BROOKVILLE — Prior to last year’s COVID-19 season that wiped out the season-opening tip-off basketball tournaments at Brookville, the Warren Dragons had clipped the host Raiders in two straight title games.
So after losing 56-54 in 2018 and 62-61 in 2019 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, the Raiders topped the District 10 Dragons for the title this time, pulling away late for a 64-58 win Saturday night.
it was Brookville’s 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter that broke a 55-55 tie and it started with Clayton Cook’s basket with 2:30 remaining and a Noah Peterson free throw in the closing seconds before the Dragons set the final with an uncontested bucket at the buzzer.
It’s the first tournament title for the Raiders since 2017. Although they did start 2-0 last year, it was that weird doubleheader start against Penns Manor and St. Joe’s Academy to beat the next-day COVID-19 shutdown.
“It wasn’t easy,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team opened with a 54-36 win over Union Friday. “I told the kids our foul shooting (13-for-23) and layups weren’t there and if we hit our foul shots and they missed a few (Warren was 17-for-24), we wouldn’t have had to fight so hard. And the bunnies we missed in side, we have to work a little harder on getting two guys on a man and shooting under pressure.”
Three Raiders scored 10 or more points, led by tournament MVP Danny Lauer’s 17 points and team-high 30 for the weekend. Another all-tourney player Griffin Ruhlman finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists before fouling out with 1:34 left and the Raiders leading 57-55.
Hunter Geer scored 10 points and Clayton Cook finished with nine points and seven rebounds despite missing much time with foul trouble.
“I thought they showed a lot of heart, they didn’t give up, they were all energetic the whole way through and there was no quit in them and gave everything they had and found a way to win,” Park said.
Warren’s all-tournament pick J.T. Blum scored 21 points, 10 coming in the second quarter while also going 8-for-13 from the foul line. Owen Becker scored 11 points with seven rebounds while Brady Berdine, Braylon Barnes and all-tourney selection Park Ordiway all scored seven points.
The Raiders led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter at 22-11 before Warren got it to within 29-28 by halftime. Brookville pushed it back to an eight-point lead in the fourth, but Warren trailed by four at 50-46 going into the fourth quarter.
Leading 2-0 to start and 26-25 on a Blum 3-pointer with 1:15 left in the second, those were the only leads the Dragons had even after tying it up at 55-55 on Ordiway’s 3-pointer with 3:07 remaining.
In Saturday’s consolation game, Union beat Brockway, 51-32. Warren routed the Rovers in Friday’s first-round game, 67-21.
The other all-tournament player was Union’s Caden Rainey.
Brookville visits Ridgway Wednesday before hosting Elk County Catholic Friday. Next Wednesday, the Raiders visit St. Marys.
In Friday’s tournament opener:
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
Brookville 54,
Union 36
Opening at home in front of a somewhat full gymnasium — that wasn’t able to happen during the COVID-19 mitigated 2020-21 season of course — the Raiders were able to bask in some home-court advantage with a strong defensive game and dominating rebound effort.
“It was pretty exciting,” Park said of the beginning of the night with lineup introductions. “It was a pretty good crowd here and you know, the kids deserved this last year. ... The kids were anxious to play and saw the crowd and they were pretty excited.”
The only time the Raiders trailed was 1-0 and they went from there, leading 16-5 by the end of the first quarter, 30-12 by halftime and by as many as 22 points on a few occasions in the second half.
The Raiders limited the Knights to 28 percent shooting (13-for-46, including 1-for-16 from the 3-point line) and outrebounded them 56-27 as Clayton Cook and Griffin Ruhlman each grabbed 13 rebounds.
“We probably had the best summer we’ve had and the kids are ready,” Park said. “In years past, we’re just getting to the speed of the game. This year, we have that a little now. Warren seems to have that as well, so it should be a really good game tomorrow.”
Danny Lauer was the lone player in double-figure scoring with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four steals. Ruhlman scored nine points, Cook added seven and nine different players out of 15 players who saw the court scored.
“Our depth is like I’ve never had and right now I got a lot of kids who are pretty good who didn’t even play tonight,” Park said. “So I just told everyone to have a positive attitude. Our seniors got time, it’s theirs to lose and I know that’s pressure, but it’s basketball. So I thought they all produced and everybody who played tonight played the kind of defense we wanted.
“We got a little selfish a few times, but overall, we were pretty unselfish on the offensive end.”
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 16 points, but was limited to 4-for-16 shooting. Dawson Camper scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.