BROOKVILLE — Taking all but two of the 13 bouts, including three by forfeit, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers routed visiting Redbank Valley 61-6 Tuesday night.
They’ll take an 8-1 dual meet record into the New Year’s break with the Raiders host Johnsonburg Wednesday before heading to the Mid-Winter Mayhem held at Indiana University of Pa. Jan. 7-8.
The Rams lost to Redbank Valley last week, 48-30, winning five bouts by pins from 145 through 189 but forfeiting the rest of the night due to a small lineup.
Against the Bulldogs on the mat, it was the Raiders winning six bouts by pin, one by major decision and one by decision.
In the close ones, Raiders freshman Cole Householder used a second-period reversal and gave up a third-period escape in a 2-1 win over Cole Bish at 126. The win netted him the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the Raiders’ outstanding performance of the match.
Brookville’s Baily Miller had a 6-2 lead on Redbank Valley’s Gabe Carroll in their heavyweight bout in the second period before Miller pinned him in 2:37.
The most entertaining bout was at the end and won by Bulldogs sophomore Daniel Evans against fellow sophomore Jared Popson at 113.
Popson took a 5-0 lead into the third period before Evans rallied, getting a four-point move off takedown to tie it at 6-6. Popson reversed Evans for an 8-6 lead, but Evans escaped and flipped Popson over for a five-point move in the final 25 seconds for a 12-8 decision.
The only other Bulldogs win came from 215-pounder Carsen Rupp, who decisioned Caden Marshall 9-2.
Other than that, it was all Raiders who got forfeit wins at 120, 160 and 172.
Raiders’ No. 3-ranked Owen Reinsel blanked No. 2 Ridge Cook 9-0 in their 132-pound bout right after Householder’s win, Brayden Kunselman pinned Jacob Kundick in 34 seconds at 138 and Brecken Cieleski decked Drew Downs in 49 seconds at 145.
The Raiders’ Josh Popson built a 14-0 lead over Duncan Blake before pinning him with 53 seconds left and after forfeits at 160 and 172, Bryce Weaver was taken down first by Cole McHenry early in their 189-pound bout but Weaver reversed him and pinned him one minute into the bout for a 49-0 Raiders lead with four bouts remaining.
Rupp got the Bulldogs on the board at 215, then it was Miller pinning Carroll and the Raiders’ Carroll getting the pin at 106 before Evans’ closed the night for the Bulldogs with a win.
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Dec. 30
Bald Eagle Area 45, Brookville 23
At Wingate, the visiting Raiders tangled with the traditional District 6 power for the first time since the 2005-06 season. The Eagles are now Class 2A and were ranked No. 7 in the state by papowerwrestling.com in last week’s latest rankings compared to the Raiders at No. 11.
It was 17-17 through the first six bouts, but the Eagles won all but one bout the rest of the way.
The Raiders’ wins came via pin from Cole Householder at 126 pounds and Owen Reinsel at 132 while Brayden Kunselman won a technical fall at 138.
Baily Miller closed the night at heavyweight with the other win in a 30-second pin.
The Raiders were wrestling without starters Jackson Zimmerman at 189 and Bryce Rafferty at 215. All but two bouts were won via bonus points, although at 160, BEA’s Cameron Dubbs beat Carson Weaver in a tossup bout won at the buzzer on a controversial finish that wound up getting Dubbs the winning points.
Backup Caden Marshall dropped a 16-10 decision at 215.
A whopping seven junior varsity bouts were contested with Burke Fleming (pin), Kolton Griffin (decision) and Danny Drake (decision) winning for the Raiders.
LATEST RANKINGS, NEWS — As stated above, the dual meet rankings by papowerwrestling last week had the Raiders at No. 11 with BEA at No. 7. Saucon Valley, Notre Dame-Green Pond, Chestnut Ridge, Southern Columbia and Burrell made up the top five in Class 2A.
On Jan. 15, Burrell, Chestnut Ridge, No. 13 Fort LeBoeuf, No. 17 Reynolds and Saegertown come to Brookville for the annual Ultimate Duals.
No. 17 Reynolds? Yes, the Raiders lost to Greenville 36-24 back on Dec. 16. Brookville had beaten Greenville 38-18 in its opening trip to the Sheetz Kickoff Classic. So that’s the reason the D10 Raiders might be as low in any state dual meet ranking perhaps maybe ever.
Amazingly after a rare two-meet losing streak to Greenville and then Class 3A Cathedral Prep, Reynolds won its 900th dual meet against Commodore Perry last Wednesday. The Raiders improved to an uncanny 900-98-2, yes in their 1,000th dual meet.
Reynolds started its program in 1960-61. Comparatively, the Brookville Raiders started the same season and were 714-365-11 going into the Redbank Valley match.
Reynolds holds a 15-5 series edge over Brookville. The Raiders won their first-ever matchup at the Ultimate Duals in 1997, then four straight from 2014 through 2016, including a white-knuckle 29-27 win over Reynolds in the semifinals of the 2016 PIAA Duals on their way to the state title.
As far as rankings go, the Raiders held six top-25 spots as per the latest papower state rankings going into this week
— Jared Popson, No. 22 at 113.
— Logan Oakes, No. 22 at 120.
— Cole Householder, No. 15 at 126.
— Owen Reinsel, No. 3 at 132.
— Brayden Kunselman, No. 7 at 138.
— Bryce Rafferty, No. 8 at 215
The Raiders have six of D9’s 20 ranked wrestlers with Brockway holding four spots with No. 6 Weston Pisarchick at 113, No. 14 Mark Palmer at 132, No. 14 Seth Stewart at 189 and No. 12 Gavin Thompson at heavyweight.
No other D9 wrestler owns a predicted medal finish top-eight ranking, making that four overall in D9. That’s a pretty low number, but it’s early and the January wars rage soon.
The papowerwrestling website is part of the Rokfin.com network, a subscription service with plenty of wrestling content outside of PIAA wrestling.