MILL HALL — Finishing 17th out of 30 teams at last weekend’s King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers had two top-eight medal finishes out of 15 entries.
Jackson Zimmerman and Cole Householder were fourth and fifth respectively at 215 and 127 pounds respectively.
Four Raiders were one win shy of wrestling for at least seventh place — Easton Belfiore and Kolton Griffin at 172 and Baily Miller at heavyweight.
Zimmerman finished 4-2, reaching the quarterfinals with a first-period pin of Hickory’s Brenden Gioan before getting pinned in the second period by Northern Lebanon’s Clayton Erb. In the consolations, two pins and a 4-2 decision to reach the consolation final against Canon McMillan’s Geno Calgaro.
Calgaro wound up majoring Zimmerman, 12-4, to claim third place.
Householder, who also went 4-2, reached the semis at 127 with a second-period pin, 5-0 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum and then a 3-1 overtime win over senior Tyler Chappell of Seneca Valley. Chappell, a two-time Class 3A state medalist including seventh last year at 113 pounds.
In the semifinals, however, Householder dropped a 7-2 decision to two-time Class 3A state qualifier and eventual runner-up Gavin Sheridan of Boyertown. He lost to Canon Mac’s Andrew Binni in the finals in overtime, 8-4.
In the consolations, Householder was pinned by Hempfield’s Seamus Mack before getting a medical forfeit win in the fifth-place bout against Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey.
Miller finished 3-2 at heavyweight, his opening win taking just 11 seconds before pinning Hickory’s Noah Schmitt.
Both entered at 172, Belfiore and Griffin both finished 2-2 and one win shy of a top-eight shot as was Popson at 121. Antonio Thornton also wrestled at 121, finishing 2-2.
Chris Carroll (0-2 at 114), Owen Fleming (1-2 at 127), Tony Ceriani (0-2 at 139), Brecken Cieleski (2-2 at 145), Burke Fleming (2-2 at 152), Coyha Brown (2-2 at 160), Gavin Hannay (1-2 at 189) and Danny Drake (0-2 at heavyweight) were also in the Raiders’ tournament lineup.
Host Central Mountain won the team title with 152 points, ahead of Canon McMillan (142.5), State College (138.5), Philipsburg, N.J. (128.5) and Greater Latrobe (123) in the mostly Class 3A field.
The Raiders were scheduled to visit Redbank Valley Thursday before the holiday break. They host Curwensville Jan. 3.
In last week’s match:
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14
Raiders 39, DuBois 22
Bouncing back from their first loss to a D9 team on the mat in nearly 10 years, the Raiders dumped the Beavers on the road last Wednesday.
The Raiders came out strong, winning the first five weights to build a commanding 27-0 lead. That opening stretch featured two pins and a pair of forfeits, but the big win was a 10-7 come-from-behind victory by Coyha Brown against Carter Wilson in the second bout at 160.
Brown trailed 7-1 late in the second period before rallying for a huge win that seemed to breathe life into the Raiders. Brookville held on from there once they built that 27-0 lead, even though DuBois won five of the final seven weights contested to make things a little more interesting in the end. There was no match at 107.
“I thought we bounced back pretty good,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “Things didn’t go our way the other night at Clearfield, and we just stressed talking about getting back on track this week. And really, just perform not whether your hand goes up (in win) and really about effort and attitude walking on to the mat. I thought we had that tonight.
“Coyha was down 7-1, and that’s getting to the point where it’s tough to come back when you’re wresting a good kid. And, Wilson is a pretty solid kid. We talk about scoring points at the end of periods. and he did that and was just tough on top. Coyha is a grinder and you’re always going to get the effort out of him. I was happy for him. That’s a senior leader on our team, and that’s showing good leadership by not quitting and battling.
“I just felt like there was a lot effort there tonight. Even in our losses, I felt like we had guys battling hard. We’re just a little thin on numbers, and we’re rolling with the handful of guys we got. Sometimes we’ll have to shuffle around, but tonight we pretty much went straight at them and got some good matchups. I think it was good for both teams early in the season.”
Burke Fleming got the Raiders off and running, pinning Alex George in a 1:05 in the opening bout at 152.
The Raiders promptly made it 27-0 after that, as Kolton Griffin (172) and Jackson Zimmerman (215) received forfeit win around a 27-second pin by Gavin Hannah against Jason Gardner at 289.
DuBois finally got on the board at 285, where Zack Gallagher pulled out a hard-fought 3-1 win against Baily Miller.
With Brookville not having a 107-pounder, DuBois elected to bump freshman Antonio Giambanco up to 114, thus creating a “no match” instead of taking the forfeit. That decision paid of as Giambanco pinned junior Chris Carroll in 3:35 for his first varsity win. The bout was a close on up to the that point.
Brookville got those six points right back, though, as Jared Popson decked Jeff Morris in 40 seconds at 121 to put the Raiders up 33-9. DuBois countered with three straight wins to get back within 11 at 33-22, but that proved to be too little, too late.
Beaver freshman Samson Deeb started that mini-run with his varsity win — a 3-1 triumph against sophomore Owen Fleming, who came in with a 6-1 record.
The Beavers’ Brendan Orr, son of former Raiders football standout Brent Orr, built an 8-3 first-period lead against Anthonio Thornton at 133 before getting the pin in 1:38, while Davey Aughenbaugh captured the Beavers’ final win of the night at 139 — a 14-2 major decision of Tony Ceriani.
Brookville’s Brecken Cieleski closed out the night by pinning Carter Vos in 38 seconds at 145.
The Raiders beat the Beavers for the 11th straight time and 12th out of the past 13 meetings since the 2010-11 season. The Beavers still lead the all-time series, 30-21-1.
Courier-Express sports editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.