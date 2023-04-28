BROOKVILLE — Three wins in four days and finishing up a stretch of seven games in 10 days, the Brookville Raiders baseball team can take a big breath and get ready for May.
Improving to 6-7 after a three-win week, the Raiders head to the weekend after beat Elk County Catholic 10-7 Thursday afternoon at McKinley Field.
The Raiders scored nine runs in their first three at-bats then held off the Crusaders’ late rally.
“We have guys who are coming in and throwing strikes and we’re sort of playing defense behind them which gives guys more confidence to be a little bit more consistent around the strike zone,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “And the bats came alive today. The past three games, we’ve hit up and down the lineup, we’ve cut down on strikeouts and we’re starting to compete at the plate. It’s fun. We’re playing some fun baseball right now with a young bunch of kids and they’re buying in.”
The Raiders got to Crusaders starter Shawn Geci in the first inning, batting around for five runs as Gecci hit Carson and Bryce Weaver back-to-back to load the bases with one out. Geci walked Ladd Blake to force in a run and after two outs, Sam Krug came through with a two-run single, then scored when Noah Shaffer doubled him home.
In the second, Riley Smith doubled for his second hit, moved to third on Sergio Sotillo’s bunt single and scored on Carson Weaver’s sacrifice fly. Bryce Weaver singled in Sotillo to make it 7-1.
The Crusaders got to within 7-3 in the top of the third on Isaac Dellaquila’s two-out, two-run single, but the Raiders answered those runs with two in the bottom of the inning when Shaffer doubled again, driving in two runs.
Blake, the Raiders starter, pitched into the third before Kolton Griffin got the final two outs. Griffin pitched through the fifth and got the win in relief. The Crusaders cut it to 9-7 with four runs in the fifth with Joe Tettis and Dellaquila each doubling in runs.
The Raiders added their 10th run in the bottom of the fifth when Smith singled in Shaffer with two outs. Smith and Shaffer both had three hits.
Bryce Weaver threw the final two innings for the six-out save, striking out one and hitting a batter while giving up a hit.
“Bryce was penciled in a couple different times this week and we chose a different direction and tonight, we almost did the same thing to him and I could see the body language and it was going to be a long night at home if we didn’t let the ship get out of port,” Coach Weaver smiled. “He got the six-out save and looked pretty good doing it.”
NOTES: The Raiders visit Punxsutawney Monday with the start time moved earlier to 4:15 p.m. … The Crusaders dropped to 2-10. They visit Bradford Monday. … Dellaquila led the Crusaders with two hits and three RBIs.
BROOKVILLE 10, ELK CO. CATHOLIC 7
Score By Innings
ECC 012 040 0 — 7
Brookville 522 010 x — 10
Elk Co. Catholic –7
Wil Wortman lf-p-lf 4010, Lance O’Neill ss 4000, David Anderson 2b-p- 3110, Colby Nussbaum 1b 2210, Joe Tettis 3b 3111, Charlie Geci rf 2200, Isaac Dellaquila c 3123, Shawn Geci p-lf 1000, Tom Gilmore 2b 2001, Frank Smith cf 3011. Totals: 27-7-7-6.
Brookville –10
Riley Smith c 4231, Sergio Sotillo ss 4110, Carson Weaver lf 2101, Bryce Weaver dh-p 3121, Kai Kaltenbach cr 0000, Owen Fleming 2b 0000, Ladd Blake p 1000, Kolton Griffin p 1000, Landen Marrara cr-cf 1100, Pierson Ruhlman 1b 3100, Trenton Colgan ph 1000, Sam Krug 3b 3212, Noah Shaffer rf 3133, Carter Kessler cf 2000. Totals: 28-10-10-8.
Errors: Brookville 4, Elk Co. Catholic 4. DP: Brookville 1, ECC 1. 2B: Smith, B. Weaver, Shaffer 2, Tettis, Dellaquila. SAC: F. Smith, Kessler, C. Weaver. SB: C. Geci, F. Smith, Sotillo, Krug, R. Smith. HBP: Nussbaum (by Blake), C. Geci 2 (by Blake, by Griffin), Dellaquila (by B. Weaver), C. Weaver (by S. Geci), B. Weaver (by S. Geci).
Pitching
ECC: S. Geci 1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Wortman 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Anderson 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Brookville: Blake 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Griffin 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; B. Weaver 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Griffin. Losing pitcher: S. Geci. Save: B. Weaver.