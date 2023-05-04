BROOKVILLE — Three wins in four days and finishing up a stretch of seven games in 10 days, the Brookville Raiders baseball team can take a big breath and get ready for May.
Improving to 6-7 after a three-win week, the Raiders head to the weekend after beat Elk County Catholic 10-7 last Thursday afternoon at McKinley Field.
Since the win over the Crusaders, the Raiders have been idle, their Monday game at Punxsutawney getting postponed to May 15 in what will now be a doubleheader at McKinley Field against the Chucks.
Thursday, the Raiders visit Brockway — a home game moved due unplayable McKinley — before visiting DuBois Monday when they’ll also complete their wild power-surge shortened game with the Beavers from back on April 12 when the Beavers grabbed a 15-14 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Last week, the Crusaders scored nine runs in their first three at-bats then held off the Crusaders’ late rally.
“We have guys who are coming in and throwing strikes and we’re sort of playing defense behind them which gives guys more confidence to be a little bit more consistent around the strike zone,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “And the bats came alive today. The past three games, we’ve hit up and down the lineup, we’ve cut down on strikeouts and we’re starting to compete at the plate. It’s fun. We’re playing some fun baseball right now with a young bunch of kids and they’re buying in.”
The Raiders got to Crusaders starter Shawn Geci in the first inning, batting around for five runs as Gecci hit Carson and Bryce Weaver back-to-back to load the bases with one out. Geci walked Ladd Blake to force in a run and after two outs, Sam Krug came through with a two-run single, then scored when Noah Shaffer doubled him home.
In the second, Riley Smith doubled for his second hit, moved to third on Sergio Sotillo’s bunt single and scored on Carson Weaver’s sacrifice fly. Bryce Weaver singled in Sotillo to make it 7-1.
The Crusaders got to within 7-3 in the top of the third on Isaac Dellaquila’s two-out, two-run single, but the Raiders answered those runs with two in the bottom of the inning when Shaffer doubled again, driving in two runs.
Blake, the Raiders starter, pitched into the third before Kolton Griffin got the final two outs. Griffin pitched through the fifth and got the win in relief. The Crusaders cut it to 9-7 with four runs in the fifth with Joe Tettis and Dellaquila each doubling in runs.
The Raiders added their 10th run in the bottom of the fifth when Smith singled in Shaffer with two outs. Smith and Shaffer both had three hits.
Bryce Weaver threw the final two innings for the six-out save, striking out one and hitting a batter while giving up a hit.
“Bryce was penciled in a couple different times this week and we chose a different direction and tonight, we almost did the same thing to him and I could see the body language and it was going to be a long night at home if we didn’t let the ship get out of port,” Coach Weaver smiled. “He got the six-out save and looked pretty good doing it.”
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, April 26
Brookville 12, Bradford 2
At McKinley Field, Carson Weaver struck out eight and gave up two hits over five innings and the Raiders scored runs in all but one at-bat in a five-inning win.
The Raiders posted a five-run third inning to go up 7-1. Bryce Weaver doubled with the bases loaded and all three runs came home with the help of two errors. Pierson Ruhlman singled in Weaver, then Dante Morey scored on a two-out wild pitch.
In the bottom of the fifth up 8-2, the Raiders plated four runs with one out to enact the 10-Run Rule. Four straight singles started the inning with Carter Kessler and Riley Smith driving in runs. Ladd Blake was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Bryce Weaver singled in the game-ending run.
Bryce Weaver, Sam Krug and Smith each had two hits.