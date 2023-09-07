Looking for a win, the Brookville Raiders football team hosts winless Keystone while unbeaten Central Clarion heads to Rimersburg to face Union/A-C Valley in another week of non-region scheduling in the District 9 Football League.
It’s Week 3 of the football season already as seven D9 teams sit at 2-0 — Bucktail is a member of Region 3 but not a D9 team — as the Wildcats come off their 57-6 rout of Region 2 and Class 1A defending champion Port Allegany last week. The Raiders and Panthers both search for their first wins, the Raiders looking to bounce back from a disappointing trip to Struthers, Ohio, while the Panthers opened the season with losses to Coudersport and Union/A-C Valley.
Clearly, the main story of Week 2 was the collapse of Karns City senior quarterback/defensive back Mason Martin, who was airlifted from Karns City’s Diehl Stadium. Martin was going back to return a Redbank kickoff following a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 35-6 with 7:53 left in the third quarter.
Of course, the game was stopped and declared over due to the medical emergency. Since then, the District 9 community, and not just football, have reached out in support. A prayer vigil was held at Diehl Stadium Sunday night with other gatherings held at schools around District 9.
At least two gofundme.com fund-raising efforts for Marin and his family were established.
The Butler Eagle reported Monday afternoon that the tube has been removed from Martin’s chest and his collapsed lung has completely recovered after being injured. From a family social media post on Facebook post earlier on Monday:
“Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours. The truth is we need a miracle. I’m not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers. No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone’s strength and prayers.
“Right now, we have to wait for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of the damage to his brain. So please pray the way he has always played the game, all out holding nothing back, maybe a little angry, definitely aggressive. We will keep you all updated if anything changes. Thank you, we love you all. Jeremiah 29:11.”
Then later Monday:
“Within the last 24 hours Mason has demonstrated some purposeful movement in his arms. His eyes have slightly reacted to light. He is also retracting his legs when his toes are pinched.”
The Martin family has repeatedly thanked everyone concerned for continued prayers.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s football games:
Keystone (0-2) at
Brookville (0-2)
The Panthers limp into Brookville with two losses — 36-0 at Coudersport in the opener and 24-13 last week at home to Union/A-C Valley.
Keystone was outgained, 410-231, by the Falcon Knights who ran for 216 yards and passed for 194. The Falcon Knights intercepted five passes thrown by freshman quarterback Dom Corcetti.
Senior Rayce Weaver, after going 2-for-9 with 16 yards in the loss to Coudersport, started at tailback against the Falcon Knights and ran for 98 yards on 14 carries, opening the game’s scoring with a 37-yard TD run.
In two games, Weaver has rushed for 146 yards on 25 carries, so he’ll be a main factor in the Panthers’ Wing-T offensive set coached by Todd Smith.
The Raiders started with a 49-27 loss at home to Central Clarion before last Friday’s loss at Struthers.
So far this year, Raiders quarterback Charlie Krug has completed 25 of 40 passes for 342 yards with three touchdowns. His top receivers are Jack Pete (5-122, 2 TDs), who caught an 85-yard TD pass from Krug last week, Easton Belfiore (6-80, 1 TD) and Hayden Freeman (6-36).
Krug (19-60, 1 TD), Kolton Griffin (10-58) and Tony Ceriani (12-37) are the Raiders’ leading rushers.
This is the 42nd meeting between the Raiders and Panthers, who beat the Raiders 20-19 last year in Knox. The last time they’ve met in Brookville was 2016 when the Raiders topped the Panthers, 49-22.
Central Clarion (2-0) at Union/ACV (1-1)
The Wildcats travel to Rich Vidunas Field for the first time as a co-operative program. Last year, the teams met at Penn-West Clarion’s Memorial Stadium where the Wildcats won, 43-6.
In that one, Wildcats quarterback Jase Ferguson ran for a touchdown, completed 9 of 15 passes for 167 yards and a TD and intercepted two passes on defense.
Ferguson has completed 21 of 32 passes for 375 yards and six TDs against one interception while rushing for 247 yards on 24 attempts with a touchdown. Noah Naser (16-88, 4 TDs) is the second-leading rusher for the Wildcats, who have scored 106 points and gained 773 yards — 375 passing, 398 rushing — so far after two weeks.
Brady Quinn (5-140) and Mason Burford (6-105) are Ferguson’s top receiving targets.
The Falcon Knights, coached by Dan Reed who replaced Brad Dittman after last season, opened the season with a 20-19 loss at Cameron County before rebounding for a 24-13 win at Keystone last week. Logan Skibinski ran for 129 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown against the Panthers, who led 13-12 at halftime before the Falcon Knights scored twice in the second half to pull away for the win.
The Falcon Knights average 307 yards per game offensively as quarterback Brody Dittman (31-for-47) has thrown for 287 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Skibinski has rushed for 150 yards on 17 carries with Trey Fleming (13-112, 2 TDs) leading the team in receiving.