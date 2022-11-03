RIDGWAY — After a 22-year hiatus, the Brookville Raiders cross country team ran home with a District 9 team title.
At last Saturday’s D9 Class 1A Championships at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School, the Raiders put two runners in the top 10, three in the top 20 and all five of their scoring runners within the top 28 to win the program’s fourth crown.
So from the leading foursome of Mike Bullers, Adam Clinger, Scott Wonderling and Jarred Heigel who all finished in the top 20 and helped the Raiders beat North Clarion, 77-86, over two decades ago, it was this year’s version of freshman Ty Fiscus, sophomore Cole Householder, senior Coyha Brown, and juniors Alec Geer and Jack Gill who scored 73 points, topping runner-up Cranberry’s 91.
And for the first time since Northern Potter way back in 2004, the Raiders pulled off the rare feat of capturing a district title with the help of no returning state qualifiers.
“No one in December last year looked at Brookville being fifth at districts last fall and said that we’d be the team to beat at districts,” said Raiders head coach Dan Murdock, whose team runs in the state race at Hershey’s Parkview Course Saturday at 2 p.m. “No one did, including me, and then it’s early August and the kids are running like we needed to have a goal to get to states and then it was we needed a goal to win it. And they were all for it. So it’s a sport where you put the work in and you’re probably going to get the results. And they put the work in, so they truly earned it. It was so much fun to watch.”
Fiscus was third overall in 17:25.9, finishing behind Coudersport’s two-time D9 champion in junior Kevin Sherry, who blistered the field with a course-record time of 16:15.6. Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber was nearly eight seconds ahead of Fiscus with a time of 17:25.9.
For Fiscus and the rest of the Raiders, it was a collective move of offseason work to put in mileage and it paid off on the day that mattered most.
“It kind of started when Ethan Brentham helped create things where we could all get together,” Fiscus said. “And then everyone just kind of started going to that and we stayed consistent with that all over the summer.
“We’re super-excited about (winning the title).”
Murdock tipped his cap to his former runner, now at Slippery Rock University, for helping cultivate a strong offseason program.
“It’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Ethan and his working with the kids in the offseason and getting them to buy in,” Murdock said. “Ethan was one of my favorite kids to have as a coach and he’s having a fantastic season at Slippery Rock right now. If you know Ethan at all, he’s a great person and the kids listened to him and that got us started. Having (assistant) Jenny (Fiscus) with her running background, if she says something, the kids know and she backs it up.”
Householder, who won a district title and state medal as a wrestler last spring as a freshman, added another sport to his state qualifying resume as he finished ninth in 17:54.
“I just really have a lot of fun with it and when you have fun, you aren’t concerned about where you’re going to place and only think about myself and instead of other people in the race, it’s really going to help the team,” Householder said.
Householder knocked a minute off his last race at Ridgway and was only a couple seconds off his best-ever 5K run.
Brown, a first-year runner, stepped into the No. 3 scoring spot with his 20th-place time in 18:27.3. He’s certainly in shape going into wrestling season.
“That was my fastest time today and throughout the running, I’ve been in the best shape of my life and stayed at 165 pounds from last year,” Brown said. “I saw Brady (Means) and Jack today and Alec was there, so I just went a little faster and we all finished pretty good.”
Geer landed in the team’s No. 4 scoring spot in 22nd place at 18:33.2.
“I really started feeling it during that second mile,” Geer said. “I saw Coyha really getting out ahead and I was close with Jack and Brady there for a second, I knew Jack and Brady were having a harder day than they wanted to and I knew that we needed to push and having those guys right there with me really helped pull me along.
“With me and Coyha, we’ve done so many workouts together this year and it seemed like we did 400 repeats, 1K repeats, all of that and we bounded as a trio with Brady and Coyha scored really good today and pulled me along and we both PR’d by 30 seconds. Typically, I’m a low 19 guy and I got into the 18:30s.”
Gill was the fifth finisher to round up the team scoring, finishing 28th in 18:50.
“It’s great to be part of this team,” said Gill. “We’re definitely one of the best teams we’ve had. Today was kind of an off-day and it was a minute slower than what I usually run, but all that matters is we got the job done and everybody did their job. Some did better, some did worse.”
Gill was coming off a state-qualifying season in track and field, so he already had some incentive going into the summer. It wasn’t a hard transition to join the off-season workouts with the others.
“It was so important putting on those base miles and just getting out and running in the morning,” he said. “It was a challenge to get up sometimes, but just getting out there as a team created chemistry and we just bonded together.”
Also running in the district lineup were juniors Brady Means and Ian Clowes. Means was 31st in 19:04 while Cowes finished 44th in 19:44.
“It was obviously a lot of fun in the offseason,” Means said of the team’s preparation in the summer. “Not many people have the privilege of being able to go out three, four times a week in the summer and running with your team like that. I’m sure that was really beneficial to why we ran so good today and like Alec said, it’s not necessarily who scores, it’s like that you have people scoring with those who can break out and that’s fundamental to winning a title.”
“I definitely noticed as the season has progressed, it’s all about how we look at each other,” Clowes summed up. “I think we’ve been more impacted as a family than we have as a team. We always see each other on the course, running more as a pack the first mile and I think it’s cool we have that commitment and are willing to fight it together through the three miles.”
“We felt that we had more depth than anybody else and we needed it,” Murdock said. “Out of seven kids, someone is going to be off and then someone else is on and in a big way. We had Coyha and Alec come up big. Ty ran what we expected and Cole ran what I knew what he could run. Brady was off maybe a little bit, but no one tanked and no one brought the team down and we got a couple of big performances.
“They just bought in and no one panicked and they all had the confidence that they could be the number three runner. So when you have seven runners going for those five spots, five of them are going to do it.”
Murdock summed up his team’s improvement over a one-year calendar span.
“My number nine kid this year would’ve been number four this year. We just haven’t had that kind of depth and it’s probably been since 2000,” he said.