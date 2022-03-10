HYDE — The big four were at it again, winning races, setting a record and continuing a season-long run of excellence that will fittingly land them all in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University March 18-19.
Seniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper, junior Brody Barto and sophomore Patrick Young of North Clarion and part of the co-operative program that now includes North Clarion combined to win five events, including two relays at last weekend’s District 9 Championships at Clearfield Area High School.
The foursome won the 200-yard medley relay last Friday in 1:41.23, then on Saturday, broke the 13-year-old meet record held by DuBois with a time of 1:29.13.
Young made it a four-win weekend by taking the 50 and 100 freestyles in 22.33 and 49.08 seconds. Doolittle added a win in the 100 butterfly in 54.75 while Harper took the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.57.
Those efforts accounted for nearly all of the team’s 256 points for a second-place finish behind Clearfield’s 330.
With high expectations, the weekend wasn’t an A-plus grade for the Raiders considering what they wanted to do, but winning and advancing was the biggest key.
“Overall, we had some great swims but our times weren’t exactly where we wanted.” said Calvin Doolittle. “Obviously, we did get to states and that’s what we wanted, but we had high hopes for our times and didn’t get all of those. We did get to states and have more opportunities.”
Friday’s start wasn’t all that great for the Raiders, nor the Lady Raiders out of the gate. The Raiders’ 200 medley relay win didn’t have the anticipated time and Doolittle’s fourth place in a highly contested 200 freestyle race that had him finish fourth had the boys on their heels a bit.
“They were bummed after the medley because their sights are set on bigger things and as they’re looking up at the times, i think they felt a bit deflated,” head coach Ray Doolittle said.
But Sadie Shofestall’s record time in her runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle and then Young leading a 1-4-5 finish with Harper and Barto in the boys’ 50 got things rolling.
“Sadie broke the record and the entire mood changed,” coach Doolittle said. “There was some doubt creeping in, but when Sadie did that, it was like somebody blew up a balloon.”
“Even though Patrick didn’t have the time he wanted in the 50 free, having Bay and Brody finish in that event and being up there with him finishing like that, that was pretty cool,” said assistant coach Jill Northey.
THE RECORD SWIM in the 200 freestyle relay in the final race of Friday’s session broke DuBois’ 2008 record. It was Barto (22.97), Harper (22.32), Doolittle (22.38) and Young (21.46) holding off Clearfield, which finished with a 1:29.97, just behind the Raiders’ 1:29.13.
“Bay and I especially talked about what splits we could hit in that race and as soon as Brody hit his PB of 22.97 in the first leg, I knew we were going to put up a big time,” Calvin Doolittle said. “Bay hit his split and I went in the water and we each took care of our own leg and the time showed on the board and I was very happy.”
“I’d been trying to hit sub-23 in that leg the entire season. Getting the team hyped up for their legs was very satisfying,” Barto said.
Young knew the time was going to be good, but he also had his hands full in getting his teammates the win.
“I was a little nervous, to be honest,” Young said. “To my left was one of the best swimmers in District 9 in Leif Hoffman of Clearfield and you never know what he can do. I knew I had to go and we were able to get the relay record. That was great.”
The time, of course, once again bettered their school record along with qualifying them for the YMCA nationals.
DOOLITTLE’S disappointment early in his four-event Friday eventually went away, considering he took the 100 butterfly title right after Young’s win in the 50 and right before the record swim in the 200 freestyle relay.
Doolittle won in the butterfly in 54.75, a 2 1/2-second win over Clearfield’s runner-up Connor Morgan.
“The 200 free was a big disappointment. I was upset after that race, I’m not going to lie because I had a close second last year too,” Doolittle said. “I wanted to show I could do better than last year, but there were four of us within a second of each other and it was close and I lost to some really good swimmers, but I think that gave me some fire for the butterfly and I was able to bounce back.”
SATURDAY’S wins came from Young in the 100 freestyle and Harper in the 100 breaststroke.
Young’s 100 was a season-best in 49.08, just ahead of Vaow (49.9) and his teammate Barto with his personal-best 50.6 that landed him No. 3 on the team’s honor roll.
“They were definitely tough races,” Young said. “I didn’t have my best race in the 50, but I got the job done and what we’ve been saying all along is do good enough to win and states is where it comes together. The 100 free, I knew I had Vaow on my butt and same with Brody, so I had to give it my all and hope that it was enough and it was.”
HARPER’s race to his first individual title is remarkable considering he didn’t get in the pool for races mostly until his sophomore season. And he joined the team as a freshman mostly as a diver.
But now he’s a D9 champion in the breaststroke to go along with a key member of state-qualifying relays.
“I never saw swimming being part of my portfolio for high school sports and even college,” Harper said. “It really came on late, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m so happy I found this sport, these guys and they push me every day in practice. I could not have been able do what I’ve done this year without them. It’s been a great push, a great run and it’s not over yet. I’m still going for the record and at states I think we’re going to have a new No. 1.”
Harper didn’t exactly embrace the easiest stroke to chase for a D9 title.
“It’s incredible for a kid who I don’t think had been in the water except for maybe a backyard pool and then to his freshman year to diving and then without a lot of yardage or grueling workouts to learning breaststroke, which is probably the hardest stroke to learn,” Coach Doolittle said. “And then to learn to do it well and take it to that level, it’s just crazy. It’s just not something you see.”
Last year, Harper finished second in the breaststroke by .04 seconds. But he came back and posted the top-seeded time of 1:03.97, then cut 1.4 seconds off that with a winning time of 1:02.57.
Harper’s time was nearly seven seconds faster than runner-up Christian Roemer of DuBois and now it’s No. 2 on the team’s honor roll behind only Mike Geer’s 1994 record of 1:01.65.
“It was terrible, not a good feeling,” Harper said of last year’s finish. “I actually got a flashback of that day on my phone. When I got up Saturday morning, I looked at my second-place medal last year, I remembered that feeling, re-watched the race and got on the bus and got ready to do my thing. As soon as that horn went off, I knew it was time. Every stroke, you remember what happened last year and you try to give it your all and it worked out for me. I was really pleased.”
OTHER FINISHES that scored points for the Raiders included Gary Matus finishing fourth in Friday’s 200 IM and Hunter Rupp’s sixth in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday.