GREENVILLE — The Brookville Raiders wrestlers got a strong 5-0 start to the season and Owen Reinsel notched his 100th win at last Saturday’s Sheetz Kickoff Classic.
The Raiders, who were scheduled to host DuBois Wednesday night, started with a 66-9 rout of Eisenhower, then topped host Greenville (38-18), then Seneca (69-0), Saegertown (39-20) and Union City (66-6).
Reinsel went into the season with a 99-18 record. He’s now 104-18 after a 5-0 day that saw him record three pins and two forfeit wins.
And the 19th Raider to reach 100. The three-time District 9 champion and two-time fourth-place state medalist is now 16th on the honor roll with a chance to go quite a bit up the ladder with a healthy and successful year.
In that context, 100 wins was an inevitable part of the ultimate goal.
“The top of the podium at the end of the year means everything to everyone, so that’s my goal,” said the Lehigh recruit.
Reinsel missed much of the fall with a broken hand, but last Saturday was two weeks out from being cleared to wrestle. His opening 48-second pin of Eisenhower’s Cole Kellogg got him his milestone.
“I was super-excited to get rolling this year, I’m not cutting a lot of weight like I was last year, so I’m feeling more like myself and I feel great wrestling out there,” he said. “More natural movement and I feel faster and stronger and quicker.”
He’ll be at 132 pounds this year, although he was ranked No. 1 at 138 in the preseason Class 2A rankings by papowerwrestling.com. When that gets adjusted, Reinsel likely will land at No. 2 or 3 in a grouping that’ll include a couple returning state runners-up in Notre Dame’s Brandan Cheletsos and Muncy’s Scott Johnson.
“To get 100 wins this early after missing maybe a half a season of schedule last year, I think, speaks volumes about where he is,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It was one of his goals when he was younger and it’s certainly a nice milestone, but I think at the end, he’d probably trade in all those wins for a gold medal this year.”
Team-wise, Klepfer felt it was a nice start to the season, especially with two wins over traditional D10 rivals Greenville and Saegertown.
The Raiders gave up forfeit wins at 106 in three matches with the other two matchups going the “no match” route since the opponent had no 106-pounder either. Overall, they were 49-11 in the other 12 weight classes, including 12 forfeit wins with eight coming in the rout of short-handed Seneca.
“Missing a few guys, and I’m sure the other teams were missing wrestlers too, but to go out and pick up five wins especially two of them against Saegertown and Greenville, teams that have always been a problem, it was a good opening weekend,” Klepfer said. “Everyone who wrestled got a win Saturday and I’m happy with that.”
Along with Reinsel, the Raiders had three other 5-0 wrestlers in Cole Householder at 126, Brayden Kunselman at 138 and Easton Belfiore at 172. Householder and Belfiore are freshmen.
And along with Reinsel were other preseason state-ranked wrestlers as Kunselman (No. 10 at 132), Householder (No. 17 at 126), Jackson Zimmerman who was out with an injury (No. 18 at 215) and Bryce Rafferty (No. 7 at heavyweight).
Of course those will be adjusted eventually with Zimmerman and Rafferty going at 189 and 215 all year most likely.
Jared Popson, Logan Oakes, Brecken Cieleski and Baily Miller were all 4-1, Rafferty was 3-1 while Burke Fleming and Carson Weaver were 3-2. Coyha Brown and Bryce Weaver were 2-0 and 1-2 respectively at 189 and Caden Marshall won his lone match at 152 with a pin.
Against Greenville, Cieleski and Carson Weaver came up with big wins in decisions at 152 and 160. Cieleski won a 5-4 decision over Hayden Robertson while Weaver knocked off state-ranked Luke Gentile, 5-4. Gentile was No. 22 at 172 going into the season.
Klepfer noted Fleming’s 8-4 decision over Gabriel Jordan and Householder’s first-period pin of Owen Hershelman as the big wins against Saegertown.
Papowerwrestling.com had the Raiders at No. 12 in the dual meet rankings with Greenville at No. 19.
The top five teams in the rankings were Saucon Valley, Notre Dame-Green Pond, Reynolds, Southern Columbia and Burrell.
Reynolds, Burrell, Saegertown, No. 6 Chestnut Ridge and No. 14 Fort LeBoeuf are the teams coming for the Ultimate Duals on Jan. 15.
This Friday and Saturday, the Raiders head to the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School in Lock Haven.
Next Tuesday and Thursday, the Raiders host Titusville and visit Bald Eagle Area, which was ranked No. 9 in the preseason Class 2A rankings.