BROOKVILLE — Starting the season 1-1, the Brookville Raiders basketball team was set to host Oil City Wednesday night.
Salvaging a split of their own tip-off tournament last weekend, the Raiders may have played the best team on their schedule in an opening 65-50 loss to tournament champion Warren before routing struggling Brockway, 58-15, in the third-place game Saturday.
Next Tuesday, the Raiders host Cambridge Springs in another non-league matchup before their District 9 League opener at Elk County Catholic Dec. 16.
“I told our guys that we had 21 turnovers (against Warren) last night and had to clean our game up. We saw a lot of good things from Friday and things we needed to clean up, so we picked out a few and worked on them today,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said Saturday after the win over Brockway. “We still have things to work on and we have a couple of practices to get ready for a good Oil City team.”
The Raiders blasted the Rovers in a 21-2 first-quarter start and led 38-11 by halftime after forcing 18 of their 29 turnovers for the game. The Rovers also lost their leading player, senior Alex Carlson, to an injury in the first half.
Raiders junior Jack Pete hit six of his eight shots from the field and scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots and was named to the all-tournament team while sophomore Kellan Haines came off the bench to lead the Raiders with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting while grabbing six rebounds. Noah Peterson scored 10 points with five steals and four assists. Clayton Cook scored four points with seven rebounds and three steals.
The Raiders outscored the Rovers 35-2 in points off turnovers and scored 42 of their 58 points in the paint.
Park was able to play all of his available roster, 13 in all with nine scoring against the Rovers with sophomores Haines, Zayden Jordan, Wyatt Lucas and Jake Semeyn, and junior Caleb Kornbau all scoring their first varsity points over the weekend.
Aiden Grieneisen led the Rovers with seven points.
In the boys’ final, Warren trailed Union 11-6 at the 3:53 mark of the first quarter before embarking on a massive 18-0 run that put the Dragons ahead for good at 24-11 at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter after Union’s Zander Laughlin was called for an intentional foul and then a technical foul that led to four straight made free throws by the Dragons.
The Dragons led 42-26 at halftime and 59-38 after three quarters before starting the Mercy Rule running clock in the closing moments with the 30-point lead.
Ordiway led the Dragons with 25 points, Nyquist and Braylon Barnes each scored 12 points while Berdine finished with 10.
After going 9-for-15 from the 3-point line in Friday’s 65-50 win over Brookville, the Dragons weren’t quite as effective but hiked the volume, going a whopping 7-for-36 from the 3-point line. Ordiway was 5-for-14 alone and finished the tournament 11-for-23.
Union’s all-tourney player Dawson Camper scored 12 points with 12 rebounds. Zander Laughlin hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and wound up fouling out with 11 points. Payton Johnston scored 10 points.
While Union routed Brockway, 64-34, in Friday’s other first-round game, the Raiders ran into a hot-shooting Dragons team in their opener.
The tournament MVP Ordiway led the Dragons’ 3-point barrage by nailing six from downtown on nine tries, scoring 20 points
The Dragons were 9-for-15 from three and shot 54 percent overall at 23-for-43. Tommy Nyquist and Brady Berdine — the Dragons’ other all-tourney players — scored 12 and 11 points respectively. Nyquist hit a three while Konnor Hoffman came off the bench to hit two triples in the first half.
“We didn’t go outside and put a hand up on their shots,” said Park. “You know they’re good shooters and if we put a hand up, we can make them miss some. We have to contest every shot. I kept telling the guys we have to fight through the screens and play tough. I don’t think we played as physical as we should have.”
Park knew he had a stiff challenge from the Dragons, considering his Raiders lost eight seniors to graduation with a few players back from the regular playing rotation.
The Raiders led 6-1 to start the game before the Dragons led 14-12 by the end of the first quarter. Warren led the rest of the way, stretching their advantage to 38-25 by halftime thanks to a 24-13 second-quarter advantage. Ordiway nailed four of his threes in the first half.
Warren’s lead got to as high as 17 in the third quarter after Nyquist’s three put the Dragons up 50-33 at the 2:41 mark, but the Raiders hung around and got it back to single digits at 54-45 on a Cook basket with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.
Haines’ basket cut it back to 60-50 with 1:49 left, but the Raiders rain out of time. Pete led the Raiders with 17 points and seven rebounds, Cook finished with 10 points, nine rebounds three assists and three blocks while Haines scored 10 points off the bench. Jordan and Semeyn also scored their first varsity points with four and three points apiece.
“I would have liked to have pressed earlier, but I just wasn’t sure how much I could rely on that young group, but as far as expectations, they exceeded my expectations,” Park said. “Some of our starters were off a little bit tonight, but I was encouraged with the young kids.”
The Raiders shot 42 percent (21-for-50) from the floor and committed 21 turnovers while forcing 17 Warren turnovers.