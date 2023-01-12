BROOKVILLE — Holding another opponent to under 30 points, the Brookville Raiders basketball team worked through a sluggish offensive night and pulled away from a stubborn Johnsonburg squad for a 43-27 win Wednesday night.
The Raiders (9-2) trailed 17-15 after Cole Asti’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the first half, but embarked on a hefty 21-3 run that continued into the fourth quarter where they built a 36-20 lead after Jack Pete’s basket with 5:19 remaining.
Forcing seven of the Rams’ 19 turnovers in the third quarter, the Raiders turned up the defense and dominated the boards all night to the tune of a 35-18 advantage. Of those 35, 17 were offensive.
Clayton Cook finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and grabbed at least four steals in an active night on the court. Jack Pete scored nine points while Connor Marshall and Kellan Haines each scored eight points.
The Raiders shot a season low 36 percent (17-for-47) from the field, but limited the Rams to 33 percent (10-for-30).
Asti scored 13 points to lead the Rams, who fell to 4-7. Isaiah Jackson scored seven points while Luke Zimmerman added five points and six rebounds.
“Johnsonburg played a gutsy game and they were missing one of their best players (Jake Lobaugh, second-best 8.5 ppg.), so give them a ton of credit tonight. They were tough,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “We were playing very sluggish and we just seemed to be slow. Our defense was there, but we were letting the defense to get set before zipping the ball and attacking … I thought Kellan had a couple of big threes in the second half.
“I told the guys I was a little worried at the start of the game because we played a game, then had a week off so it’s kind of hard to get into the flow. But we played tonight and then Friday and Monday, so we won’t have that excuse any more.”
The Raiders led 8-5 after the first quarter, holding the Rams scoreless until Zimmerman’s triple made it 4-3 with 2:57 left in the quarter. Asti’s 3-pointer for the 17-15 lead capped an 8-2 run in the second quarter, but Marshall scored five points in the final 1:19 of the half with a two and then a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left for a 20-17 halftime lead.
The Raiders turned up the D a click or two, outscored the Rams 11-3 in the third and hiked it to 36-20 before Asti’s triple ended the 21-3 run.
Brookville’s lead got to as many as 18 points in the final three minutes of the game.
The Raiders got their sixth-year head coach his 100th win. Park improved to 100-36, becoming the fourth coach in program history to reach the century mark. He’s the second-fastest Raiders coach to get to 100, taking one more game than Randy Reitz, who compiled a 133-73 record which ranks second behind all-time leader Larry McManigle (267-228). John Chilcott (129-62) is No. 3 ahead of Park.
Park’s milestone was recognized and honored after the game.
“The 100 wins mean a lot, but not for me but for the program and all of the kids,” said Park, who coached the Raiders to the PIAA Class 3A state final in 2021. “I went to a clinic years ago in Philipsburg and it was Allen Iverson’s high school coach Mike Bailey. He made the comment that coaching is really easy, very simple. All you have to do is have good players.
“I’ve been blessed with good players and granted, we started in the elementary ranks and we developed players, but there were a lot of coaches and players who worked for those 100 wins. They all put in the time, so the 100 isn’t for me, it’s for our program.”
The Raiders and Rams play at home Friday, the Raiders hosting Bradford in a District 9 League matchup while the Rams host Ridgway in an Allegheny Mountain League game.
Brookville won the JV game, 43-21. Zayden Jordan scored 12 points and Jesse Lucas finished with 10 points.
BROOKVILLE 43,
JOHNSONBURG 27
Score By Quarters
Johnsonburg 5 12 3 7 — 27
Brookville 8 12 11 12 — 43
Johnsonburg –27
Kole Asti 4 2-2 13, Luke Zimmerman 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Jackson 3 1-2 7, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Noah Stauffer 1 0-0 2, Nick Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-4 27.
Brookville –43
Kellan Haines 3 0-0 8, Noah Peterson 1 0-0 2, Pete 3 3-5 9, Clayton Cook 4 2-4 10, Connor Marshall 3 0-2 8, Caleb Kornbau 2 0-0 4, Isaac Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-11 43.
3-pointers: Johnsonburg 4 (Asti 3, Zimmerman), Brookville (Haines 2, Marshall 2).