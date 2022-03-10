ALIQUIPPA — Building a 15-point lead by the early minutes of the third quarter, the Brookville Raiders basketball team had WPIAL third seed Aliquippa clearly on its heels.
However, the Quips pressed their way back into the game, taking their first lead since early in the first quarter with 1:11 left in the game and rallied past the Raiders for a 53-50 win Wednesday night in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs.
The season ends at 20-4 for the Raiders, who were coming off a disappointing 60-37 lopsided loss in the District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional final to Chestnut Ridge last Friday.
But the Raiders came out and put together probably their best half of the season, building a 27-16 halftime lead then extending it to 31-16 after two straight baskets by Clayton Cook, the second coming at the 5:51 mark of the third.
Then the Quips, who were 4-for-17 from the field in the first half, predictably turned up the full-court defensive pressure and climbed back into the game. They forced 19 of Brookville’s 25 turnovers in the second half.
The Raiders did not give up the lead, though, until Brandon Banks hit two free throws to break a 50-50 tie with 71 seconds remaining. The Raiders went the final 2:21 without scoring after Ian Pete hit one of two free throws to put the Raiders up 50-46.
In the closing minute, the Raiders missed a chance to tie the game following Banks’ free throws, but got the ball back with 33 seconds left after a Quips turnover. Calling a timeout with 23.8 seconds left, the Raiders inbounded underneath their own basket and Pete’s shot missed.
Quentin Good hit one of two free throws to set the final margin with 16.2 seconds left to set the final score as the Raiders weren’t able to get a shot off in the closing seconds.
D.J. Walker led the Quips with 18 points, 11 coming in the second half as Aliquippa shot much better at 13-for-28. Cameron Lindsey scored 10 points with eight rebounds.
The Raiders lost despite shooting 18-for-32 (56 percent) from the floor as Clayton Cook scored 14 points with 13 rebounds despite navigating through some foul trouble that sat him down some late in the second quarter as the Raiders were enjoying a double-digit lead. He finished with four personal fouls as did starters Griffin Ruhlman and Ian Pete.
Sophomore sixth-man Jack Pete fouled out after some effective play with four points and four rebounds.
Hunter Geer, Ruhlman and Noah Peterson each scored eight points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Quips, 33-21.
Aliquippa advances to Saturday’s second round against Neshannock, which beat Richland 50-43. In other notable games in Class 3A boys, Ellwood City beat Franklin 65-53 and Chestnut Ridge topped Washington 69-53.
ALIQUIPPA 53, BROOKVILLE 50
Score By Quarters
Brookville 13 14 12 11 — 50
Aliquippa 8 8 17 20 — 53
Brookville –50
Ian Pete 1 1-3 3, Hunter Geer 4 0-2 8, Clayton Cook 4 6-6 14, Danny Lauer 2 0-0 5, Griffin Ruhlman 2 4-4 8, Jack Pete 1 2-4 4, Noah Peterson 4 0-0 8, Ryan Geer 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-19 50.
Aliquippa –53
Brandon Banks 2 4-6 9, D.J. Walker 6 5-10 18, Quentin Goode 1 0-0 3, Nicholas Good 0 2-2 2, Cameron Lindsey 3 4-7 10, Damar Freeman 2 1-2 5, Jayace Williams 3 0-0 6, Demarkus Walker 0 0-0 0, Michael Gaskins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 17-29 53.
3-pointers: Brookville (Lauer), Aliquippa (DJ Walker, Banks).