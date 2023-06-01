SHIPPENSBURG — They knew he was coming.
Top-seeded going into the 4x100-meter final at last Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium, the Brookville Raiders foursome of senior Brayden Kunselman, freshman Hayden Freeman, and juniors Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete had two big boxes to check:
Run under 43 seconds and have a 10-meter lead on Conemaugh Township’s senior anchor leg Ethan Black.
That’s how hard winning state titles can be, especially in one of the meet’s premier events.
Indeed, the Raiders ran their sub-43, crossing the line in 42.95 seconds, their second-best time as a group ever. But the Raiders were looking ahead at Black at the finish line after he blasted his way to a 42.51 finish, his team’s best time of the season.
Black, a preferred walk-on receiver at Penn State this fall, had himself quite a day, sweeping the 100 and 200 dashes for the second straight year, winning the 100 in 10.55 — he ran a 10.22 earlier this year and a wind-aided 10.39 in Friday’s prelims — while breaking the 200 meet record in 21.07 seconds.
It’s just the third time that a Class 2A runner has bested the Class 3A champion’s times in those races in the same year since track and field in the state went to metric distances in 1979.
“We knew we needed 10 meters,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said of what his team needed to start the final leg. “You have a guy who is almost a full second faster than Jack, so we had to get out of the hand-off zone before they got the stick and Jack had about a meter on him.”
Naturally, the Raiders, while understanding the math beforehand, were stunned shortly after the race. They were ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season, then ran into a buzz-saw.
“We thought for sure that sub-43 would win it,” said Kunselman, who also brought home a fifth-place medal in the 100 dash. “Conemaugh’s best was a 43.21 and they ran a 42.51. They pulled something out that you don’t see every day, so kudos to them.”
Conemaugh Township barely got the first hand-off done in Friday’s preliminaries with junior Garrett Tunstall and sophomore Cameron Dunn, but they were able to get the stick through and then to junior Jonathan Updyke before Black made up the difference and won the heat in 43.56 seconds to earn a third seed for the finals behind Brookville and Wyomissing.
The final results went Conemaugh, Brookville and Wyomissing (43.29), which held off Beaver Falls (43.22) for third. Central Cambria (43.45) was fifth while Carlynton (43.63), Mastery Charter North (43.64) and Southern Columbia (43.65) made up the rest of the top-eight podium finish.
Reflective and praiseworthy, Murdock was more than happy with what he saw from his relay.
“Coach (Ryan) Young and I told the kids that they couldn’t have done anything else,” Murdock said. “They ran well, did everything right and made the other team beat them. We made them run their best race ever. (Conemaugh) hit their passes. We couldn’t have done anything else. We just got beat by a team with a freakish runner.
“You feel bad because we knew no other team in the state could beat us.”
Murdock’s breakdown on the race:
“Brayden was the right person to run lead-off and he did it again in the finals. He closed the gap on lane five and we already had a lead when he handed off to Hayden,” he said of the opening leg around the turn to Freeman, who completed quite a breakthrough rookie season.
“Hayden was banged up. He was hurting bad,” Murdock said of his injured freshman. “We were pretty nervous. We tried to do one hand-off on Monday and Hayden couldn’t go. I have to give a lot of credit to our trainer Ben Crawford helping piece him back together and he kept telling us if Hayden did this, this and this, he’ll be ready to go and he was right.
“Thursday one hand-off in practice and didn’t look good, but we knew we didn’t have to be great on Friday. We had to get to Saturday and we’dfigure it out. He just needed to get it to the next guy. Hayden didn’t look great on Friday, but we had the best qualifying time. He told me he felt better than Friday and he ran better Saturday.”
“I was trying to catch the guy in front of me and I couldn’t make it happen,” said Freeman after the race, of course disappointed with his team’s runner-up finish at that point.
Then on to Shaffer, who along with the speedy Freeman, were the two additions to the 4x100 relay from last year that medaled with a fifth in 43.35 with Pete, Kunselman, Hunter Geer and Ian Pete.
“Nick decided he wanted to do indoor this winter, showed up every day and got better and better and soaked it all in,” Murdock said. “He lifted, something he hadn’t done before with indoor workouts preparing for outdoors. By the end of the indoor season, he was ready for the outdoor season.
“I thought he could be on the relay, but I was going to have to see. At the first outdoor meet, he really locked it in. He’s really a neat kid. He’s not going to talk your ear off, but there’s a lot there. He’s very hard on himself and focused. That can be a detriment, but that’s good in a lot of ways, but he was relentless. He just wanted to do better.”
Shaffer knew his team ran about as fast as possible.
“There’s not much we could do,” he said. “We didn’t expect them to run a 42.51 to win it, but I think we did the best we could. It’s been a really amazing experience and it’s my first time at states and to win a silver medal, it feels great.”
Then on to Pete, who had the misfortune of being too close to the fastest man in the state, so to speak. While he gave up a slight lead to Black, he didn’t give up anything else on the podium.
“That didn’t surprise me in the slightest. Jack was going to fight,” Murdock said. “He was going to try to beat (Black). They knew he was coming. Jack has the mentality that if something happened, he was going to take advantage of that.”
“I knew I was going to have to have the lead when I got the baton. I ran as hard as I could. I blame myself for not getting out fast enough, but it happens,” said Pete, trying to process his team silver medal with higher expectations. “We’ll work hard again just like this year.”
Murdock and Young wasted no time with their foursome being reflective on what they just watched them do.
“If you would’ve told me that in March we would be upset with a silver medal at states, we would take that,” Murdock summed up. “We knew we had a good four and we told them if we get under 44, we’re a state medalist. Expectations went from getting to Saturday to getting to the top.
“We did everything for it. We scratched kids out of other events. We pretty much saved everyone for it. We were all in. They were all in and they ran well. What else could they have done?”
The Raiders have won state medals in the 4x100 five straight seasons — fifth last year, eighth in 2021 and second in 2019. Last year’s state champion Motivation and Aliquippa had their streak of five stopped this year. Since 1978 (medals went from top six to top eight in 1988), the only other five-peat Class 2A medal relays were Trinity (2009-13) and Scotland (1995-99).
Nobody has won six relay medals in a row.
Over that same period, Clarion has won two state titles in the 4x100 (2000 and 2001) with a fourth in 1999, seventh in 1996 and second in 1979. Redbank Valley was fifth in 1997 while Karns City, the last non-Brookville D9 relay to medal, finished fourth in 2015. Sheffield finished sixth in 2012.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Coach Murdock and Coach (Ryan) Young,” Kunselman said. “They’ve been producing sprinters for years now … they understand that the 4x100 is such an exciting event and they have to get the four best guys out there. Just to be a part of that legacy and part of the hard work, it’s a memory that I’ll hold on forever.”
KUNSELMAN became the second Raider to medal in the 100 dash, improving his eighth seed from the preliminaries to finish fifth in 11.24 seconds. Ian Thrush was fourth in 2019.
“He couldn’t have done anything better,” Murdock said of his senior bound for Thaddeus Stevens College to play football this fall. “He was that kid who did everything possible all year long. Even the last things that Ryan and I told him before he went in to race, you could tell the look on his face. He was going to do it, everything he could do. He wasn’t going to finish eighth. We thought fifth or sixth or as high as fourth.”
As it usually is the case in the prelims, Kunselman had very little margin for error in getting into the top eight and secure a medal trying to eke out a qualifying time among 36 runners over five heats. Kunselman had to win his heat or record one of the next three best times.
Kunselman’s 11.04 prelim time edged ninth-place Collin Gillis of Tussey Mountain. His time was 11.05.
Then it was on to improving on his seed in Saturday’s final. And he did, thanks to impressive closing speed that moved him up the podium. He was sixth at districts last year and now finished with a fifth-place state medal.
“That’s crazy. Coming in as the eighth seed, I knew fourth through eighth was going to be a toss-up, so I wanted top six,” Kunselman said. “I didn’t want to be last. I didn’t want to be on those last two pieces of plywood on the podium. I got fifth, so it was worth it in the end. Hard work really pays off.”
Mechanically speaking, Kunselman was able to make a big adjustment. The results were very obvious when he dominated districts in both the 100 and 200 title runs.
“Last year, I didn’t really learn to run tall,” Kunselman said. “They always tell you to start with your drive phase and start working up. Last year, I just tried driving the whole entire time. So I finally learned how to focus on just getting tall and running high helped so much and that’s why I dropped seventh-tenths of a second from last year.”
And in the final, Kunselman was able to move up the ladder in the final half of the race. The final wound up being a seven-man race with Richland’s No. 3 seed Evan McCracken scratching (and no medal), so Kunselman improved his seed some more by passing Central Cambria’s No. 6 seed Nolan Wyrwas of Central Cambria and No. 7 seed Max Zitnay of Westmont Hilltop.
“(Central Cambria’s Wyrwas) was beside me for at least 80 meters,” Kunselman said. “Coach Murdock told me before the race that in the last 20 meters, anything can happen. So I just stayed calm, got tall and ran my hardest and past him in the last five meters.”
Zitnay was sixth in 11.24 with Wyrwas finished seventh in 11.25. Behind Black’s 10.55 was Danville’s Jackson Clarke (10.75), Brandywine Heights’ Adam Peterson (11.03) and Washington’s Dane Asbury (11.19), then Kunselman.
THE RAIDERS ALSO HAD THEIR OTHER TWO RELAYS at states as well. The 4x400 of junior Jack Gill, freshman Jacob Murdock, and sophomores Kellan Haines and Daniel Turner finished 20th in 3:33.12. The relay came in seeded 21st with a D9-winning time of 3:31.48, but it wasn’t the same lineup.
The 4x800 relay of Gill, junior Brady Means, and freshmen Ty Fiscus and Evan McKalsen were 21st in 8:32.7. They were seeded 21st with an 8:32.59 from districts.
“Both of those relays ran almost the same times from districts, the 4x400 ran its best time running together as that group. They all ran fantastic,” Murdock summed up. “In the 4x800, Brady was the only one who ran his fastest split, but the others were really close and in a 4x800, that’s significant.
“In the 4x400, that’s the best Jack has run out of the blocks (opening leg) by almost a second, it was Jacob’s best, and Kellan and Daniel’s times were a little slower, but they both ran in the 300 prelims earlier. You can’t fault any of those kids. Everyone ran well.”
IN THE 300 HURDLES, Turner and Haines were 21st and 23rd respectively in 42.83 and 44.10 seconds in Friday’s prelims. Haines and Turner were seeded 22-23 going into the weekend.
“For the guys to get in the hurdles and run decent races, now they know what it’s like. You can tell them, but they experienced it,” Murdock said.
“You have to get down there,” Lady Raiders coach Dana MacBeth echoed. “Unless you’re amazing to begin with, you have to get down there and run to understand it and then you come back. Most might get a junior and senior year to do that, but Kellan and Daniel could get two more chances.”