RAIDERS (23-3)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

2-Warren;50-65 L

3-Brockway;58-15 W

7-Oil City;66-60 W

13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W

16-at Elk Co. Catholic;47-50 L

19-at Franklin;57-42 W

21-St. Marys;55-43 W

DuBois Holiday Tournament

27-at DuBois;50-42 W

28-DuBois CC;45-26 W

January

7-at Punxsutawney;44-22 W

11-Johnsonburg;43-27 W

13-Bradford;49-28 W

16-DuBois;45-24 W

Recommended Video

23-Karns City;56-35 W

27-at St. Marys;59-43 W

30-at North Clarion;62-39 W

February

1-Redbank Valley;57-34 W

4-Punxsutawney;49-31 W

7-Elk Co. Catholic;34-16 W

10-at Bradford;51-32 W

14-Tyrone;63-42 W

D9 Class 3A Championship

21-Moniteau;63-37 W

D5-8-9 Sub-Regional

24-Perry;46-19 W

March

2-Bedford;50-39 W

PIAA Playoffs

11-Seton LaSalle;46-43 OT W

15-Neshannock;40-44 L

Tags