RAIDERS (23-3)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
2-Warren;50-65 L
3-Brockway;58-15 W
7-Oil City;66-60 W
13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W
16-at Elk Co. Catholic;47-50 L
19-at Franklin;57-42 W
21-St. Marys;55-43 W
DuBois Holiday Tournament
27-at DuBois;50-42 W
28-DuBois CC;45-26 W
January
7-at Punxsutawney;44-22 W
11-Johnsonburg;43-27 W
13-Bradford;49-28 W
16-DuBois;45-24 W
23-Karns City;56-35 W
27-at St. Marys;59-43 W
30-at North Clarion;62-39 W
February
1-Redbank Valley;57-34 W
4-Punxsutawney;49-31 W
7-Elk Co. Catholic;34-16 W
10-at Bradford;51-32 W
14-Tyrone;63-42 W
D9 Class 3A Championship
21-Moniteau;63-37 W
D5-8-9 Sub-Regional
24-Perry;46-19 W
March
2-Bedford;50-39 W
PIAA Playoffs
11-Seton LaSalle;46-43 OT W
15-Neshannock;40-44 L