BROOKVILLE — A gutsy season indeed.
From starting 1-4 to playing for the District 9 Class 2A title and finishing 6-6, the Brookville Raiders dealt with plenty of adversity along the way.
Some of those players have moved on, of course, and with former assistant Gabe Bowley taking over for Scott Park as head coach, all has not been forgotten.
That’s led to a smooth transition for the Raiders, who welcome back their 2,000-yard quarterback from two years ago in senior Charlie Krug and try to put together another roster to at least match the end result from the roller-coaster 2022 season.
“The district title is what we want and are fighting for and anything less than that as a goal and we’re cheating ourselves,” Bowley said. “A successful season is getting to that district championship game because I feel like the athletes are here to accomplish that. It will be a task, without a doubt. There’s not one “gimme” game on the schedule for the most part and we’ll be battle-tested. It’ll come down to staying healthy. Last year we came close in a season we shouldn’t have been, really. But if we stay healthy, that’s the expectation, to compete for that title.”
The Raiders won’t ride any power-running themed offense like they flipped to last year out necessity with the loss of Krug in the season-opener. But Krug is back and the offense will spread it out again and get the ball to its speed-laded skill group.
“His camp has been great, his offseason regimen was relentless,” Bowley said. “You name it, the kid was just working all summer long, all spring long and really since last fall, to make sure that this was an opportunity he was going to fully take advantage of.”
The leading returning receivers combined for just nine catches with sophomores Sam Krug and Hayden Freeman, who both saw limited action but made an impact especially with Freeman and his two touchdowns late in the season. They’ll combine with first-year senior Jack Pete along with slot receivers in juniors Easton Belfiore and Owen Fleming, and Dante Morey, a sophomore who could move out to wideout as well.
Freeman and Pete made up half of last spring’s 4x100-meter relay that finished second in the state, so the speed is there and then some.
“It’s extremely exciting for the spread offense,” Bowley said. “Dan Murdock’s track program in this district and even across the state is top-notch and we get to reap the benefits of his program and this summer he was helping our guys work through speed drills and warmups.
“We lost Brayden (Kunselman), but we have some guys who will try to step into that spot and they’re pretty quick-moving guys.”
In the backfield, it looks to be a combination of juniors Tony Ceriani and Kolton Griffin at tailback. Ceriani ran for 203 yards and two TDs as a backup to the 1,100-yard Zimmerman last year.
The Raiders’ offense looks to a line that returns four starters to set things up — senior Danny Drake at center, senior Jack Knapp and junior Jacob Clinger at left guard and left tackle, and sophomore right guard Gavin Hannah who moves from last year’s tight end spot that doesn’t exist now in the base set.
Looking to fill the right tackle spot are seniors Logan Loy and Michael Colgan, and sophomore Connor Ansinger.
Altogether, Bowley likes the offensive potential.
“I think it can rank up there with some of the best we had, all injury-dependent of course,” he said. “The skill level we have throughout the positions from quarterback to receiver and running back, I honestly believe that the sky is the limit. We put some big numbers up over the last few years … but I honestly believe it’s as high as it’s ever been.”
Bowley made sure to revisit last year’s mid-season turnaround just didn’t revolve around the switch to power football offensively. The mentality, he said, started with the defense.
“Last year when we made the offensive change, I reached out to Coach (Bill) Morrison and I really felt that we were able to have the identity of a smash-mouth running team because of the intensity of the smash-mouth intensity of the defense,” Bowley said. “It was set and it trickled into the offense.”
That Raiders defense also impressively forced a whopping 39 turnovers, 27 of them interceptions with the graduated Kunselman and Noah Peterson combining for 16 interceptions.
In the base 3-4 set, it’s Clinger, Ansinger and Drake working at nose guard with Hannah working at an end spot. Behind them are the four linebackers with Knapp and Krug at the inside spots and Griffin and Belfiore working on the outside.
Knapp led the Raiders with 100 tackles last year while Hannah was fourth with 50. Knapp was one of four Raiders who earned All-Region 1 all-star defensive honors with his breakout season and the only one returning.
“I think last year kind of surprised Jack and that’s a testament to Bill putting his experience into him on reading the defense and it paid off,” Bowley said. “We’re sitting on Jack and Charlie at middle linebacker and we couldn’t be happier. They’re seniors and they were unanimously voted captains and they lead by example and go out and put the work in the weight room and on the field. I’m excited for the group of linebackers along with the line and defensive backs.
“We reloaded (on defense). We’re talking about replacing guys like Brayden and Noah and not feeling like we lost a ton.”
In the defensive backfield, Freeman and Pete will work the safety spots while Sam Krug, Austin Colgan and Morey getting reps at cornerback.
NOTES: The Raiders have a pair of soccer players ready to handle kicking and punting duties in seniors Rilee Payne and Steve Plyler. Bowley thanked soccer coach Dave Reitz for working with the setup. “We’re appreciative of Coach Reitz being supportive of them playing. They have some pop in their feet. I’m ecstatic having both of them at camp and them wanting to be a part of the team as much as possible.” … Along with Morrison on the coaching staff are offensive coordinator Nick Nosker, John MacBeth, Jim Rush, Tom Krug and new coaches Quean Smith and Kyle Smith. Quean debuted in the Brookville coaching ranks in wrestling last year while Kyle, a Brockway native, was a standout lineman for the Rovers who played Division I football at Central Florida. … The Raiders have a travel-heavy schedule waiting for them. While they do play three of their first five at home — only Karns City on Oct. 13 could be a home date beyond Homecoming with DuBois on Sept. 22 if the turf project gets started this fall — the Raiders have road trips to Struthers (Ohio), Moniteau, St. Marys, Bradford, Punxsutawney and Ridgway. Of course, Punxsutawney is the shortest road trip possible outside a trip to C-L, but otherwise, the five other trips average 70 non-bus minutes of travel time. … Current program historical records indicate that this is the 100th “season” that the Raiders have played games. Records have games from 1900 through 1906, although there are photographs and other references of games played earlier than 1900, so it’s not really a hard 100, although football back in the olden days hardly resembles what we see today. The program was dormant from 1907 through 1928 and 1942-45 due to World War II. All-time record: 406-430-25.
ROSTER
Seniors: Charlie Krug, Steven Plyler, Ian Marshall, Jack Pete, Garrett Gumpher, William Beal, David Johnson, Damon Snyder, Jack Knapp, Logan Loy, Danny Drake, Michael Colgan, Ben Fritsch.
Juniors: Kolton Griffin, Rilee Payne, Owen Fleming, Easton Belfiore, Caden Mesanko, Tony Ceriani, Keagan Mesanko, Daniel Rafferty, Jerry McDermid, Gavin Hannah, Lance Spencer, Jacob Clinger, Austin Colgan.
Sophomores: Sam Krug, Trenton Colgan, Hayden Freeman, Aaron Turner, Dante Morey, Braiden Tokarcik, Josiah Balzer, Connor Ansinger.
Freshmen: Parker Kalgren, Blake Porter, Brycen Coleman, Blaine Altemus, J.R. Rahalla, Zac Haney, Easton Rotsch, Jordan Hankey, John Fritsch.