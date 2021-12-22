MILL HALL — Led by two fourth-place finishers in senior Owen Reinsel and junior Brayden Kunselman and two other top-eight placers, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers finished 13th at the 32-team King of the Mountain Tournament held at Central Mountain High School Friday and Saturday.
Reinsel was fourth at 132 pounds with Kunselman doing the same thing at 138. Senior Bryce Rafferty was fifth at 215 while freshman Cole Householder finished eighth at 126.
In the team standings made up mostly of Class 3A schools, the Raiders were just behind a trio of highly-ranked Class 2A teams as Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills and Bald Eagle Area were 10th through 12th.
Williamsport won the team title with 169 pounds, 10 ahead of Council Rock South with State College, Greater Latrobe and Central Mountain rounding out the top five.
“We go out there for those reasons, to see kids from all over the state and facing the toughest competition out there that we can find,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “You’re talking about probably the second or third toughest tournament in the state. Everybody took two losses, but I think we’re going to better in the long run going up there and facing that competition, bottom to top.
“Some of our younger guys got their eyes open after getting their feet wet at Greenville and our leaders got their eyes opened up, so that’s not a bad thing at this time of the year.”
Reinsel and Kunselman both reached the semifinals before losing. Ranked No. 3 by papowerwrestling.com, Reinsel ran into Williamsport’s eventual champion Braden Bower and lost 6-3.
Bower, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A at 138, used a big five-point move on Reinsel in the win and went on to decision Muncy’s Scott Johnson — he’s ranked No. 2 ahead of Reinsel in Class 2A at 132 — 5-2 in the finals.
Meanwhile, Reinsel notched a solid 7-2 win over Chestnut Ridge’s No. 4-ranked Calan Bollman in the consolation semifinals before running into Thomas Jefferson freshman Maddox Shaw for third place.
Shaw, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A at 132, cradled and then pinned Reinsel in 3:58. That’s the first time the Lehigh recruit has been pinned in his high school career.
“We’ve been talking about bottom wrestling and it’s certainly something we have to address as a team and he knows against the elite competition, he’s got to get out. It hasn’t been a huge problem for him, but against the high-end guys, you have to be able to score off the bottom.”
Kunselman, ranked No. 12, reached the semifinals at 138 before losing a 1-0 decision to Forest Hills’ eventual runner-up and No. 7-ranked Easton Toth. Kunselman was denied a late takedown in the closing seconds at the edge of the mat, but didn’t get the call.
In the consolations, Kunselman decisioned Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel 4-2 before getting edged 4-3 by Franklin Regional’s Nathan Stone for third place. Stone is No. 18 in Class 3A at 138.
“Brayden probably needed a stitch or two above his eye and tweaked his knee up a little bit in the match against Stone and had to wrap his head for two or three matches because of bleeding, so it was a tough day,” Klepfer said. “But that’s what you get when you go to tournaments like that, finding yourself in dog-fight matches. He was a warrior, bringing that attitude you saw this fall on the football field.”
Rafferty, ranked No. 10 at 215, lost his quarterfinal bout by technical fall to Muncy’s No. 6 Austin Johnson who went on to win the weight. Rafferty rebounded with three straight wins in the consolations before losing a 3-2 decision to Council Rock South’s Lucas Doyle, who is No. 7 in Class 3A.
For fifth place, Rafferty topped Canon McMillan’s No. 25 in Class 3A Broxon Dean, 5-1.
“Bryce lost to the champion and third-placer just like Owen and I felt as the weekend went on, he was the guy who got better with each match,” Klepfer said. “He was attacking legs and scoring points and looking good. He’s one who takes 15-20 matches to get going.”
Householder, who is No. 17 at 126, lost his second-round bout via pin to eventual runner-up Hayden Cunningham of State College before winning three straight bouts — one was a 14-0 major over No. 10-ranked Owen Lehman over Northern Lebanon — to clinch a top-eight finish. He dropped a 16-4 decision to Line Mountain’s Aidan Kritzer, then a 5-2 loss to Garnet Valley’s Matthew Ricci for seventh place.
Klepfer was more than impressed with his ninth-grader.
“He battled,” Klepfer said. “He’s an animal who brings a pace that’s going to be really hard to match for most kids. He still makes mistakes that we need to polish up, but his pace, it’s something. He goes hard, he’s pretty athletic and is a very strong kid.”
At 113, Jared Popson finished 4-2, one win shy of medaling.
Other Raiders in action were Chris Carroll (0-2) at 106, Logan Oakes (1-2) at 120, Brecken Cieleski (2-2) at 145, Josh Popson (0-2) and Burke Fleming (0-2) at 152, Carson Weaver (1-2) at 160, Coyha Brown (0-2) and Easton Belfiore (1-2) at 172, Bryce Weaver (0-2) at 189 and Baily Miller (1-2) at heavyweight.