CLARION — Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman and Clearfield’s Cole Miller captured Most Valuable Player honors at the third annual Clarion County YMCA/YDL Sports Network All-Star Basketball Games Sunday afternoon.
Miller, playing for Team Hartle picked by North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle, sparked his team to a 123-117 shootout win over Team Cook which was selected by Brookville’s Clayton Cook.
Cook had a big game in the loss, scoring an all-star high 33 points which included a game-high four 3-pointers and one impressive dunk in the second half that saw his team rally from as far down as 18 points before making things close late.
Miller paced the winning team with 32 points while Hartle scored 28 points and St. Marys’ Tanner Fox finished with 20 points. Elk County Catholic’s Adam Straub added 17 points. Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon finished with nine points.
Cook led all scorers with 33 points while Oil City’s Cam VanWormer and Warren’s Parks Ordiway scored 20 and 14 points respectively. Union’s Payton Johnston finished with 12 points.
Team Huffman beat Team Sheeler, picked by Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler, 86-70. Huffman scored 19 points as her squad led 42-36 at halftime, then broke the game open with a 25-15 third-quarter advantage. The game used the women’s college format of four 10-minute qurters.
Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid scored 18 points while DuBois Central Catholic’s Faith Jacob scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter rally.
Northern Potter’s Rebecca Martin led Team Sheeler with 18 points with Otto-Eldred’s Anna Merry scoring 17 and Keystone’s Natalie Bowser finishing with 14 points.
ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS ANNOUNCED — D9and10Sports.Com and All American Awards and Engraving named its annual All-District 9 basketball teams last week and several area players were honored in the postseason awards announcement.
Brookville and Clarion-Limestone’s boys’ District 9 and league championship squads were well-represented as Raiders senior Clayton Cook and junior Jack Pete were First Team picks and Lions senior Jordan Hesdon was a First Team pick and sophomore Jase Ferguson was named to the Second Team.
Cook, the D9 League MVP, averaged 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while blocking 2.1 blocks per game for the Raiders. Pete averaged 10.5 points and 8.1 rebounds along with 2.8 steals.
Hesdon, the KSAC MVP, averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game for the Lions while Ferguson turned in a balanced 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.7 steals per game.
The rest of the First Team included Player of the Year Cole Miller of Clearfield, North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle and Otto-Eldred’s Landen Francis. The rest of the second team was DuBois’ Tyson Kennis, DuBois Central Catholic’s Luke Swisher, Elk County Catholic’s Jordan Wasko, Union’s Payton Johnston and Karns City’s Micah Rupp.
The Third Team was comprised of Otto-Eldred’s Manning Splain and Shene Thomas, Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg, Karns City’s Taite Beighley, Clarion’s Devon Lauer, Cameron County’s Camdyn Allison and A-C Valley’s Jay Clover.
Otto-Eldred’s Derrick Francis was the Chuck Daly Foundation Coach of the Year while Moniteau freshman Andrew Zepeda was Rookie of the Year.
Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler was the girls’ Player of the Year and headed a First Team that also included Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon, and Punxsutawney’s Danielle Griebel and Chloe Presloid, Elk County Catholic’s Lucy Klawuhn.
The girls’ Second Team was DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly, Otto-Eldred’s Anna Merry, Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski and St. Marys’ Jayssa Snelick.
On the Third Team were Elk County Catholic’s Emily Mourer and Sami Straub, Karns City’s Chloe Fritch and Brooklynn Taylor, North Clarion’s Lily Homan and Punxsutawney’s Avary Powell.
Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray won the Chuck Daly Foundation Coach of the Year award while Clearfield freshman Mia Helsel was Rookie of the Year.