Linkerhof chose bottom in the third and struggled to get out from under the Raider. Rafferty looked like he night ride out the Beaver, but Linkerhof reversed the Raider with 26 seconds left to even the score, 3-2, to send the match to overtime.
In the extra session, it was Linkerhof who came up with a takedown with 25 seconds left to come away with a 5-3 win to take home fifth place.
“The ultimate goal this year was to get here, and once I got here it was to get a medal,” said Rafferty. “I advanced from the quarterfinals to the semifinals and achieved what I wanted.”
“Bryce came in ranked seventh (prior to regionals) and finished sixth,” said Klepfer. “He had a really nice weekend and made the semifinals, and of course ran into the champ and dropped down. I felt like on a different day we might be the second or third best kid in the weight.
“It just didn’t work out this weekend. I mean, we majored the kid who took third in the quarters. He’s another one you’re going to miss, because he’s a guy who at one point this year had 20-some wins in a row. You lean on guys like that more than you realize throughout a season and certainly is going to be missed.”
Rafferty’s career finished at 65-23. Of those 65 wins, 38 were pins, including 20 of his 37 wins this year.
HOUSEHOLDER, the program’s first freshman regional champion and now state medalist, showed little nerves — outwardly at least — of being one of just three freshman in the 120-pound bracket. He won his opener before suffering a 6-4 loss in the quarterfinals to Bald Eagle Area junior Coen Bainey, who went on to finish third.
The Raider bounced right back with a huge 6-4 win over Benton’s Chase Burke in the blood round Friday to assure himself of his historic medal and dropped into the seventh-place match after falling 9-2 to Burrell sophomore Cooper Hornack, who placed fourth.
Householder ended his weekend and season on a high note Saturday afternoon with a hard-fought 3-2 victory vs. Quaker Valley junior Logan Richey (38-14).
The duo wrestled a scoreless first, then Richey grabbed the lead with an escape eight seconds into the second. The two battled on their feet most of the period before Householder got in deep and scored a takedown with 31 seconds left in the period. Richey did escape to make it 2-2 entering the third.
Householder, who started down, escape 16 seconds in to regain the lead at 3-2 and held off Richey on his feet from there to take home seventh place. Householder finished with a 37-10 record, with that win total being a freshman record for Brookville according to Klepfer.
Householder passed teammate Brayden Kunselman’s 35 freshman wins from two years ago and Dalton Zimmerman’s 35 in 2012. Taylor Ortz, Zach Vroman and Reinsel all won 33 bouts as a ninth-grader.
“It feels awesome, but I wouldn’t be here without all the practice that our coaches put me through and my great practice partners I have in the room,” said Householder. “It all kind of comes down to how you’re going to last with these kids knowing you can’t freeze up on this floor.
“I did set goal (before the season), but they were kind of ‘laugh at’ goals. It was a goal to get down here for sure, but I don’t know if my goal was really to medal.”
“It’s hard a freshman to get down here and have success, especially when you get out of that 106-pound weight class,” said Klepfer. “And, he was in a pretty deep weight too. That was one of the deeper weights here I thought.”
Amazingly, Householder pulled all this off despite missing much of the offseason after tearing most of his meniscus in his right knee during freestyle season last April. He had surgery a week later, was released five months later to shadow wrestle and got back on the mat with a brace for wrestling in October.
Householder also ran with the cross country team last fall and was the No. 4 finisher at districts. By the start of the wrestling season, he was ready to go, without a brace.
“He had a fantastic year and is the first freshman placewinner in our history. And, there’s a pretty good list of wrestlers who have come through that haven’t done that. Any time you make history in a program, certainly like the one we have with our history, it’s a big deal. I’m proud of him.”
THREE OTHER RAIDERS came up short on medaling at states — the junior Kunselman at 138, freshman Easton Belfiore at 172 and junior Jackson Zimmerman at 189.
Kunselman wound up going 1-2. He started with a 6-0 decision over Faith Christian’s Cody Wagner in the preliminary round before he ran into Warrior Run’s regional champion and eventual seventh-place finisher Cameron Milheim, who was ranked No. 3.
The match went to the third even at 1-1, and it was Milheim who came up with the decisive move when he turned Kunselman for two backpoints with 1:25 left. The Raider escaped with 1:13 on the clock, but was unable to come up with a winning takedown as Milheim held on for the one-point victory.
The loss dropped Kunselman into the consolation bracket where he battles Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Bryson Vaughn, who majored Kunselman 9-0 to end his season at 39-10.
Despite missing last year with a shoulder injury, Kunselman is well within range to reach 100 wins in just three seasons with a career mark of 74-18.
Belfiore, the Raiders’ other freshman at Hershey, went 0-2. He lost for the second time this season to Bishop McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler in a preliminary bout on Thursday, then was eliminated later on the first day with a second loss.
Against Lawler another freshman who beat Belfiore 6-1 in sudden victory at the PIAA Duals also at the Giant Center in February, the two wrestled a scoreless first period before Lawler grabbed the lead on a pair of nearfall points in the second. Lawler then pushed that lead to 3-0 with an escape early in the third. Belfiore scored a late takedown to make it 3-2 but was unable to turn Lawler in the closing moments.
The loss dropped Delfiore into the consy bracket, where he drew a familiar foe in Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis, who beat the Raider 3-2 in the Distrit 9 fnals.
This go-around was just as close as the bout went to the final 10 seconds knotted at 1-1 after the pair traded escapes in the second and third periods. That’s when Dennis came up with a huge five-point move in the closing moments to pull out a 6-1 victory to stay alive and advance in the tournament. Dennis came up a win shy of a state medal.
The loss ended Belfiore’s season at 25-16.
Zimmerman went 1-2 in his first trip to states. He split his Thursday bouts, losing 8-2 to Mount Pleasant’s Noah Gribus before rebounding with a second-period pin of Boiling Springs’ Collin Neal after building a 6-1 lead.
Friday, Zimmerman was eliminated with a 9-3 loss to Trinity’s Tucker Paynter. His season ended with a 24-7 record.
FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2015 District 9 failed to win a state title, but there were other medalists including Brockway’s state runner-up Mark Palmer at 126. He lost a 9-2 decision to Muncy’s Scott Johnson. The Rovers’ other medalist was Seth Stewart, who finished sixth at 189.
Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius was eighth at 106 and Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman finished sixth at 160.
Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.