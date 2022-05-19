BROCKWAY — Looking for positives and a few wins to bolster themselves for the up-and-coming District 9 Class 2A playoff pairings, the Brookville Raiders baseball team got one Tuesday on the infield turf at Brockway Area High School.
Riding a complete-game three-hitter from senior right-hander Jamison Rhoades, the Raiders blanked Brockway 6-0.
Now the Raiders take an 8-7 record into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Bradford. Another win could get them out of a dreaded 8/9 seed prelim round game on Monday and into a No. 7 seed. The 8/9 winner advances to the quarterfinal round 24 hours later on Tuesday against the top seed, likely either Johnsonburg or Curwensville depending on how the rest of the week shakes out.
“I told the guys you can only control what you can control and so far we’ve accomplished half of that,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “Bradford is going to look to beat us obviously after playing them down here in a snowball fight a few weeks ago and I’m sure they’re gearing up to try to spoil any plans that we have.”
Certainly part of the Raiders’ plan is to get some effective pitching and that’s what Rhoades gave them in an 86-pitch effort that saw him face just one over the minimum through five innings. He took a one-hitter into the seventh before giving up two singles, then ended the game with his eighth strikeout.
Matthew Brubaker singled to lead off the fourth inning, and Daniel Shugarts and Andrew Brubaker singled in the seventh.
“Jamo was just absolutely dominant today, very efficient, worked quick and threw strikes, easily his best performance of the year,” Weaver said. “But not only pitching, but playing his position covering first and taking two base hits away. It was good to get some confidence going into the playoffs.”
While Rhoades was blanking the Rovers, the Rovers pitching duo of Ezra Swanson and Dylan Bash held the Raiders scoreless in all but one of their seven at-bats.
But, obviously, that was the difference as the Raiders, after going 10 up nine down against Swanson in the first three innings, scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth using four of their five hits in the game in the decisive scoring rally.
The Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate and probably could’ve extended the inning had it not been for getting two runners thrown out on the bases. Owen Caylor and Rhoades singled to start things. Griffin Ruhlman doubled in Caylor and Rhoades’ courtesy runner Easton Belfiore scored when Hunter Geer reached on an infield error.
Carson Weaver chopped a pitch back to Swanson, who mishandled the ball long enough to allow Ruhlman to score as he threw out Weaver at first. Carter Kessler reached on a sacrifice bunt that pushed Geer home, but was thrown out when he strayed to far off second when Pierson Ruhlman’s ball was initially mishandled by Rovers third baseman Daniel Shugarts.
Then a walk to Riley Smith set up Hunter Roney’s two-run double. He was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.
And that was it. The only other Raiders’ hit came from Roney to lead off the game. The Rovers’ Bash threw the final three scoreless and hitless innings, walking three and striking out three.
“Tonight I was a little disappointed with the bats, but you have to tip the cap to Brockway. They kept us guessing and they were pitching backwards a lot and front-footed us a lot and we squeaked out six runs today,” Weaver said.
The season ends at 3-16 for the Rovers, who won’t make up their postponed game from Monday with Forest Area.
Monday’s Raiders game at home with DuBois Central Catholic was canceled and won’t be made up.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, May 13
Brookville 11, St. Marys 6
At McKinley Field on Senior Day, and trailing 6-1 after two innings against the visiting Flying Dutchmen and standout pitcher Christian Coudriet, the Raiders went to work.
Getting no-hit relief pitching over the final 5 1/3 innings from Hunter Geer and Bryce Rafferty, the Raiders scored 10 runs over their last four at-bats and notched a much-needed come-from-behind win.
The Raiders put up four runs in the third, then scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to scrap together their second win of the year against the Dutch in a hard-fought and at times contentious matchup.
“It was one of the most emotionally charged baseball games I’ve been a part of in years,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “And if I were to list the top five, St. Marys is probably in three of them. These kids have known each other since they were seven. We started battling right here beyond right field playing machine pitch ball. It’s a great rivalry.”
The Raiders were able to get to Coudriet in the third, putting five of the first six batters on base with RBI singles from Geer, a sacrifice fly from Bryce Rafferty and a run-scoring bunt single from Carter Kessler to highlight the four-run outburst.
Earlier, the Dutch went deep twice in the first two innings, getting a solo homer from Coudriet in the first inning and a deeper two-run shot to left field from Connor Bullers in the Dutch’s five-run second.
Geer relieved starter Carson Weaver to get the final out of the second and went 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three. Not wanting to tax Geer any further as he was going on three days rest, Weaver put in Rafferty who got the final six outs, although he walked the bases loaded with one out in the seventh before getting two straight flyouts to end the game.
But the Raiders still needed more runs to add to the relief heroics. In the fourth, Coudriet walked Owen Caylor and Jamison Rhoades to start the inning, but he whiffed Griffin Ruhlman, Geer and Weaver to end the threat.
In the fifth, Coudriet gave up two singles and struck out a batter before leaving due to the pitch count limit. With Alex Vollmer in for Coudriet, Hunter Roney’s soft liner was misplayed at third base, allowing Rafferty to score. Caylor walked with the bases loaded to force in a run and Rhoades’ sacrifice fly pushed home a run to make it 8-6.
“It’s 6-1 and we’re facing a division two prospect who has been very good in multiple sports,” Weaver said of Coudriet. “We could have been left for dead, but our guys battled. I kept checking his pitch count and he just continued to be efficient and we’d get him in a jam and then he would just dig deeper.”
In the bottom of the sixth, the Raiders scored three insurance runs after two outs. With the bases loaded and Riley Smith up, Vollmer’s wild pitch allowed Geer to score and Roney followed with a two-run single.
Rafferty, who was hobbled after getting kneed in the thigh by rightfielder Griffin Ruhlman on a scary collision down the right-field line in the second inning, got an inning-ending double play liner back up the middle to finish the sixth.
“We kept checking with Hunter and he kept saying it was good and to his credit he let us know after the fifth that it was time to shut it down,” Weaver said. “We have to trust our guys and we brought in Bryce and he threw enough strikes.”
All five Dutch hits came in the first two innings. Coudriet doubled in his second at-bat in the second and scored on Connor Straub’s two-run single. Straub also had two hits, both singles. Vinnie Lenze singled and scored on Buller’s two-run blast earlier in the inning.
The big blowup that upped the emotional ante in the game came in the bottom of the third after Kessler’s bunt single. With two outs, first baseman Carter Price ran the ball back to the mound to Coudriet after a pickoff throw. However, he came back with the ball hidden in his glove and when action resumed, Kessler stepped off the base and Price tagged him out. However, the play should’ve been called a back since Coudriet was near the rubber and simulating the intent to pitch to the next batter. The umpires reversed their out call and correctly called a balk. The play violated Rule 6, Section 2, Article 5 in the National Federation rule book and Mega Rock’s Facebook Live video of the sequence starts around the 1:48.43 mark.
Rhoades and Geer each had two hits with Rhoades doubling in the first, helping set up Ruhlman’s groundout that scored Caylor for the Raiders’ first run. … The Raiders honored their eight seniors prior to the game — Roney, Rhoades, Rafferty, Geer, Ruhlman, Caylor, Logan Oakes, Steve Swineford and Patrick Diedrich.
THURSDAY, May 12
Brookville 7,
Brockway 1
Also at McKinley Field, Griffin Ruhlman and Owen Caylor combined on a four-hitter as the Raiders downed visiting Brockway, 7-1, despite just three hits of its own.
The Raiders did take advantage of 10 walks from Rovers pitching, along with four errors and two hit batsmen.
Plenty of that happened early as the Raiders scored all of their runs in the first three innings, including four in the second inning to make it 5-0. Hunter Geer’s leadoff single was the only hit of the fourth that also included two walks, an error and two hit batsmen.
Bryce Rafferty singled in a run in the Raiders’ two-run bottom of the third that set the final score. The only other Raiders hit came from Griffin Ruhlman in the sixth inning.
Ruhlman went the first four innings on the mound for the Raiders to get the win, striking out nine while giving up three hits and three walks. Caylor threw
The lone Rovers run came on Andrew Brubaker’s two-out double in the third inning.
Brubaker and Daniel Shugarts pitched for the Rovers with Brubaker taking the loss after going 2 1/3 innings and giving up seven runs, six earned with seven walks.